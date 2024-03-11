(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa has announced that it purchased 17,000 of its own shares in the period between March 04 and March 08.

The shares were taken over at a weighted average unit price of approximately EUR1.4421 per share, for a total value of EUR24,515.00.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 84,000 treasury shares, or 0.4 percent of the share capital.

RedFish LongTerm Capital's stock closed Monday up 1.4 percent to EUR1.42 per share.

