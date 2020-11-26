RedFlow : Results of Meeting - Status

Redflow Limited

ACN 130 227 271

26 November 2020

AGM results - status

The Company advises its AGM was held today and the resolutions contained in the notice of meeting were put to the AGM.

Redflow has been advised by one of its largest shareholders who purportedly cast votes at the meeting that it did not vote online at the virtual meeting and did not give authority for any other party to vote its shares identified by its Holder Identification Number. It has further expressed concerns that there has been 'fraudulent activity'.

Redflow and its share registry are investigating the irregularities. The outcomes of the resolutions will not be known until those investigations have been completed. Redflow will provide further advice as soon as the outcomes can be verified.

This notice has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

