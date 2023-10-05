(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Redelfi does best of all and rises 11 percent to EUR4.33 per share. The company announced Wednesday that it has signed a term sheet with Flash Srl, part of the WRM Group, regarding the creation of a joint venture for the joint development of stand-alone Battery Energy Storage Systems in Italy.

The agreement calls for the establishment of a special newco under Italian law by October, which will be 51 percent owned by Redelfi or its subsidiaries and 49 percent by Flash, and which will invest equity in the development of BESS Projects with a target of 2.8 GW over three years.

----------

Ambromobiliare also does well, in the green by 9.7 percent. The stock has lost 15 percent over the past thirty days, but has guasagned 7.6 percent over the past six months and 1.3 percent over the past year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

ESI sits on the bottom, giving up 10%. The stock has lost 13% in the last thirty days and 34% in the last year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.