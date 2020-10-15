Redflow : Presentation at TechOpps Investment Conference
10/15/2020 | 12:40am EDT
Redflow
Market Eye TechOpps
Virtual Conference
15 October 2020
Company Overview
Headquartered
Company owned
manufacturing
In Brisbane, Australia
facility in Thailand
Redflow designs and manufactures zinc-bromine flow batteries
Major Target Markets
Key Geographies
Telco
Southern Africa
Commercial, Industrial & Utility
Australia
Remote Area Power Systems
New Zealand
High end Residential
China and Selected Asia
~ 100 current deployments across multiple countries*
Redflow is redefining energy storage in our target markets
* Deployments with Redflow batteries operational as of 25
th August 2020 or active in the last 90 days
Market leading flow
battery energy
storage provider with
deep technical
competence
Independent testing shows no changes in the capacity or performance over sustained cycling*
Growing diversified blue chip client base
with addressable
40% growth in
spend in growing
deployments over the
4m+ mobile tower
last 12 months
market and other
industries
Move to Thailand
$120m invested over
manufacturing facility
15 years in proprietary
has reduced
technology and
manufacturing costs
commercialisation
by 40% (current
Gen2.5 battery)
Strategic growth opportunities in adjacent applications and markets
Targeting a further 30% reduction in manufacturing cost (Gen 3 battery), with further scale based cost reduction opportunities
* Independent Australian government funded testing managed by ITP Renewables in April 2020 showed sustained performance after 600 cycles
Strong Growth Outlook for Energy Storage
Wood Mackenzie's latest report* shows global energy storage capacity could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%, recording 741 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of cumulative capacity by 2030
US make up nearly half of cumulative capacity by 2030, followed by China.
Flow batteries suited for 10kWh applications up to multi MWh
Comfortable with discharge times of up to 15 hours (at rated energy)
Chosen for versatility, adaptability and robustness
Storage holds the key to strong renewables growth…Low-cost and longer duration storage can
increasingly out-compete coal, gas and pumped hydro, enabling higher levels of solar and wind
penetration. However, most lithium-ion energy storage systems economically max out at 4 to 6 hours, leaving a gap in the market."
Wood Mackenzie senior analyst
Le Xu*
* Source: WoodMackenzie News Release, Global energy storage capacity to grow at CAGR of 31% to 2030 , 30 September 2020
This is an excerpt of the original content.
here.
Disclaimer
RedFlow Limited published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 04:39:05 UTC
All news about REDFLOW LIMITED
Sales 2020
2,02 M
1,44 M
1,44 M
Net income 2020
-10,0 M
-7,14 M
-7,14 M
Net cash 2020
3,31 M
2,36 M
2,36 M
P/E ratio 2020
-2,10x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
33,0 M
23,6 M
23,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
30,9x
EV / Sales 2020
8,80x
Nbr of Employees
58
Free-Float
90,7%
