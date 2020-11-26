Log in
RedFlow : Results of Meeting - Status

11/26/2020 | 01:01am EST
Redflow Limited

ACN 130 227 271

26 November 2020

AGM results - status

The Company advises its AGM was held today and the resolutions contained in the notice of meeting were put to the AGM.

Redflow has been advised by one of its largest shareholders who purportedly cast votes at the meeting that it did not vote online at the virtual meeting and did not give authority for any other party to vote its shares identified by its Holder Identification Number. It has further expressed concerns that there has been 'fraudulent activity'.

Redflow and its share registry are investigating the irregularities. The outcomes of the resolutions will not be known until those investigations have been completed. Redflow will provide further advice as soon as the outcomes can be verified.

This notice has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

For further information contact:

Corporate

Investors

Media

Tim Harris

Ronn Bechler

John Harris

07 3376 0008

03 9591 8901

08 8431 4000

tim.harris@redflow.com

ronn.bechler@marketeye.com.au

john@impress.com.au

About Redflow www.redflow.com

Redflow Limited, a publicly listed Australian company (ASX:RFX), produces small 10kWh zinc-bromine flow batteries that tolerate daily hard work in harsh conditions. Marketed as ZCelland ZBM2, Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial & industrial and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments. Redflow batteries are sold, installed and maintained by an international network of energy system integrators. Redflow's smart, self-protecting batteries offer unique advantages including secure remote management, 100 per cent daily depth of discharge, tolerance of high ambient temperatures, a simple recycling path, no propensity for thermal runaway and sustained energy delivery throughout their operating life.

27 Counihan Road, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Brisbane, QLD 4073 Australia

Tel.: +61 7 3376 0008 Fax: +61 7 3376 3751 www.redflow.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 06:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
