(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa announced Friday that a total of 27,000 treasury shares were purchased between July 15 and July 17 at a weighted average unit price of about EUR1.2804 per share and a total consideration of EUR34,570.03.

As of today, the company holds 212,000 treasury shares, or 0.8 percent of the share capital.

RedFish LongTerm Capital on Friday closed unchanged at EUR1.26 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

