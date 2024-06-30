Certain Shares of RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

Certain Shares of RedFish LongTerm Capital S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These Shares will be under lockup for 368 days starting from 28-JUN-2023 to 30-JUN-2024.



The shareholders attributable directly or indirectly to the founding shareholders of RFLTC, i.e. Red-Fish Kapital SpA (which holds 790,000 Ordinary Shares), Red-Fish Srls (which holds both 250,000 Ordinary Shares and 8,300 X Shares), Castello di Perno Srl (which holds 1,700 X Shares), Francesca Bazoli (who holds 93,480 Ordinary Shares), Gregorio Gitti (who holds 43,480 Ordinary Shares) holding a total of 8.21% of the Issuer's share capital before admission, have assumed against Euronext Growth Advisor and the Global Coordinator lock-up commitments concerning all of the shares held by them in the Company's share capital for a total duration of 24 months starting from the Trading Start Date.



In addition, other shareholders other than the previous ones and representing a total of 88.26% of the Issuer's share capital prior to admission have undertaken lock-up commitments vis-à-vis the Euronext Growth Advisor and the Global Coordinator regarding all of the shares held by them in the Company's share capital for a total duration of 12 months starting from the trading start date