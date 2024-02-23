(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa announced on Friday that a total of 19,000 treasury shares were purchased at a weighted average unit price of about EUR1.4487 per share for a total value of EUR27,525.00 between February 19 and 23.

To date, the company holds 46,000 treasury shares, or 0.2 percent of the share capital.

RedFish LongTerm Capital, closed Friday, up 2.4 percent to EUR1.47 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

