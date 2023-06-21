(Alliance News) - Redelfi Spa announced Wednesday that Floriana Vitale has been appointed as a new board member, taking over from Alessandro Ivaldi, following the latter's resignation, which took place in order to focus entirely on the development of the MarTech business unit, enhancing the independent growth of Enginius Srl and its subsidiaries.

Vitale will remain in office until the next shareholders' meeting and who has declared that he does not meet independence requirements.

Redelfi trades down 0.9 percent at EUR2.21 per share.

