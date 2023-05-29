Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. RedFlow Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFX   AU000000RFX8

REDFLOW LIMITED

(RFX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:59:28 2023-05-29 pm EDT
0.1700 AUD    0.00%
05/29Redflow : Brisbane City Council boosts resilience with Redflow batteries
PU
05/01Redflow : announces integration with Sunsynk hybrid inverters
PU
04/18Redflow receives California SGIP approval for its safe, scalable, and sustainable energy storage solutions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RedFlow : Brisbane City Council boosts resilience with Redflow batteries

05/29/2023 | 11:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

30 MAY 2023

Brisbane City Council boosts resilience with
Redflow batteries

Redflow announces the commissioning of a 30 kWh battery energy storage system at the Brisbane City Council Willawong Animal Rehoming Centre.

Redflow (ASX: RFX), a global leader in clean energy storage, announced today the commissioning of a 30 kWh battery energy storage system at the Brisbane City Council Willawong Animal Rehoming Centre.

The Brisbane City Council (BCC) is Australia's largest local government authority in terms of both population and budget and has been a leader in sustainability practices for more than 20 years, achieving carbon neutrality for its operations in 2017.

The new energy storage solution is part of a new BCC program designed to explore the use of battery storage as a part of its sustainability program.

The Willawong Animal Rehoming Centre was selected for the initial site due to ongoing issues experienced with grid outages. The centre has critical loads required to support operations including refrigeration for the storage of vaccines and medications used in the onsite veterinary offices. The BCC was looking for a reliable backup solution that would prevent these loads being affected by outages and ultimately losing vital and expensive animal medicines.

"The recent commissioning of the Brisbane City Council Willawong Rehoming Centre is a great example of local government looking at innovative, safe and reliable long duration energy storage to help with their transition to net zero," said Redflow CEO and Managing Director Tim Harris.

"As a Brisbane based company who develops our world leading technology right here in Brisbane, we are delighted that the Brisbane City Council has selected Redflow and we are excited to be working with the council to support their broader sustainability and renewable energy initiatives," Mr Harris said.

The project was deployed with Redflow's new integration partner Bright Spark Group. The system's design includes two Deye hybrid inverters that will allow for the future addition of solar PV for expanded utilisation of the batteries.

This initial site represents the first site in the Brisbane City Council's plan to boost resiliency at government sites across Brisbane.

The funding for this project was provided by the Better Brisbane Proposals initiative, which looks to connect local innovative businesses into the council procurement process.


--ENDS--

+ 61 7 3376 0008
info@redflow.com﻿

Be the first to know

Sign up to our newsletter today.

Full name(Required)
Email(Required)
Name
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

© Copyright Redflow Limited 2023. All rights reserved.

Keep in touch. Follow us and stay up to date.

Hey there, this is the default text for a new paragraph. Feel free to edit this paragraph by clicking on the yellow edit icon. After you are done just click on the yellow checkmark button on the top right. Have Fun!

Attachments

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 03:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REDFLOW LIMITED
05/29Redflow : Brisbane City Council boosts resilience with Redflow batteries
PU
05/01Redflow : announces integration with Sunsynk hybrid inverters
PU
04/18Redflow receives California SGIP approval for its safe, scalable, and sustainable energ..
AQ
04/17California SGIP Approves Redflow's Energy Storage Solutions; Shares Climb 14%
MT
04/11Redflow Ã¢˜the marathon runnerÃ¢™ in energy storage solutions
AQ
03/30Redflow Temporarily Halts Trading
MT
03/29Ameresco and redflow partner to provide advanced non-lithium energy storage solutions t..
AQ
03/28Ameresco Taps Redflow for Non-Lithium Battery Energy Storage Technology
MT
03/28Redflow Enters Strategic Partnership With US Cleantech Integrator
MT
03/27Redflow and Ameresco Announce Strategic Relationship
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,67 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
Net income 2022 -13,2 M -8,66 M -8,66 M
Net cash 2022 8,64 M 5,65 M 5,65 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 30,6 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 26,2x
EV / Sales 2022 30,0x
Nbr of Employees 89
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart REDFLOW LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RedFlow Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDFLOW LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tim Harris Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Trudy Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Brett Stuart Johnson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Hickey Chief Technology Officer
Tim MacTaggart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDFLOW LIMITED-18.60%20
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-0.69%136 883
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.32.72%101 949
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.17.26%34 537
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-26.39%19 090
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.158.41%17 519
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer