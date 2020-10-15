Redflow : Presentation at TechOpps Investment Conference

Strong Growth Outlook for Energy Storage

Wood Mackenzie's latest report* shows global energy storage capacity could grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%, recording 741 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of cumulative capacity by 2030

Flow batteries suited for 10kWh applications up to multi MWh Comfortable with discharge times of up to 15 hours (at rated energy) Chosen for versatility, adaptability and robustness



Storage holds the key to strong renewables growth…Low-cost and longer duration storage can

increasingly out-compete coal, gas and pumped hydro, enabling higher levels of solar and wind

penetration. However, most lithium-ion energy storage systems economically max out at 4 to 6 hours, leaving a gap in the market."

Wood Mackenzie senior analyst Le Xu*

