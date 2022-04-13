Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Redfin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDFN   US75737F1084

REDFIN CORPORATION

(RDFN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/12 04:00:01 pm EDT
15.28 USD   -0.91%
08:10aA Record Share of Homebuyers Are Relocating as Skyrocketing Housing Costs Make Affordable Areas Even More Attractive
BU
04/11Pandemic-Driven Housing Boom Coming to an End, Redfin Says
MT
04/11Redfin Reports the Pandemic-Driven Second-Home Boom Is Coming to an End
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

A Record Share of Homebuyers Are Relocating as Skyrocketing Housing Costs Make Affordable Areas Even More Attractive

04/13/2022 | 08:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nearly one-third (32.3%) of Redfin.com users looked to move away from their hometown in the first quarter, an all-time high

(NASDAQ: RDFN) —A record 32.3% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move to a different metro area in the first quarter, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That’s up from 31.5% a year earlier and up significantly from 26% in 2019, before the pandemic.

Skyrocketing home prices and rising mortgage rates have made relocating to a more affordable area the only viable option for some prospective homebuyers.

The share of homebuyers looking to relocate to other parts of the country picked up in mid-2020 as the pandemic took hold, and it has remained elevated since then. The combination of last year’s record-low mortgage rates and remote work encouraged many Americans to relocate.

Continually increasing home prices–along with quickly rising mortgage rates, which make monthly payments even higher–are adding fuel to the fire this year. As more homebuyers move away from pricey coastal areas, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston, we’re seeing early signs of a housing-market slowdown in those metros.

Homebuyers are leaving Seattle at a much faster rate than before the pandemic

The number of homebuyers leaving the Seattle area has picked up significantly over the last two years, an apt example of how the pandemic is changing where people choose to live. The typical home in Seattle sold for $750,000 in February (up 15% year over year), making it the eighth-most expensive major metro in the U.S., behind only coastal California. Those soaring home prices, combined with a high concentration of tech jobs–which can typically be done remotely–have encouraged many Seattleites to seek more affordable, sunnier pastures.

At the same time, would-be homebuyers leaving Seattle is one reason why its housing market is showing early signs of cooling, with a slowdown in the number of buyers contacting Redfin agents in 2022 compared to last year and a year-over-year decline in mortgage applications.

Seattle had a net outflow of nearly 24,000 residents in the first quarter, up from about 10,000 a year earlier and about 4,000 two years earlier, before the pandemic began. Net outflow is a measure of how many more Redfin.com users looked to leave an area than move in.

Phoenix is the number-one destination for Redfin.com users leaving Seattle. While Phoenix home prices are up significantly from a year ago, the $456,000 median is still far lower than Seattle’s.

“I’ve worked with many home sellers recently who are moving to a completely new area,” said Seattle Redfin agent Nicole McCormick. “A lot of them are remote workers–or people who feel confident they’ll be able to get a new job–leaving for sunnier places where they can get more home for their money, like Phoenix or Sacramento. There’s also a pattern of selling and moving to the San Juan Islands, located a few hours away from Seattle. Those people are trading the city for a more rural, outdoorsy lifestyle–but homes are just as expensive.”

Seattle had the fifth-biggest outflow of any major U.S. metro in the first quarter, behind four other expensive coastal job centers: the Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C.

Top 10 Metros by Net Outflow of Users and Their Top Destinations

Rank

Metro*

Net
Outflow,
Q1 2022

Net
Outflow,
Q1 2021

Portion of
Local Users
Searching
Elsewhere,
Q1 2022

Portion of
Local Users
Searching
Elsewhere,
Q1 2021

Top
Destination

Top Out-of-
State
Destination

 

1

San Francisco, CA

52,964

40,736

23.7%

23.9%

Sacramento, CA

Seattle, WA

2

Los Angeles, CA

37,148

28,208

18.6%

18.5%

San Diego, CA

Phoenix, AZ

3

New York, NY

32,834

48,588

27.7%

35.6%

Miami, FL

Miami, FL

4

Washington, DC

25,409

16,626

16.7%

14.7%

Salisbury, MD

Salisbury, MD

5

Seattle, WA

23,867

9,813

18.6%

16.3%

Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ

6

Boston, MA

14,173

4,661

18.9%

14.9%

Portland, ME

Portland, ME

7

Chicago, IL

8,945

9,164

14.1%

13.6%

Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral, FL

8

Denver, CO

5,155

8,448

27.9%

30.6%

Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL

9

Minneapolis, MN

2,967

-619

25.4%

20.8%

Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL

10

Portland, OR

2,864

-682

18.1%

17.6%

Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA

*Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in Q1 2022
†Among the two million users sampled for this analysis only

Nearly six times more homebuyers looked to move to Miami in the first quarter than before the pandemic

Miami was the most popular migration destination in the first quarter, unchanged from the second half of 2021. Popularity is measured by net inflow, or how many more Redfin.com users looked to move into an area than leave. Phoenix, Tampa, Sacramento and Las Vegas round out the top five most popular migration destinations.

Sunny, relatively affordable areas are typically the most popular places for people to move to, a trend that has picked up with the pandemic. Net inflow into all five of the most popular destinations has increased significantly since before the pandemic.

The number of residents flowing into Miami in the first quarter was up nearly sixfold from two years earlier, and it has almost tripled in Tampa and almost doubled in Sacramento.

Top 10 Metros by Net Inflow of Users and Their Top Origins

Rank

Metro*

Net Inflow,
Q1 2022

Net Inflow,
Q1 2021

Portion of

Searches
from Users
Outside the
Metro, Q1
2022

Portion of
Searches
from Users
Outside the
Metro, Q1
2021

Top
Origin

Top Out-of-
State Origin

 

1

Miami, FL

16,480

8,860

34.2%

31.8%

New York, NY

New York, NY

2

Phoenix, AZ

14,009

12,402

37.2%

38.6%

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA

3

Tampa, FL

11,147

7,585

49.8%

59.8%

Orlando, FL

New York, NY

4

Sacramento, CA

9,541

8,440

42.1%

47.8%

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

5

Las Vegas, NV

9,333

10,953

43.7%

52.7%

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA

6

Cape Coral, FL

7,930

6,852

66.2%

76.3%

Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL

7

North Port, FL

7,402

5,183

66.1%

79.7%

Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL

8

San Antonio, TX

6,334

3,966

43.9%

47.5%

Austin, TX

Los Angeles, CA

9

Dallas, TX

6,115

9,174

25.5%

32.8%

Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA

10

Atlanta, GA

5,310

8,845

20.1%

26.6%

New York, NY

New York, NY 

*Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users in Q1 2022
†Negative values indicate a net outflow; among the two million users sampled for this analysis only

To read the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/q1-2022-housing-migration-trends

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REDFIN CORPORATION
08:10aA Record Share of Homebuyers Are Relocating as Skyrocketing Housing Costs Make Affordab..
BU
04/11Pandemic-Driven Housing Boom Coming to an End, Redfin Says
MT
04/11Redfin Reports the Pandemic-Driven Second-Home Boom Is Coming to an End
BU
04/08Early signs of cooling housing market seen in some U.S. cities, Redfin says
RE
04/07REDFIN CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and..
AQ
04/07Redfin Report Shows More Home Sellers Lowering Prices, Rate Dropping Faster Month Over ..
MT
04/07Redfin Reports The Share of Sellers Dropping Their Asking Price Is Climbing Past Last Y..
BU
04/07AFFORDABILITY IS THE NUMBER-ONE FACT : Redfin Survey
BU
04/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Unable to Establish Direction on Monday
MT
04/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Losing Ground in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDFIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 694 M - -
Net income 2022 -212 M - -
Net Debt 2022 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 626 M 1 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 6 485
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart REDFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Redfin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,28 $
Average target price 33,00 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Kelman Chief Executive Officer
Chris Nielsen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David H. Lissy Chairman
Bridget J. Frey Senior Vice President-Engineering
Jennifer Chao Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDFIN CORPORATION-60.20%1 626
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-23.45%15 360
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED5.91%11 286
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-45.04%4 980
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-12.89%3 770
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.11.94%3 338