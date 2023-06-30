(Alliance News) - Redelfi Spa reported Friday that Marinetta Srl, a company related to Davide Sommariva, has bought 13,500 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of ER2.0967, for a total consideration of EUR28,305.45.

Redelfi's stock on Friday closed up 1.4 percent at EUR2.12 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

