RedFlow : Application for quotation of securities - RFX

Entity name
REDFLOW LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 22, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
RFX
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
7,685,000
22/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
REDFLOW LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
130227271
1.3
ASX issuer code
RFX
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
22/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
RFXAJ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
RFX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
7,685,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
22/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Tim Harris
Tim Harris
Trudy Walsh
Trudy Walsh
Richard Aird
Richard Aird
Steven Hickey
Steven Hickey
Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
3,100,000
1,260,000
1,260,000
385,000
Issue date
22/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
7,685,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Shares being issued on exercise of performance rights issued under employee incentive scheme
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.048000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Not applicable
