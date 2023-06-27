(Alliance News) - Redelfi Spa and Altea Green Power Spa announced on Tuesday that the process of studying the connection of the Lund Storage Center project under BESS Power Corp, a 65 percent subsidiary of RAL Green Energy Corp, a company equally owned by Redelfi and AGP, has begun.

The study, called the Full Interconnection Study, is being undertaken with the cooperation of Texas independent system operator ERCOT - Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc - and U.S. utility operator LCRA - Lower Colorado River Authority.

Lund Storage, a project acquired by BESS Power in January 2023 has been confirmed for the development of a maximum capacity of 407.55 MW, increased slightly from its initial size, thus confirming it as one of the largest Battery Energy Storage Systems projects currently under development in the Texas territory.

The grid operator confirmed the viability of the first project in BESS Power's pipeline, whose final target was increased to more than 2 GW.

The Full Interconnection Study is expected to be completed by September 2023.

Redelfi is in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR2.09 per share while Altea Green Power is flat at EUR3.56 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

