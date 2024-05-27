May 27, 2024 at 09:54 am EDT

(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa announced on Friday that a total of 13,000 treasury shares were purchased at a weighted average unit price of approximately EUR1.3323 per share and a total consideration of EUR17,320.00 between May 20 and May 24.

As of today, the company holds 214,000 treasury shares, or 0.8 percent of the share capital.

RedFish LongTerm Capital is unchanged at EUR1.33 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

