Relatively affordable places like Las Vegas, Sacramento and Myrtle Beach are among the most popular destinations for relocating homebuyers

(NASDAQ: RDFN) — More than one-quarter (25.8%) of homebuyers are looking to move to a different part of the country, a record-high share and up from 23.7% a year ago. That’s according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. The portion of homebuyers looking to relocate has steadily risen since the pandemic began; the share stood at roughly 18% in 2018 and 2019.

While a record share of homebuyers are looking to relocate, the number is lower than it was a year ago as the frequency of homes changing hands drops to its lowest level in at least a decade amid the cool housing market. There are 7% fewer Redfin.com users looking to move away from their home metro than a year ago. That’s compared with a 17% decline for Redfin.com homebuyers staying in their hometown.

Myrtle Beach, SC has made it onto the list of most popular migration destinations for the first time on record. The South Carolina beach town is the 9th-most popular destination for relocating homebuyers, with people most commonly moving in from Washington, D.C. and New York.

Homebuyers are moving to Myrtle Beach for its relatively affordable homes and outdoorsy lifestyle, as is the case for most of the most popular migration destinations. People moving from pricey East Coast job hubs to Myrtle Beach can get much more house for their money. The typical home in the Myrtle Beach metro sells for about $360,000, compared with over $600,000 in Washington, D.C. and about $800,000 in New York.

“This area attracts a lot of retirees, particularly from the Northeast and the West Coast, because of its relatively inexpensive cost of living, low property taxes, golf courses and sunny weather,” said Myrtle Beach Redfin agent Monica Roman. “Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve also seen quite a few remote workers move in, drawn by our reasonably priced housing and year-round vacation lifestyle.”

Metros in the Sun Belt and Florida are the most popular migration destinations despite increasing risk of flooding, heat and hurricanes

Las Vegas tops the list of most popular destinations for Redfin.com users moving to a different metro area for the second month in a row. It’s followed by Sacramento and three Florida metros: Tampa, North Port-Sarasota and Cape Coral. Popularity is determined by net inflow, a measure of how many more Redfin.com users looked to move into an area than leave.

Relatively affordable metros with warm weather are typically the most popular destinations. Metro areas in the Sun Belt and Florida are perennially in the top 10 metros for relocating Redfin.com users. Housing affordability is an especially big draw as today’s elevated mortgage rates combine with stubbornly high home prices to push monthly mortgage payments near record highs.

Metros in the southern half of the U.S. are popular despite many of them facing increasing risk from climate change. For instance, Las Vegas faces severe heat risk, Tampa faces extreme flood risk and Myrtle Beach faces extreme risk of hurricanes and other severe wind events. People keep moving to those areas, though, largely because they’re typically relatively affordable. The median home price in Las Vegas is $415,000, compared to nearly $1 million in Los Angeles, the most common origin for homebuyers moving in. And the typical home costs $430,000 in Tampa, roughly half the cost of one in New York, where homebuyers most commonly come from.

It’s worth noting that there are fewer homebuyers moving into 8 of the 10 most popular destinations than there were a year ago as high mortgage rates cool the housing market.

Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Moving Into, by Net Inflow Net inflow = Number of Redfin.com home searchers looking to move into a metro area, minus the number of searchers looking to leave Rank Metro* Net Inflow, July 2023 Net Inflow, July 2022 Top Origin Top Out-of-State Origin 1 Las Vegas, NV 5,400 6,500 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 2 Sacramento, CA 5,100 9,000 San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL 3 Orlando, FL 4,600 1,300 New York, NY New York, NY 4 (tie) Tampa, FL 4,400 7,800 New York, NY New York, NY 4 (tie) North Port-Sarasota, FL 4,400 5,500 New York, NY New York, NY 6 Cape Coral, FL 3,800 5,600 Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 7 (tie) Dallas, TX 3,700 5,500 Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA 7 (tie) Phoenix, AZ 3,700 6,600 Seattle, WA Seattle, WA 9 Myrtle Beach, SC 3,600 3,000 Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. 10 Houston, TX 3,400 3,700 New York, NY New York, NY *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users searching to and from the region in May 2023-July 2023

Homebuyers are leaving expensive coastal cities for more affordable places

Homebuyers are leaving San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles more than any other metro in the country. That’s based on net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin.com users are looking to leave a metro than move in.

Pricey coastal job centers are typically among the metros homebuyers most commonly leave. That’s largely because buyers are often looking to relocate to places with more affordable housing, something that has become more feasible with the prevalence of remote work. It has also become more feasible to move to beachy vacation towns: Homebuyers leaving Washington, D.C. are most commonly moving to the Salisbury, MD metro and those leaving Boston are most commonly moving to the Portland, ME metro.

Top 10 Metros Homebuyers Are Leaving, by Net Outflow Net outflow = Number of Redfin.com home searchers looking to leave a metro area, minus the number of searchers looking to move in Rank Metro* Net Outflow, July 2023 Net Outflow, July 2022 Portion of Local Users Searching Elsewhere Top Destination Top Out-of-State Destination 1 San Francisco, CA 27,100 38,700 24% Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA 2 New York, NY 24,500 25,200 29% Miami, FL Miami, FL 3 Los Angeles, CA 20,800 32,700 19% Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas, NV 4 Washington, D.C. 15,100 18,600 19% Salisbury, MD Salisbury, MD 5 Chicago, IL 5,200 2,300 17% Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee, WI 6 Boston, MA 4,600 9,900 21% Portland, ME Portland, ME 7 Hartford, CT 3,400 600 79% Boston, MA Boston, MA 8 Seattle, WA 3,100 12,500 19% Spokane, WA Phoenix, AZ 9 (tie) Denver, CO 2,100 4,500 35% Chicago, IL Chicago, IL 9 (tie) Detroit, MI 2,100 5,000 26% Grand Rapids, MI Cape Coral, FL *Combined statistical areas with at least 500 users searching to and from the region in May 2023-July 2023

To view the full report, including charts and methodology, please visit:

https://www.redfin.com/news/housing-migration-trends-july-2023

