REDFLOW LIMITED

(RFX)
RedFlow : Annual Report to shareholders

10/28/2020 | 12:55am EDT

THIS PAGE IS LEFT INTENTIONALLY BLANK

Corporate directory

Board of Directors

Brett Johnson

(Chairman)

Timothy Harris

(Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer)

David Brant

David Knox

John Lindsay

Company Secretary

Trudy Walsh

Bankers

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

1/9 Brookfield Rd

Kenmore Hills, QLD, 4069

Patent Attorneys

Spruson & Ferguson

Level 6, 175 Eagle Street

Brisbane, QLD, 4000

Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers

480 Queen Street

Brisbane, QLD, 4000

Contact Details

www.redflow.com

info@redflow.comTel : +61 7 3376 0008 Fax: +61 7 3376 3751

Solicitors

Thomson Geer Lawyers

Level 28, Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street

Brisbane, QLD, 4000

Principal registered office in Australia

Redflow Limited

ACN 130 227 271

ABN 49 130 227 271

1/27 Counihan Road

Seventeen Mile Rocks

Brisbane, QLD, 4073

Australia

Share Registry

Link Market Services Limited

Level 21, 10 Eagle St

Brisbane QLD 4000

Redflow Limited

1 | P a g e

Review of operations and activities

Message from the Chairman and CEO

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

We are pleased to present our full year results for Redflow for the 2020 financial year (FY2020).

Despite the ongoing challenges experienced globally due to the impact of COVID-19, Redflow has continued to make progress towards its operational objectives. Over the course of FY2020, Redflow achieved significant progress against a number of milestones including:

  • FY2020 sales up 144%, to $1.95 million, (FY2019: $800k), reflecting conversion of existing orders and new sales. Total sales revenue for FY2020 is the highest for Redflow since FY2012;
  • Achieved initial sales with a number of new end customers including the Rural Connectivity Group in New Zealand, Swansea University in the United Kingdom and Vodacom in South Africa through our new relationship with Mobax;
  • Built an increasing number of reference deployments for weak and off grid deployments in Australia, such as the Yallalong Cattle Station in Western Australia with our partner TIEC;
  • Established new partnerships and collaborations with Darwin-based Delta Electrics, a leading supplier of power-related products and services in the Northern Territory to extend our partnership network across all States in Australia, and carbonTRACK to add Virtual Power Plant capability to Redflow's batteries, with an initial focus to explore the South African market;
  • Secured ISO9001 accreditation for our Thailand factory in July 2020 and demonstrated flexible manufacturing capability to adjust to market conditions;
  • Substantiated the value proposition of the Redflow solution through the Australian Federal Government funded battery testing program report released in April 2020, which showed the Redflow battery had a State of Health of 100% after approximately 600 cycles. This unique ability of Redflow batteries to repeatedly use 100% of its energy capacity without degradation is a key advantage recognised by our customers;
  • Added to the customer value proposition of the Redflow solution through new innovations including anti-theft features and standby power functionality;
  • Reduced costs through disciplined expense management, delivering a 52% improvement to cashflow; and
  • Achieved material savings through negotiations with one strategic supplier for volume orders.

Redflow now has nearly 100 active deployments globally, which has grown by over 40% over the last 12 months. Many of our sites have now stored and delivered significant megawatt-hours of energy since their installation and commissioning.

However, like most businesses across the world, COVID-19 has had a material impact on Redflow's ability to progress its strategy over the second half of FY2020. International and domestic travel restrictions, various government measures in key markets such as South Africa and broader global uncertainty all impacted the momentum that had been created in the first half of the year. Despite these challenges, Redflow has continued to maintain focus and resources on our key markets, partners and end customers.

In light of ongoing uncertainty and market conditions, Redflow made the decision to accelerate the development of its next generation zinc bromine flow battery (Gen3 battery) with a planned launch towards the end of this calendar year. The new developments under our Gen3 program include a major advancement in stack technology, tank architecture, improved cooling and a new electronics control system. As a result of these changes, Redflow will produce the same level of performance as the current ZBM2 batteries, (10 kilowatt-hoursof energy, 5 kilowatts of peak power) but will deliver manufacturing cost reductions of at least 30% compared to current ZBM2 batteries. Partner and customer trials of the Gen3 battery are targeted by the end of calendar year 2020.

Critically, the Gen3 program will allow us to be more competitive in telecommunication and small distributed energy systems which is our current target but also position us for expansion into larger centralised systems over the medium term through a new stack designed for volume manufacturing.

Redflow Limited

2 | P a g e

