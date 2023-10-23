(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Radici rises nearly 11 percent and is suspended at EUR1.25 per share. The rise is in line with the trend of the last month while in the last six it has rallied 9.7 percent and in the last twelve 7.1 percent.

Ecosuntek advances 6.8 percent after registering a plus 3.1 percent in the last month and a plus 25 percent in the last six months. Annually, the stock has posted triple-digit gains.

LOSERS

Redelfi gives up 9.6% after a 24% rise in the last month and another 86% rise in the last six months. Over the year, the stock has risen triple digits.

Visibilia Editore is suspended down 7.2% after a 17% red in the last month and a triple-digit rise in the last six.

