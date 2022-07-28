Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Redfin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDFN   US75737F1084

REDFIN CORPORATION

(RDFN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
8.850 USD   +2.55%
08:06aNewcomers to Philadelphia Have Nearly 40% More to Spend on Homes Than Locals
BU
07/26 Pandemic Homebuying Hotspots With Steep Price Increases Most Susceptible to Housing Downturn in a Recession
BU
07/21Redfin to Announce Second-Quarter 2022 Results on August 4, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newcomers to Philadelphia Have Nearly 40% More to Spend on Homes Than Locals

07/28/2022 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Out-of-towners have bigger budgets than locals in relatively affordable destinations like Philadelphia, Atlanta and Dallas because many are remote workers moving in from more expensive places

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — The average out-of-towner moving to Philadelphia in the first half of 2022 had $588,000 to spend on a home, 39% higher than the $422,000 average budget for local buyers, according to a new analysis from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. That's the biggest gap among the cities included in the analysis, which is based on the average maximum list-price filters for homes set by Redfin.com users in their saved searches.

New York comes next, with an average out-of-town budget of $1.3 million, 31% higher than the average local budget. It’s followed by Atlanta (30% higher), Dallas (22% higher) and Portland, OR (18% higher). Out-of-towners had higher budgets in 19 of the 23 cities in this analysis.

Newcomers to Philadelphia have significantly higher budgets because they typically come from coastal job centers with high salaries and cash on hand from selling a high-value home. Philadelphia’s popularity with affluent out-of-town homebuyers shot up at the beginning of the pandemic as remote work made it feasible to move to a more affordable area while keeping a high hometown salary. New York is by far the most common origin for out-of-towners moving to Philadelphia, and it also attracts a lot of migrants from Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles.

The typical Philadelphia home sold for just $300,000 in June, less than half of New York’s $705,000 median sale price. Prices in Philadelphia have also grown slower: They’re up 20% from the beginning of the pandemic, compared with a 26% jump in New York and a 38% nationwide bump.

“Even though the housing market has slowed, the share of homebuyers moving to different parts of the country has not,” said Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr. “That’s partly because home prices and mortgage rates have increased so much that homebuyers with the flexibility to relocate are seeking out affordable areas. Someone moving from Los Angeles to Philadelphia may have a higher monthly housing payment than they would have six months ago, but it’s still much lower than it would be in coastal California.”

“The market looks different for locals, many of whom are priced out or driven to search in the suburbs because both home prices and mortgage payments have risen significantly in the last year,” Marr continued. “But local buyers may get a break as the market cools and competition slows.”

Atlanta and Dallas are also popular pandemic-fueled migration destinations. Dallas was the 10th most popular destination in the second quarter, and Atlanta came in at number 12.

Affluent New Yorkers are moving back to the city with big budgets

The story is different in New York, one of the priciest metro areas in the country. One reason why house hunters in New York have bigger budgets than locals: Many of those out-of-towners actually are locals–and they’re wealthy locals.

“A lot of the people who can afford to buy homes in New York right now are those moving back to the city after a pandemic hiatus, and they likely have more money than the locals who stayed put,” said Masha Berman, a Redfin agent in New York. “I’m also seeing a lot of out-of-town investors and affluent pied-a-terre buyers.”

Locals have bigger budgets in the Bay Area

Locals had higher budgets than out-of-towners in four of the 23 cities, all of them in California and three in the Bay Area.

The average budget for locals in Fremont, CA (located in the East Bay) was about $1.9 million, 20% higher than the average migrant budget and the biggest gap among the cities in this analysis. Next comes San Francisco, where the average local budget was about $2.1 million, 12% higher than the average migrant budget. It’s followed by San Jose (4% higher) and Irvine (3% higher).

To read the full report, including methodology and additional metro-level data, visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/migrant-local-homebuying-budget-2022/

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REDFIN CORPORATION
08:06aNewcomers to Philadelphia Have Nearly 40% More to Spend on Homes Than Locals
BU
07/26 Pandemic Homebuying Hotspots With Steep Price Increases Most Susceptible to Housing Do..
BU
07/21Redfin to Announce Second-Quarter 2022 Results on August 4, 2022
BU
07/21Redfin Reports Homes Are Taking Longer to Sell
BU
07/20Redfin Reports Homebuyer Competition Drops to Lowest Level in Over Two Years
BU
07/19Migration Hotspots Have the Highest Inflation Rates, Redfin Reports
BU
07/18A Record Share of Homebuyers Relocate As High Prices, Mortgage Rates Push Them Toward M..
BU
07/15Redfin Says US Homes Prices Begin to Fall from Record Highs as Inflation, Mortgage Rate..
MT
07/15Redfin Reports Prices Begin to Fall from Record Highs
BU
07/14Redfin Says US Home Supply Grows for First Time in Nearly Three Years
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDFIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 460 M - -
Net income 2022 -228 M - -
Net Debt 2022 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 948 M 948 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 485
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart REDFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Redfin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 8,85 $
Average target price 12,42 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Kelman Chief Executive Officer
Chris Nielsen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David H. Lissy Chairman
Bridget J. Frey Senior Vice President-Engineering
Jennifer Chao Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDFIN CORPORATION-76.95%948
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED0.69%10 642
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-62.66%7 482
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-22.59%3 345
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.0.28%2 988
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-67.49%2 968