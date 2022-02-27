Redflow : Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

Directors' report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

Over the period and into early 2022, Redflow has continued to progress its Gen3 battery developments despite ongoing COVID-19 challenges. The Gen3 battery will result in substantial cost benefits, while delivering the same level of performance to customers. It will also allow Redflow to implement automation in the manufacturing

onlyprocess. COVID-19 has continued to disrupt Redflow's Thailand production facility including travel restrictions and delays associated with material supply and global logistical challenges. Redflow continues to target introducing Gen3 into production in Q4 of FY22.

The loss of the Group after income tax on a consolidated basis for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 was $5,193,639 (2020: $2,949,454).

The Group's independent auditor's report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021, contains a material uncertainty section drawing members attention to the contents of Note 2(a) of the accompanying financial statements which deals with the Group's going concern assumptions and the basis upon which those financial

usestatements have been prepared. A copy of the independent auditor's report is included with the accompanying financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Other developments

As we continue to execute on Redflow's long term growth strategy, we are developing our sales pipeline, maintaining production and executing on our projects to reduce the cost of our batteries. This will see the business continue to be cash-flow negative for some time. The business will need additional working capital this

year. As noted in the 2021 AGM Chairman's address, Management and the Board continue to evaluate potential personalsources of working capital to support Redflow's long term growth strategy.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the Auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 6.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

Brett Johnson

Chairman

ForBrisbane

28 February 2022