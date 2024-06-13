H e a l t h y O r g a n i s a t i o n R e p o r t 2 0 2 3
Healthy
Organisation
Management
System / 11
Health and safety of
the organisation's personnel
Culture focused on the wellbeing of the organisation
Lifestyle
Commitment to the community
Health and
Indicators / 38
Safety Training
2023 / 34
Management
Systems
Audit / 36
With the commitment and leadership of the management team, Redeia promotes best practices in
• • • health, safety and wellbeing, through the Healthy Organ-
isation Management Sys- tem, aligned with Redeia's Strategic Plan, with the People and Culture Operational Plan and with Redeia's Commitment to Sustainability 2030.
I n t r o d u c t i o n
The Healthy Company Model, established in Redeia since 2015, set a path towards excellence in the management of health, safety, and wellbeing at work through continuous improvement, marking the guidelines and principles to be followed.
In 2022, this model evolved to become the Healthy Organisation Management System, the purpose of which goes beyond preventing injuries and the deterioration
of people's health, extending to personal and family lifestyle and implementing the right culture to be a healthy organisation, thus also improving the communities in which Redeia operates. It should be noted that the Healthy
a holistic and global perspective, establishing five basic pillars (physical, emotional, professional, social and financial), and includes the different initiatives that the Company offers its personnel
to guarantee their wellbeing.
In addition, the model establishes measurement systems that,
on the one hand, enable the assessment of the value proposition or offer of initiatives proposed to personnel and, on the other hand, allow each person's individual perception of their level of wellbeing.
This report aims to present the main actions carried out during
In 2023, an innovative model of its own wellbeing strategy was defined, making Redeia a pioneering company in this field.
2023, as a signal of our determined effort to promote a culture of excellence in health, safety and wellbeing.
Organisation Management System covers 100% of Redeia's workforce. During 2023, the
Pillars of the Healthy Workplace system
definition of an innovative well- being model and strategy should be highlighted, demonstrating the Company's firm commitment in this area and positioning Redeia as a pioneering company.
This model looks at the wellbeing of employees from
Health and safety of the people
in the organisation
Providing the necessary means
to carry out job functions in optimal safety conditions.
Lifestyle
Implementing management and work organisation tools and resources that promote the employees' physical and psychosocial wellbeing.
A culture focused on the wellbeing of the organisation
Providing staff with tools
to improve physical and mental health, contributing to their wellbeing and quality of life.
Commitment
to the community
Developing initiatives by the Company that positively impact the health and wellbeing
of the families of its employees and the communities in which it operates.
Contents
Planning of
the Prevention
Activity
1_
Contents
To comply with legislation on occupational risk prevention and within the context of Redeia's expansion and consolidation as a global operator
of strategic
1 . 1 electrical and telecommunications infrastructures, Redeiahas a Joint Prevention Service (JPS) in Spain, which provides services to the following companies:
- Redeia Corpora- ción, S.A.
-
Red Eléctrica
de España S.A.U.
- Red Eléctrica Infraestructuras en Canarias, S.A.U.
- Redeia Infraes- tructuras de Telecomunica- ción, S.A.
- Red Eléctrica de Telecomu- nicaciones, Innovación y Tecnología, S.A.
- Red Eléctrica Sistemas de Telecomunica- ciones, S.A.
- Hispasat, S.A.
- Hispasat Cana- rias, S.L.U.
- Hispamar Exte- rior, S.L.
1 . 1
Type of Prevention Ser vice
Contents
The prevention activity of the Joint Prevention Service (JPS) is limited to the participating companies and it is considered the Internal Prevention Service of each and every one of the companies that form it, under section 21(3) of the Prevention Services Regulation, amended by Royal Decree 337/2010, of 19 March.
The Joint Prevention Service (JPS) assumes the prevention areas of: Safety at work, Ergonomics- Psychosociology and Industrial Hygiene. The specialism of Occupational Medicine is contracted through an External Prevention Service.
The Joint Prevention Service (JPS) will provide the necessary advice and support to the Company within the framework of section 31 of the Spanish Occupational Risk Prevention Act [Ley 31/1995], which includes:
- The design, implementation and application of an occupational risk prevention plan that enables the integration of prevention into the Company.
- The assessment of risk factors that may affect the health and safety of workers in accordance with section 16 of that Act.
- The planning of the prevention activity and the determination of priorities in adopting preventive measures and monitoring their effectiveness.
-
Information and training
for workers in accordance with sections 18 and 19 of that Act.
- The provision of first aid and emergency plans.
The JPS acts as a driving force for integrating the prevention activity in all phases of the Company's production process, and it can seek
the support of experts and external entities, complying in all cases with the regulatory
requirements established for the best development of its activities.
The JPS acts in coordination with the workers designated by the Company who, with the legally required training and experience, carry out certain prevention functions on a shared basis.
In Redeia, companies located in Latin American countries (LATAM) have a prevention organisation that complies with each country's legislation.
Contents
7
2 Healthy Organisation
3 Health and Safety
4 Management Systems
5 Indicators
Management System
Training 2023
Audit
Redeia Cor- poración, S.A., Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.U., Redeia Infraestructuras de Telecomu-
1 . 2 nicación, S.A. and Hispasat, S.A. each have an Occupational Health and Safety Committee
in accordance with current legislation in this area; these are joint and collegiate participation bodies for the regular and periodic consultation of the Company's actions in the area of occupational risk prevention.
1 . 2
Par ticipa tion bod ies a nd consulta tion cha n nels
Contents
Redeia's Corporación S.A. Committee is made up of three representatives proposed by the Company and three prevention delegates; Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.U.'s Committee is made up of six representatives proposed by the Company and six prevention delegates (a number that exceeds the representation required by law); Redeia Infraestructuras
meetings, all prevention and health activities, as well as the new applicable legal regulations and the review of processes and internal regulations, are monitored, and the occupational health and safety results and programmes are analysed and scrutinised. In addition, all safety equipment and materials are also monitored. The minutes of these meetings are available to all employees in a specific section on the corporate intranets. It also receives the results
of the internal and external audits carried out and the improvement actions implemented.
Moreover, to reinforce employee participation, there are internal channels of communication and consultation in this area, through which suggestions, doubts and proposals for improvement related to safety are channelled.
de Telecomunicación, S.A.'s Committee, like that of Hispasat, S.A., is made up of two representatives proposed by the Company and two elected prevention delegates, elected, in all cases, among the workers' representatives representing 100% of the employees of each of these companies. In addition, Redeia's joint prevention service technicians also participate in these committees' meetings.
Meetings are held quarterly (in accordance with the Occupational Risk Prevention Act) and whenever requested by any of the parties. At these
Meetings held in 2023 by the established
Occupational Health and Safety Committees
4
4
4
4
Red
Redeia
Redeia
Hispasat,
Eléctrica
Infraestructuras de
Corporación,
S.A
de España,
Telecomunicación
S.A
S.A.U.
S.A
Contents
Additional Consultation Channels
To reinforce the participation of Redeia employees, there are internal channels for communication and consultation in this area, through which suggestions, doubts and proposals for safety improvement, adapted to each business's reality, are channelled. The consultation community (Interactive Community for the Resolution of Safety Concerns, ICRSC) should be highlighted, acting as a lever for the dissemination and generation of knowledge within the process of continuous improvement
of the Healthy Organisation Management System by influencing relevant aspects of the processes.
The consultations submitted in the ICRSC require reflection and elaboration, which is why they are analysed in the Consultation Resolution Group (CRG), which operates throughout the entire organisation, made
up of technicians from different Organisational Units, aiming to standardise and homogenise
the responses, which are published on the internal website.
During 2023, the Zapiens tool was implemented which automates the management
of the ICRSC's knowledge through Artificial Intelligence (AI). The tool acts as a chatbot that generates answers based on the information contained in its database, validated by the resolution team, given the uniqueness and accuracy required in the answers. This Artificial Intelligence (AI) makes the two- way communication process more dynamic and agile, and improves awareness and sensitivity in the organisation. It is currently in the testing phase with the participation of facilities maintenance staff.
To reinforce Redeia employees' knowledge of the internal rules, protocols and plans regarding health and safety, information
on these is accessible and available to all employees on the intranets of the various companies.
Furthermore, any consultation in this area or employee suggestions for improvement are channelled through the prevention delegates or the mailboxes set up for this purpose.
At the end of 2023, the first Climate Pulse was conducted, opening a new listening model for the Company and replacing the old climate survey. This first pulse, shorter and simpler, in which 82% of the workforce (including all group companies) took part, measured, among other things, the degree of overall satisfaction with the Company. It is an indicator that is obtained from the sum
of several parameters, such as motivation, pride of belonging and wellbeing, among others.
www.redeia.com/en
