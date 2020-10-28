Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Redfin Corporation    RDFN

REDFIN CORPORATION

(RDFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Housing Affordability Crisis Deepens in Fire-Prone Parts of California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 09:15am EDT

By Nicole Friedman

Insurance companies retreated from selling home insurance in wildfire-prone parts of California in 2019, new state data shows, making it more difficult and expensive for homeowners in those areas to protect their homes.

The availability of standard home insurance in fire-prone areas could shrink further after another round of wildfires struck the state earlier this year. New fires in Southern California prompted the evacuation of thousands of homes on Monday.

At the same time, the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted city dwellers to take advantage of the ability to work remotely and move to more remote and cheaper parts of California, real-estate agents say. This new wave of demand has pushed up home prices around the state.

The combination is worsening the housing affordability crisis in some fire-prone parts of California, especially the Sierra Nevada region, real-estate agents say.

For a first-time home buyer, "it's kind of like you're getting hit from all angles," said Erik Segerstrom, president of the Tuolumne County Association of Realtors, in the Sierra Nevada area. "They're having to budget more money towards insurance rather than their loan, and there's few options [of homes to buy] in the affordable range for them."

Insurance companies declined to renew about 235,000 home-insurance policies in 2019, a 31% increase from the prior year, the state insurance regulator said. In ZIP Codes with moderate to high fire risk, nonrenewals rose by 61%. They increased by 203% in the top 10 counties for wildfire risk.

As traditional insurers have pulled back in those regions, more Californians have bought coverage from the state's insurer of last resort, the California FAIR Plan. The number of FAIR Plan policies grew 36% statewide in 2019 to about 190,000. In ZIP Codes with moderate to high fire risk, the number of FAIR Plan policies more than doubled, the state said.

FAIR Plan policies are typically more expensive than standard insurance policies and don't include some standard coverages like liability.

Insurance companies reduced their wildfire exposure in recent years after paying more than $24 billion for California wildfire losses in 2017 and 2018. This year's wildfires in Northern California caused an estimated $3 billion to $5 billion in insured losses as of Sept. 20, according to catastrophe modeler RMS.

The California Association of Realtors found in a survey of its members last year that 27% had issues with fire insurance either personally or with their clients.

"The disruption that nonrenewals cause in communities following the wildfires is just one more stress that Californians cannot afford," said Ricardo Lara, the state's insurance commissioner, at a state investigatory hearing Oct. 19.

Since 2012, median home prices in ZIP Codes in California, Oregon and Washington with low wildfire risk have increased by 101%, while median prices in high wildfire-risk ZIP Codes in the three states rose by 88%, according to analysis by real-estate brokerage Redfin Corp.

The faster price growth in low-risk ZIP Codes has pushed more people into fire-prone areas, a trend that has accelerated in recent months, said Daryl Fairweather, Redfin's chief economist.

"People are migrating more and more into these high-risk areas," Ms. Fairweather said. But "the thing that's going to make it less desirable is insurance costs, the fact that people realize it's not more affordable when you factor in insurance."

The insurance industry is calling for changes to California's regulatory process for approving insurance prices. "We want the price of the insurance to reflect the risk of the property that we're covering," said Mark Sektnan, vice president for state government affairs for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Write to Nicole Friedman at nicole.friedman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0914ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REDFIN CORPORATION
08:01aNEW YORK'S LOSS IS FLORIDA'S GAIN : Redfin.Com Users Leaving Expensive States Pi..
PR
10/2616% OF U.S. RESIDENTS WOULD CONSIDER : Redfin Survey
PR
10/23REDFIN : Home Prices Post Another 15% Gain
PR
10/22REDFIN : to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Results on November 5, 2020
PR
10/22U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose 9.4% in September -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/22U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose 9.4% in September -- Update
DJ
10/22REDFIN SURVEY : Most Suburban Residents Wouldn't Mind a Low-Income Housing Devel..
PR
10/20REDFIN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10/20REDFIN : 56% of Redfin Offers Faced Bidding Wars in September, Down From 59% in ..
PR
10/20REDFIN : Migration May Contribute to a 51,000-Voter Swing For Democrats in Arizo..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 849 M - -
Net income 2020 -35,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -113x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 303 M 4 303 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 3 377
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart REDFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Redfin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 44,40 $
Last Close Price 43,26 $
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn Kelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Lissy Chairman
Chris Nielsen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bridget J. Frey Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Chao Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDFIN CORPORATION104.64%4 303
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED72.19%16 093
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.13.05%3 773
RELO GROUP, INC.-16.23%3 693
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.2.00%3 603
EVER SUNSHINE LIFESTYLE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED145.83%2 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group