    RDFN   US75737F1084

REDFIN CORPORATION

(RDFN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59:51 2023-05-03 pm EDT
6.895 USD   +0.66%
03:22pRedfin Launches ChatGPT Plugin to Help People Find Their Next Home
BU
05/02Roughly 1 in 4 Homes for Sale in Austin and Seattle Cost Less Than They Would Have a Year Ago
BU
05/01Fed Policymakers Keep Watch on First Republic Bank Sale Ahead of Rate-Setting Meeting This Week; Preparations for Debt-Ceiling Crisis
DJ
Redfin Launches ChatGPT Plugin to Help People Find Their Next Home

05/03/2023 | 03:22pm EDT
People can use the Redfin ChatGPT plugin to describe their home search in everyday terms and find homes they might have missed using a map-based search.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, today launched a ChatGPT plugin to help people find homes that are a great fit for them. The Redfin ChatGPT plugin was built with OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, and is available now for eligible ChatGPT users to install and enable from the Plugin store. Anyone can join the waitlist to get access in the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005926/en/

Screenshot of a conversation using the Redfin ChatGPT plugin (Graphic: Business Wire)

Screenshot of a conversation using the Redfin ChatGPT plugin (Graphic: Business Wire)

People can use the Redfin ChatGPT plugin to describe their ideal home and neighborhood in everyday terms and find listings that suit their needs. For example, “I'm moving to Houston for a new job with a $150,000 salary. Show me three-bedroom homes for sale with private outdoor entertaining space in neighborhoods with trendy restaurants.” The Redfin ChatGPT plugin will answer with a list of homes that fit the bill. Users can click the links to the Redfin.com listing pages, where they can book an on-demand tour with an experienced, local Redfin agent.

Redfin invented map-based real estate search and has developed machine learning models to recommend listings and estimate home values, transforming the way people find homes to buy or rent. Now with the advancement of large language models, Redfin will use AI to make that search even more personalized.

“I think the most powerful way the Redfin ChatGPT plugin can make buying a home easier today is by suggesting homes and neighborhoods that would not have been uncovered via a map-based real estate search,” said Ariel Dos Santos, Redfin’s vice president of product.

New listings fell 23% in March to their lowest level on record, and Redfin agents report that homebuyers are having to work harder to find homes that meet their criteria.

“Through a simple conversation with the Redfin ChatGPT plugin, a homebuyer can get suggestions of homes for sale in nearby neighborhoods with similar amenities they might not otherwise have considered,” Dos Santos continued. “This could also help home sellers get their listings in front of a wider audience of serious buyers. We’re just getting started, and the Redfin ChatGPT plugin is getting more powerful every day. We’re excited to find new ways to use it to make buying, selling or renting a home simpler and more affordable.”

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with same day tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home in certain markets can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Customers who buy and sell with Redfin pay a 1% listing fee, subject to minimums, less than half of what brokerages commonly charge. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1.5 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 5,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

Redfin-F


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 145 M - -
Net income 2023 -195 M - -
Net Debt 2023 833 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,95x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 759 M 759 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 5 572
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart REDFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Redfin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,85 $
Average target price 7,51 $
Spread / Average Target 9,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Kelman Chief Executive Officer
Chris Nielsen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David H. Lissy Chairman
Bridget J. Frey Senior Vice President-Engineering
Selina Tobaccowala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDFIN CORPORATION61.56%821
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED4.54%12 052
ONEWO INC.-28.64%5 209
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-39.92%5 019
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.0.43%3 260
RELO GROUP, INC.-1.84%2 322
