(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa announced Friday that it bought back 14,000 of its own ordinary shares between June 24 and June 28.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR1.3257, for a total consideration of EUR18,560.

To date, the company holds 139,000 treasury shares, or 0.5 percent of its share capital.

RedFish LongTerm Capital's stock closed Friday at par at EUR1.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

