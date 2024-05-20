(Alliance News) - The board of directors of RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa on Monday announced that Lorenza Castelli has resigned from her position, effective immediately, due to unforeseen work commitments, specifically that of executive director at Innovative - RFK S.p.A.

In his place, Massimo Lapucci waso co-opted as an independent director of the Company until the date of the first useful Shareholders' Meeting.

To the best of the company's knowledge and on the basis of available information, as of today's date - reads the released note - Castelli owns 6,666 ordinary shares of the company, which corresponds to 0.03% of the share capital; Lorenza Castelli will continue to collaborate with the team as the company's investment manager.

Castelli, for the terminated position, is entitled to receive and will receive accrued and not yet received emoluments of EUR6,000 gross.

RedFish LongTerm Capital closed Monday's session flat at EUR1.34 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.