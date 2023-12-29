What follows is the press release, available (in Italian) in PDF format.



DRAFTING OF THE CONTRACT SET FOR THE CREATION OF THE JOINT VENTURE WITH FLASH SPA (WRM GROUP) CONTINUES

Milan, 29 December 2023

Redelfi S.p.A. ("Redelfi" or the "Company"), a company at the head of the industrial group of the same name with operational headquarters in Genoa - active in the development of innovative and sustainable infrastructure projects to facilitate the energy transition, and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan segment of Borsa Italiana - announces that the drafting of the contractual set aimed at regulating what has been agreed between Redelfi and Flash S.p.A. ("Flash"), a company of the WRM Group ("WRM Group"), in the term sheet signed last October - ref. p.r. of 4 October 2023 - concerning the creation of a joint venture for the development of stand-alone Battery Energy Storage Systems ("BESS Projects") in Italy.

In order to ensure continuity of the agreements reached in the definition phase, Redelfi and Flash have extended the term sheet duration until January 31, 2024.

This press release is available on website www.redelfi.com, section Investor Relations > Press Release, and on www.1info.it.

***

Redelfi is the company at the helm of the homonymous Group, engaged in the energy and digital transition, with a strong innovative approach in the definition of products, services and processes, and high focus on compliance with ESG principles.

Following the 2023 half-yearly financial report, the Group achieved a Value of Production of € 4.2 million and a Net Result of € 1.4 million. Net Financial Position is € 3 million, and Net Equity is € 11 million.

Contacts:

ISSUER

Redelfi | Investor Relations Manager | Erika Padoan | investor-relations@redelfi.com | T: +39 320 7954739 | via A. Scarsellini, 119 Torre B "I Gemelli" 11 piano, 16149 Genova

Redelfi | Media Relations | Carolina Beretta | carolina.beretta@redelfi.com | via A. Scarsellini, 119 Torre B "I Gemelli" 11 piano, 16149 Genova

INVESTOR & FINANCIAL MEDIA RELATIONS

IR Top Consulting | Investor Relations | ir@irtop.com | T: + 39 02 4547 3884/3 | Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano

IR Top Consulting | Media Relations | d.gentile@irtop.com | T: + 39 02 4547 3884/3 | Via Bigli, 19 - 20121 Milano

EURONEXT GROWTH ADVISOR & SPECIALIST

Integrae SIM | info@integraesim.it | T: +39 02 96846864 | Piazza Castello, 24 - 20121 Milano