(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa on Friday announced that its subsidiary RFLTC has finalized the purchase of an additional 5 percent of the share capital of the investee Industrie Polieco M.P.B. Spa operating in the production of piping systems and resins for coating and packaging, exercising the previously agreed option.

The Vehicle's stake in Polieco thus rises from 10 percent to 15 percent of the latter's share capital.

This follows the announcement last March 6, when the Vehicle had acquired a 10% minority stake in Polieco, with an option to buy an additional 5% by June 30, 2024.

In fact, the agreement signed between RFLTC and TP Holding Srl provided the option for RFLTC, through a special purpose vehicle in which the company holds a controlling stake, to acquire a total of 15 percent of Polieco's share capital for a total consideration of EUR30 million.

RedFish LongTerm on Friday trades at parity at EUR1.30 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

