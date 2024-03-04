March 04, 2024 at 05:14 am EST

(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa announced on Friday that a total of 21,000 treasury shares were purchased at a weighted average unit price of about EUR1.4588 per share, for a total consideration of EUR30,635.00 between Feb. 26 and March 1.

To date, the company holds 67,000 treasury shares, or 0.4 percent of the share capital.

RedFish LongTerm Capital is unchanged at EUR1.44 per share.

