  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Redfin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RDFN   US75737F1084

REDFIN CORPORATION

(RDFN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
10.64 USD   +2.90%
06/01Redfin Reports Mortgage Rates Are Up, Homes Sales Are Down, As Prices Remain Resilient
BU
05/31Investor Home Purchases Tumble Record 49% Annually in First Quarter, Redfin Says
MT
05/31US Investor Home Purchases Saw Record Annual Decline in Q1, Redfin Says
MT
Transcript : Redfin Corporation Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-06-2023 02:40 PM

06/06/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
SMID cap analyst here at BofA that covers online real estate, including Redfin. I'm very pleased to welcome Chris Nielsen, who is the CFO of Redfin. Chris has been there for about 10 years. And...


06/01Redfin Reports Mortgage Rates Are Up, Homes Sales Are Down, As Prices Remain Resilient
BU
05/31Investor Home Purchases Tumble Record 49% Annually in First Quarter, Redfin Says
MT
05/31US Investor Home Purchases Saw Record Annual Decline in Q1, Redfin Says
MT
05/31Redfin Reports Investor Home Purchases Fell a Record 49% Year Over Year in the First Qu..
BU
05/30Insider Sell: Redfin
MT
05/30Redfin to Present at BofA Securities 2023 Global Technology Conference
BU
05/26DA Davidson Adjusts Price Target on Redfin to $10 From $7.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/26Redfin Reports Out-of-Town Moves Have Fallen 6% From a Year Ago, Compared With 17% Drop..
BU
05/25Redfin Reports Mortgage Rates Surge Past 7.1% For First Time Since November; Some Buyer..
BU
05/25More Than 2 in 5 Home Sellers Are Making Concessions to Buyers, Nearly Double Last Year..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 141 M - -
Net income 2023 -134 M - -
Net Debt 2023 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,67x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 179 M 1 179 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 572
Free-Float 94,7%
Redfin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,64 $
Average target price 8,49 $
Spread / Average Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Glenn Kelman Chief Executive Officer
Chris Nielsen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David H. Lissy Chairman
Bridget J. Frey Senior Vice President-Engineering
Selina Tobaccowala Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDFIN CORPORATION143.87%1 146
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-4.79%10 994
ONEWO INC.-44.14%4 173
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-53.04%3 929
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-14.12%2 782
RELO GROUP, INC.-2.50%2 267
