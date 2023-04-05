Redelfi divests majority stake in Piano Green; now focus on Green unit

(Alliance News) - Redelfi Spa announced Wednesday that it has sold, through its Swiss subsidiary Green Earth SA, a 49 percent stake in Piano Green Srl to Santagata 1907 Spa, which was also a founding partner of Piano Green.

Redelfi, through Green Earth, remains a partner with 10 percent in Piano Green while Santagata 1907 rises to 62.5 percent, FOS Spa remains at 24 percent, and Fabienne Moretta holds the remaining equity stake of about 3 percent.

Maintaining a minority stake, however, reflects "the conviction about the goodness of the project carried out by Piano Green, whose aim is to contribute to a more sustainable and productive future, in line with the ESG values shared by Redelfi," Redelfi explained.

Davide Sommariva, chairman of Redelfi's board of directors, commented, "The time has come to focus entirely on the Green business unit, the acceleration of which is proudly exponential and requires a total commitment from all of us. We have long thought about divesting our shares in Piano Green, as we fully espouse the startup's ESG values and believe in its project; for this reason, we felt that maintaining a stake, albeit a minority one, is of absolute importance to our group, which shares the same principles."

Redelfi's stock is down 1.2 percent at EUR1.24 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.