(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa announced on Friday that it had bought back 14,000 shares between June 17 and June 21 at a weighted average unit price of about EUR1.3300 per share, for a total consideration of EUR18,620.00.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 286,000 shares or 1.1 percent of the share capital.

RedFish LongTerm Capital closed Friday in the red by 2.2 percent at EUR1.31 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

