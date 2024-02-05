(Alliance News) - Redelfi Spa announced Monday that Marinetta Srl, linked to Davide Sommariva, has purchased 10,500 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.9953, for a total consideration of EUR73,450.65.

Redelfi's stock closed Monday up 5.2 percent at EUR6.94 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

