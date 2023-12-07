Official REDFIN CORPORATION press release

In partnership with Roomvo and Bright MLS, Redfin Redesign lets buyers virtually transform the interiors of for-sale listings and compare the before and afters

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Today Redfin (redfin.com) launched Redfin Redesign, an AI-powered tool that lets consumers change the appearance of walls, floors and countertops in home photos. Powered by Roomvo (roomvo.com), a leading home visualization platform, the feature empowers home searchers to envision the potential of a home, identify which homes they are serious about touring or buying, and experiment with design styles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207198499/en/

Redfin users will now have the option to redesign interior photos of homes listed by Redfin or on Bright MLS. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The feature is available for all active Redfin listings and eligible sold Redfin listings in the U.S. on Redfin.com and iPhone. Redfin and Roomvo have also partnered with Bright MLS, one of the largest MLSs in the U.S. by listing count, to offer this feature for their listings across the mid-Atlantic. In total, Redfin Redesign is available for more than 75,000 listings across the U.S.

To try Redfin Redesign, select an eligible home like this one from your Redfin search results. Click the “Redesign” button on the first listing photo, then select a room to redesign from a gallery of interior photos. Then, choose from a diverse range of flooring types, wall paint colors, and countertop finishes to customize the room to your preferences. Once the design is complete, use the slider bar to compare the before and after images.

“Buyers often want to know what a home will look like with some changes, not just what it looks like right now,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s senior vice president of product. “Sellers want their listings to appeal to the broadest pool of buyers, regardless of design preferences. Redfin Redesign uses Roomvo’s AI capabilities so buyers can see what they could do with a space in just a few clicks. It's one way Redfin's using AI to make real estate better for buyers, sellers, and agents.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Redfin, a collaboration that echoes our deep conviction that everyone deserves a beautiful home,” said Roomvo CEO Pawel Rajszel. “This partnership aligns seamlessly with Roomvo's mission to transform the way people envision and create their living spaces. This collaboration not only marks a significant milestone for Roomvo but also reinforces our dedication to making home design accessible to all, empowering homeowners to realize their dream spaces effortlessly."

Redfin Redesign is part of Redfin's ongoing effort to modernize the home search and make the buying and selling process easier. Redfin was the first national brokerage to offer 3D walkthroughs on its listings to help consumers virtually tour a home. It is now using AI to enhance listing photos, which are the most popular feature on Redfin’s home detail pages.

"Through our partnership with Redfin and Roomvo, we are excited to bring the Redfin Redesign experience to Redfin consumers across the entirety of the Bright MLS footprint,” said Amit Kulkarni, Bright MLS’s chief marketing officer. “Helping brokers deliver innovative experiences is something that’s foundational to Bright as an organization. We are excited to be the first MLS to partner with Redfin to offer this tool that helps people reimagine home from their desktop or mobile device.”

In order to make Redfin Redesign available for more listings, Redfin plans to explore partnerships with additional MLSs and brokerages who see how this tool can help agents market their listings to Redfin’s audience of more than 50 million monthly visitors.

For more information about Redfin Redesign, visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/introducing-redfin-redesign-ai-tool/

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with same day tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home in certain markets can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Customers who buy and sell with Redfin pay a 1% listing fee, subject to minimums, less than half of what brokerages commonly charge. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.5 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To get in touch with Redfin about partnerships, contact: newbusiness@redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

Redfin-F

About Roomvo

Roomvo is the leading visualization solution for the interior decor industry. Roomvo’s proprietary technology has a proven track record of increasing sales by allowing consumers to preview floors, wall coverings, countertops, and art in their own rooms in just seconds. Roomvo has been used by millions of consumers and best-selling brands in over 150 countries around the world. Visit www.roomvo.com or email hello@roomvo.com.

About Bright MLS

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation’s most prominent MLSs to transform what an MLS is and what it does, so real estate pros and the people they serve can thrive today and into our data-driven future through an open, clear and competitive housing market for all. Bright is proud to be the source of truth for comprehensive real estate data in the Mid-Atlantic, with market intelligence currently covering six states (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia) and the District of Columbia. Bright MLS’s innovative tool library—both created and curated—provides services and award-winning support to well over 100K real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. Learn more at BrightMLS.com. To contact Bright MLS about how we can help your brokerage, contact: partner@brightmls.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231207198499/en/