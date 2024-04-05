(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa announced on Friday that a total of 12,000 treasury shares were purchased at a weighted average unit price of about EUR1.4500 per share and a total value of EUR17,400.00 between April 2 and April 5.

As of today, the company holds 130,000 treasury shares, or 0.7 percent of the share capital.

RedFish LongTerm Capital on Friday closed flat at EUR1.45 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.