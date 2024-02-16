(Alliance News) - RedFish LongTerm Capital Spa on Friday announced that through its 96 percent subsidiary Movinter Srl, the acquisition of 75 percent of the shares of Six Italia Spa, a historic Genovese operator active in the manufacture of complex fire protection, soundproofing and flooring systems for ship supplies and the rolling stock market, including high-speed rail.

The closing of the transaction for the purchase of 75% of the share capital of Six Italia took place against a payment of EUR1.8 million fully paid by Movinter to the selling parties, financed through the use of RFLTC's own funds by means of the payment of a shareholder loan of EUR1.9 million in favor of Rail Fish Srl-a vehicle 96% controlled by RFLTC, which in turn owns 100% of Movinter-and by the latter in favor of Movinter.

The remaining 25% of Six Italia's share capital will remain owned by Fabio Raffaghello for 15%, and Fortunato Guida for 10%.

In addition, it is envisaged as part of the transaction that the selling shareholders will be granted a possible earn-out to be calculated on the results of Six Italia resulting from the approved financial statements ending December 31, 2024, based on a multiple of 1.25x the incremental EBITDAR between 2023 and 2024.

RedFish LongTerm Capital on Friday closed in the green by 4.2 percent at EUR1.49 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

