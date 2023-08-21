(Alliance News) - Redelfi Spa and Altea Green Power Spa announced Monday that BESS Power Corp, a 65 percent subsidiary of RAL Green Energy Corp, an equal joint venture between Redelfi and Altea, has underwritten a USD15 million financing with Leyline Renewable Capital LLC.

The funds will be earmarked for the implementation of the stand-alone Battery Energy Storage System pipeline in the U.S. territory. Leyline is a U.S.-based company that invests in renewable energy, providing financing to support projects from the early stage of development through construction.

The fixed-rate financing, with a term of three years and the possibility of extension for an additional 12 months, will enable BESS Power to have the necessary capital for the development of the projects, through pull-downs, which BESS Power itself can make based on actual need, and the amount of which will be proportionate to the progress of the projects.

Thanks to the acceleration that BESS Power's development activity has experienced in recent months, the pipeline now has active projects of 900 MW, or more than half of the target capacity originally declared when the Corporation was established. The financing agreement signed with Leyline, therefore, will enable BESS Power to expand the pipeline, compared to what was initially planned, to a target of 2.4 GW. Therefore, due to this transaction, Redelfi will likely update the estimates included within the business plan communicated last Nov. 2.

"The signing of the financing creates the conditions for the activation of the rewarding mechanism defined at the time of the incorporation of BESS Power in favor of the minority shareholder Elio Energy Group LLC, which provides for the transfer by RAL to Elio itself of a percentage of shares in BESS Power not exceeding 15 percent, in recognition of the valorization of the pipeline contributed to BESS Power," the two companies explain.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

