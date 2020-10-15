Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  RedFlow Limited    RFX   AU000000RFX8

REDFLOW LIMITED

(RFX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
0.029 AUD   +7.41%
12:40aREDFLOW : Presentation at TechOpps Investment Conference
PU
10/07REDFLOW : CEO to present at TechOpps Virtual Investment Conference
PU
08/26REDFLOW : Redlow FY2020 Results Presentation
PU
Redflow : Presentation at TechOpps Investment Conference

10/15/2020 | 12:40am EDT

Redflow

Market Eye TechOpps

Virtual Conference

15 October 2020

Company Overview

Headquartered

Company owned manufacturing

In Brisbane, Australia

facility in Thailand

Redflow designs and manufactures zinc-bromine flow batteries

Major Target Markets

Key Geographies

Telco

Southern Africa

Commercial, Industrial & Utility

Australia

Remote Area Power Systems

New Zealand

High end Residential

China and Selected Asia

~100 current deployments across multiple countries*

Redflow is redefining energy storage in our target markets

* Deployments with Redflow batteries operational as of 25th August 2020 or active in the last 90 days

2

Investment Thesis

Market leading flow

battery energy

storage provider with

deep technical

competence

Independent testing shows no changes in the capacity or performance over sustained cycling*

Growing diversified blue chip client base

with addressable

40% growth in

spend in growing

deployments over the

4m+ mobile tower

last 12 months

market and other

industries

Move to Thailand

$120m invested over

manufacturing facility

15 years in proprietary

has reduced

technology and

manufacturing costs

commercialisation

by 40% (current

Gen2.5 battery)

Strategic growth opportunities in adjacent applications and markets

Targeting a further 30% reduction in manufacturing cost (Gen 3 battery), with further scale based cost reduction opportunities

* Independent Australian government funded testing managed by ITP Renewables in April 2020 showed sustained performance after 600 cycles

3

Strong Growth Outlook for Energy Storage

  • Wood Mackenzie's latest report* shows global energy storage capacity could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%, recording 741 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of cumulative capacity by 2030
  • US make up nearly half of cumulative capacity by 2030, followed by China.
    • Flow batteries suited for 10kWh applications up to multi MWh
    • Comfortable with discharge times of up to 15 hours (at rated energy)
    • Chosen for versatility, adaptability and robustness

Storage holds the key to strong renewables growth…Low-cost and longer duration storage can

increasingly out-compete coal, gas and pumped hydro, enabling higher levels of solar and wind

penetration. However, most lithium-ion energy storage systems economically max out at 4 to 6 hours, leaving a gap in the market."

Wood Mackenzie senior analyst Le Xu*

* Source: WoodMackenzie News Release, Global energy storage capacity to grow at CAGR of 31% to 2030, 30 September 2020

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 04:39:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 2,02 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
Net income 2020 -10,0 M -7,14 M -7,14 M
Net cash 2020 3,31 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,10x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,0 M 23,6 M 23,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 30,9x
EV / Sales 2020 8,80x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart REDFLOW LIMITED
Duration : Period :
RedFlow Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tim Harris Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Brett Stuart Johnson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Trudy Walsh Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michele Giulianini Chief Technology Officer
David John Wissler Knox Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REDFLOW LIMITED-34.09%24
KEYENCE CORPORATION29.31%114 360
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.86%69 373
NIDEC CORPORATION34.62%56 049
EATON CORPORATION PLC14.22%43 295
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.02%41 580
