Transcript : Redfin Corporation Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-06-2023 02:40 PM

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Multibaggers
Dividend Kings
Quality stocks at a reasonable price
Top ROE
Growth stocks
Small caps
Investment Themes
Homepage
Hydrogen
Israeli innovation
The Golden Age of Video Games
Ageing Population
Biomass
Millennials
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Warren Buffett
Adtechs
Boats
Smart City
Fintechs
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Redfin Corporation
News
Summary
RDFN
US75737F1084
REDFIN CORPORATION
(RDFN)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
10.64
USD
+2.90%
06/01
Redfin Reports Mortgage Rates Are Up, Homes Sales Are Down, As Prices Remain Resilient
BU
05/31
Investor Home Purchases Tumble Record 49% Annually in First Quarter, Redfin Says
MT
05/31
US Investor Home Purchases Saw Record Annual Decline in Q1, Redfin Says
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Redfin Corporation Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-06-2023 02:40 PM
06/06/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SMID cap analyst here at BofA that covers online real estate, including Redfin. I'm very pleased to welcome Chris Nielsen, who is the CFO of Redfin. Chris has been there for about 10 years. And...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about REDFIN CORPORATION
06/01
Redfin Reports Mortgage Rates Are Up, Homes Sales Are Down, As Prices Remain Resilient
BU
05/31
Investor Home Purchases Tumble Record 49% Annually in First Quarter, Redfin Says
MT
05/31
US Investor Home Purchases Saw Record Annual Decline in Q1, Redfin Says
MT
05/31
Redfin Reports Investor Home Purchases Fell a Record 49% Year Over Year in the First Qu..
BU
05/30
Insider Sell: Redfin
MT
05/30
Redfin to Present at BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
BU
05/26
DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Redfin to $10 From $7.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/26
Redfin Reports Out-of-Town Moves Have Fallen 6% From a Year Ago, Compared With 17% Drop..
BU
05/25
Redfin Reports Mortgage Rates Surge Past 7.1% For First Time Since November; Some Buyer..
BU
05/25
More Than 2 in 5 Home Sellers Are Making Concessions to Buyers, Nearly Double Last Year..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REDFIN CORPORATION
05/26
DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Redfin to $10 From $7.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/09
Wedbush Raises Redfin's Price Target to $11 From $8 on Smaller Segment Growth, Keeps Ne..
MT
05/08
Oppenheimer Adjusts Redfin Price Target to $8.50 From $7, Maintains Underperform Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
1 141 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-134 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
794 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-8,67x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
1 179 M
1 179 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
1,73x
EV / Sales 2024
1,66x
Nbr of Employees
5 572
Free-Float
94,7%
More Financials
Chart REDFIN CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFIN CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
10,64 $
Average target price
8,49 $
Spread / Average Target
-20,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn Kelman
Chief Executive Officer
Chris Nielsen
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David H. Lissy
Chairman
Bridget J. Frey
Senior Vice President-Engineering
Selina Tobaccowala
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
REDFIN CORPORATION
143.87%
1 146
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED
-4.79%
10 994
ONEWO INC.
-44.14%
4 173
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
-53.04%
3 929
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.
-14.12%
2 782
RELO GROUP, INC.
-2.50%
2 267
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
Slave