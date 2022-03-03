Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Redfin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDFN   US75737F1084

REDFIN CORPORATION

(RDFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Redfin Reports Home Prices Surge to Record High as Competition Heats Up

03/03/2022 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tensions in Ukraine have stalled the rapid increase in mortgage rates, which will likely intensify homebuying competition

(NASDAQ: RDFN) —Home prices spiked to an all-time high of $363,975 as the market continued to heat up during the four-week period ending February 27, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

The median home-sale price was up 16% year over year, the biggest annual gain since August. The typical home sold for 0.8% above list price, the largest premium since October. Intense competition among buyers driven by an extreme shortage of homes for sale is driving prices up unseasonably fast.

“The war in Ukraine has rattled the global economy, causing mortgage rates to fall after weeks of increases,” said Redfin Deputy Chief Economist Taylor Marr. “The dip in mortgage rates should buoy homebuying demand temporarily, fueling continued price gains. But demand may drop off if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again as expected.”

Key housing market takeaways for 400+ U.S. metro areas:

Unless otherwise noted, this data covers the four-week period ending February 27. Redfin’s housing market data goes back through 2012.

  • The median asking price of newly listed homes increased 15% year over year to an all-time high of $390,488, and rose 27% from the same time in 2020.
  • The monthly mortgage payment on the median asking price home fell slightly to $2,018 at the current 3.76% mortgage rate. This was up 23% from a year earlier, when mortgage rates were 3.02%, and up 36% from the same period in 2020, when rates were 3.29%.
  • Pending home sales were up 2.6% year over year and up 31% from the same period in 2020, just prior to the start of the pandemic.
  • New listings of homes for sale were down 1% from a year earlier. Compared to 2020, new listings were down 10%.
  • Active listings (the number of homes listed for sale at any point during the period) fell 24% year over year, dropping to an all-time low of 456,000. Listings were down 50% from the same period in 2020.
  • 58% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within the first two weeks on the market, an all-time high. This was up from the 51% rate of a year earlier and 43% in 2020.
  • 45% of homes that went under contract had an accepted offer within one week of hitting the market, an all-time high. This was up from 39% during the same period a year earlier and 30% in 2020.
  • Homes that sold were on the market for a median of 26 days, down from 35 days a year earlier and 56 days in 2020.
  • 44% of homes sold above list price, up from 35% a year earlier and 21% in 2020.
  • On average, 2.6% of homes for sale each week had a price drop, up 0.5 percentage points from the same time in 2021, but down 0.6 percentage points from 2020.
  • The average sale-to-list price ratio, which measures how close homes are selling to their asking prices, rose to 100.8%. In other words, the average home sold for 0.8% above its asking price. This was up from 99.5% in 2021 and 97.9% in 2020.

Other leading indicators of homebuying activity:

  • Mortgage purchase applications decreased 2% week over week (seasonally adjusted) during the week ending February 25.
  • For the week ending March 3, 30-year mortgage rates fell to 3.76% from 3.89% the prior week.
  • Touring activity from the first week of January through February 27 was 6 percentage points behind the same period in 2021 and 7 points behind the same period in 2020, according to home tour technology company ShowingTime.
  • The Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index fell 0.4% from the previous week during the seven-day period ending February 27 and was up 13% from a year earlier.

To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit: https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-market-update-home-prices-new-record-rates-fall/

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email press@redfin.com. To view Redfin's press center, click here.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REDFIN CORPORATION
02:05pRedfin Reports Home Prices Surge to Record High as Competition Heats Up
BU
03/02Redfin Reports the Typical U.S. Home Changes Hands Every 13.2 Years
BU
02/25Redfin to Present at 2022 Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference
BU
02/24Consumer Cos Up as Inflation Fears Subside -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
02/24Redfin Reports New Listings Gain Steam, Met by Hearty Demand
BU
02/23Redfin Reports January Was the Most Competitive Month on Record for Homebuyers
BU
02/22Nearly 1 in 3 Homebuyers Is Looking to Relocate, an All-Time High
BU
02/22Berenberg Bank Adjusts Redfin's Price Target to $30 From $57, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
02/18AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Appn, swav, rdfn
MT
02/18SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Recovering Late, Erasing Most of Friday Decline
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDFIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 689 M - -
Net income 2022 -213 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 074 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 239 M 2 239 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 6 485
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart REDFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Redfin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 21,04 $
Average target price 34,08 $
Spread / Average Target 62,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Kelman Chief Executive Officer
Chris Nielsen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David H. Lissy Chairman
Bridget J. Frey Senior Vice President-Engineering
Jennifer Chao Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDFIN CORPORATION-45.19%2 239
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-4.07%19 293
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED9.35%11 365
OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-41.20%5 327
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-8.65%3 881
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.4.58%3 128