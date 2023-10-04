(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Take Off rises over 12% after giving up 29% in the last month and 63% in the last six. In the last twelve it has lost 72%.

Redelphi follows and advances with 7.0% after a 53% rise in the last month and another triple-digit rise in the last six.

LOSERS

Lucisano Media Group gives up 4.7 percent after rising 4.2 percent in the last month. In the six-month period, the stock lost 3.2% and has given up 0.8% in the last year.

IMD International Medical Devices is down 4.5 percent after falling 21 percent over the past 30 days.

