(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa announced that it has finalized the acquisition of 10 percent of Industrie Polieco - MPB Spa.

RFLTC finalized the acquisition of the stake in Polieco through the subscription of a deliberate capital increase for a subscription price of EUR20 million and paid, as an advance, EUR1 million for the possible exercise, by payment of a consideration of EUR10 million by June 30, 2024, of the option to purchase from TPH the remaining 5 percent of Polieco's share capital.

If the option is exercised, the remaining consideration of EUR9 million will be paid by RFLTC's vehicle, it being understood that this amount may be subject to subsequent adjustment depending on the values of Polieco Group's adjusted Net Financial Position as of December 31, 2023.

RFLTC's stock closed Wednesday down 1.4 percent at EUR1.45 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.