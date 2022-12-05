Redfin Adds Zoning Data for More Than 70 Million Homes

Redfin is the first real estate site to provide users with a detailed view of local zoning guidelines for almost every home in the U.S. and Canada

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, today added zoning and land use information to more than 70 million home description pages on its website. Powered by a partnership with Zoneomics, Redfin is the first real estate site to provide users with a detailed view that educates them on the implications of their local zoning guidelines for almost any home in the U.S. and Canada.

Zoning laws are critical for consumers to understand because they regulate how properties can and cannot be used. In addition to determining what property types and density are allowed in a neighborhood, land use laws dictate whether property owners can do things like build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in their backyard, run a business out of their garage, have farm animals, or list their home as a vacation rental. These laws and regulations can be difficult for buyers to discern during the homebuying process since relevant information is often buried on government websites or in complex local zoning codes.

“Zoning is a defining characteristic of real estate in North America. It impacts everyone, and you shouldn’t need special research skills to find the information you need,” said Christian Taubman, Redfin’s chief growth officer. “Redfin users ask us every day whether a property can be rented out on Airbnb or whether building another living unit in the backyard is allowed, and now they can find answers directly on our home detail pages. We’re proud to be the first real estate website to make that information clear and easily accessible to consumers.”

Redfin detail pages for both for-sale and off-market homes now display a zoning summary for the property, including the zone code, name, type and description. Eligible properties also include a list of permitted, conditional and accessory land uses. Consumers who are interested in more comprehensive information have the option to purchase a variety of zoning reports from Zoneomics. The feature is available on Redfin.com for homes in nearly 3,900 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The company plans to launch the feature on iOS next week and Android next year.

“Zoning data has a unique and crucial position in the U.S. and Canada, where it is essential but also needlessly gate kept from the homebuyer,” said Matthew Player, Zoneomics’ chief executive officer. “This partnership with Redfin is exciting because it will help us provide important data and zoning reports to consumers without any hassle, effectively democratizing access to zoning data across North America.”

Adding zoning data is the most recent step toward Redfin’s goal of providing the most complete and relevant home information to consumers. This year, Redfin also added information about climate risk, school ratings, neighborhood amenities, public transit, internet service and speed, and down payment assistance programs to home detail pages.

