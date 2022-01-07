Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Redfin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDFN   US75737F1084

REDFIN CORPORATION

(RDFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nearly Half of House Hunters Would Feel More Urgency to Buy If Mortgage Rates Passed 3.5%: Redfin Survey

01/07/2022 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mortgage rates just jumped to 3.22%—the highest since May 2020—which will likely light a fire under buyers and drive up housing-market competition

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Almost half (47%) of house hunters say they would feel more urgency to buy a home if mortgage rates rose above 3.5%, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

A lower share (29%) would look for homes in different areas or consider smaller houses, while 14% would slow their search in hopes of rates coming down again.

Meanwhile, 7% of respondents wouldn’t change their plans at all. Just 2% said they would cancel their plans to purchase a home if mortgage rates surpassed 3.5%.

That’s according to a Redfin-commissioned survey of 1,500 U.S. residents planning to buy or sell a home in the next 12 months. This report focuses on the 1,092 of those respondents who indicated they were planning to buy a home in the next year. The survey was fielded by research technology company Lucid from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2021.

The interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 3.22% during the first week of 2022 from 3.11% the prior week, Freddie Mac said Thursday. That’s the highest level since May 2020, when the pandemic was just beginning. Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather expects rates to hit about 3.6% by the end of 2022.

“Mortgage rates increasing will make homebuying less affordable. Over time, that will put the brakes on demand and put an end to double digit annual price growth,” Fairweather said. “But in the short term, this increase will light a fire under homebuyers and make for an extremely competitive January.”

Rising rates are the main driver for homebuyers in Houston right now, according to local Redfin real estate agent Faith Floyd.

“Buyers are worried mortgage rates will go up and they’ll no longer be able to afford a home,” Floyd said. “They also feel a sense of urgency because they don’t want to have to compete with spring and summer buyers and end up overpaying five months down the road.”

The potential for higher mortgage rates is motivating sellers to act quickly as well, according to Seattle Redfin agent Shoshana Godwin.

“Sellers want to get their homes on the market ASAP,” Godwin said. “They’re concerned that if rates rise too much, it could impact their chances of getting good offers since buyers may be worried about overall costs increasing.”

To view the full report, including charts, methodology, and an interactive mortgage rates chart, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/higher-mortgage-rates-spur-homebuyer-urgency/

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REDFIN CORPORATION
08:02aNEARLY HALF OF HOUSE HUNTERS WOULD F : Redfin Survey
BU
01/06Redfin Reports Homebuyers Face Record Supply Shortage Heading into 2022
BU
01/06Demand for Vacation Homes Up 77% From Pre-Pandemic in December
BU
2021US Home Prices Hit Fresh Record as Inventory Falls to All-Time Low, Redfin Says
MT
2021US Home Prices Rose to Record High in December Amid Supply Shortage, Redfin Says
MT
2021Redfin Reports Home Prices Rise to New Record High
PR
2021Inflation Forces Majority of Home Buyers, Sellers to Reevaluate Plans, Redfin Says
MT
2021REDFIN SURVEY : Three-Quarters of Homebuyers & Sellers Report Changing Plans Due to Inflat..
PR
2021INSIDER SELL : Redfin
MT
2021Consumer Cos Up After Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDFIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 882 M - -
Net income 2021 -120 M - -
Net Debt 2021 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -29,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 643 M 3 643 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 185
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart REDFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Redfin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 34,54 $
Average target price 59,75 $
Spread / Average Target 73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Kelman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Nielsen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David H. Lissy Chairman
Bridget J. Frey Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Chao Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDFIN CORPORATION-10.03%3 643
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-14.88%17 150
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-11.00%9 465
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-19.23%7 229
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-7.34%4 029
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.-3.47%2 891