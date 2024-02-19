February 19, 2024 at 10:26 am EST

(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa has announced that a total of 16,000 treasury shares were purchased at a weighted average unit price of approximately EUR1.4431 per share, for a total consideration of EUR23,090.00 between Feb. 12 and 16.

To date, the company holds 27,000 treasury shares, or 0.1 percent of the share capital.

RedFish LongTerm Capital is down 4.7 percent to EUR1.42 per share.

