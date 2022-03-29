Why the time is right to sell a home in the U.S.

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - For the past few years, Lee
Adler kept track of the U.S. real estate market, and things just
kept going up - and up.
So it seemed an optimal time to sell his stateside home
after Adler moved abroad to Nice, France, shortly before the
pandemic began. His single family house in West Palm Beach,
Florida sold within a month.
"I felt that I was in the driver's seat," says Adler, 71,
who publishes websites like Liquidity Trader and the Wall Street
Examiner. "I got a cash offer with no contingencies at my asking
price. The selling price was 40% higher than I could have gotten
a year ago."
The sizzling housing market may not be great news for
buyers, but it is terrific for sellers. The S&P CoreLogic
Case-Shiller Index recently reported national home-price gains
of 18.8% for 2021, far outpacing even red-hot inflation numbers.
For owners who have been hemming and hawing about whether to
sell, it might be time to strike. In fact, the Realtor.com
website has a very specific suggestion about when to list: The
week of April 10-16.
The current mix of eager buyers, scant listings, healthy
prices and mortgage rates that are still relatively low
(historically speaking) means a lot of factors are tipping the
scales in sellers' favor.
"Mid-April will put sellers in the market just ahead of a
big surge in listings in May," says Danielle Hale, chief
economist for Realtor.com. "That way they will be able to
capitalize on a large buyer audience who haven't been satisfied
with the homes available for sale."
Looking ahead, there are many reasons to believe the current
market will cool off. Higher interest rates affect housing
affordability. Average monthly mortgage payments are already
much higher than they were just a couple of months ago, says
Hale.
If regular buyers cannot afford as much per home, investors
– who comprised a record 18.4% of the market in 2021's 4th
quarter, according to real estate brokerage Redfin – likely will
not be quite as interested either. Current projections for 2022
home-price growth are a more modest 2.9%, says Hale.
"This year buyers came out early to get ahead of rising
mortgage rates, so now is an excellent time to sell," says Daryl
Fairweather, Redfin's chief economist.
Some thoughts about striking the right deal:
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SPRING RUSH
Spring is the busiest season for buyers and sellers: Parents
do not like to move families after the school year gets underway
in the fall, and many people – especially in colder climates –
are not fans of moving in winter.
"Get started right away, because there are probably
improvements you want to make to make sure your home is in its
best light," advises Hale.
PRICE IT RIGHT
Your eyes may be big with dollar signs right now, given the
huge real estate market gains of recent years. But if a home
price is too high for the market, and it sits around for a
while, then it becomes stale. Thus the ongoing rise in interest
rates could come back to bite you.
A better strategy is to "err on the side of caution and
underprice it, because well-priced homes are getting multiple
offers right now," Fairweather says. "But if mortgage rates move
higher next week, there is a real risk if you are overpriced and
the market turns."
USE YOUR LEVERAGE
All real estate is local, as the adage goes. If you are in
an area where demand is high and inventory is low, that works in
your favor when it comes to setting the deal's terms and
conditions.
Around 15% of deals right now have waived contingencies for
issues like inspections or financing, says Fairweather – a much
higher level than before the pandemic. Deals are also closing
quickly, about 17 days faster than the same period last year,
says Hale.
THINK ABOUT NEXT STEPS
Even if you sell at a great price, the reality is you are
still going to have to live somewhere. And rents have been
rising sharply too, right along with housing prices.
As a result, a big move makes the most sense for those who
are doing some real estate arbitrage: Perhaps an empty nester
who is downsizing, or someone taking advantage of the
work-from-home trend to lower the cost of living.
"The real winners in this housing market are those who are
selling in an expensive area, and moving into more affordable
homes," Fairweather says.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Karishma Singh
Follow us @ReutersMoney or at http://www.reuters.com/finance/personal-finance.)