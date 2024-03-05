(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital announced Tuesday that subscriptions and payments have been received on the capital increase announced in February totaling EUR6.2 million, from three separate investors, against the total funding target set at EUR14.99 million.

Shares resulting from these subscriptions will be issued, together with any shares that may be subscribed until the final end of the capital increase on March 31, 2024, and delivered by crediting the subscribers' securities accounts.

"Of particular note is the fact that two of the three current investors, who have subscribed and paid for the EUR6.2 million capital increase, are already shareholders of the company, a clear sign of their continued trust and commitment to the growth and success of RFLTC," the company writes in the released note.

RedFish LongTerm Capital closed Tuesday's session flat at EUR1.46 per share

