(Alliance News) - Redelfi Spa on Friday let it know that it is continuing the drafting of the contractual set aimed at regulating what was agreed between Redelfi and Flash Spa, a WRM Group company, in the term sheet signed last October, concerning the creation of a joint venture for the joint development of stand-alone Battery Energy Storage Systems in Italy.

In order to ensure continuity to the agreements reached in the definition phase, Redelfi and Flash have extended the term sheet duration until January 31, 2024.

Redelfi trades in the green by 6.2 percent at EUR8.28 per share.

