REDFIN CORPORATION

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
3.930 USD   -0.76%
Redfin to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022

10/20/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) will release third-quarter 2022 results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The company will host a live webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the live webcast on Redfin's Investor Relations website at http://investors.redfin.com.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 378 M - -
Net income 2022 -318 M - -
Net Debt 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,34x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 429 M 429 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 6 485
Free-Float 96,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3,96 $
Average target price 9,19 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Kelman Chief Executive Officer
Chris Nielsen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David H. Lissy Chairman
Bridget J. Frey Senior Vice President-Engineering
Jennifer Chao Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDFIN CORPORATION-89.68%429
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-17.47%8 723
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-79.49%4 114
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-37.44%2 698
RELO GROUP, INC.4.57%2 220
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.-40.97%1 753