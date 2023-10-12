ACCIONA Energía to integrate Redflow's zinc-bromine flow batteries into front-of-meter grid applications Redflow Limited (ASX: RFX), a global leader in clean energy storage, announced today that its zinc-bromine battery technology has been chosen for a long-duration energy storage (LDES) project with ACCIONA Energía in Spain.



ACCIONA Energía is a Spanish multinational conglomerate and the world's largest fossil free utility operating exclusively in renewable technologies. As at the end of 2022 the company generated revenues of €4.35 billion and had 11.8 gigawatts of installed renewable energy capacity worldwide. Present in more than 20 countries and with over 30 years of experience the company is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. In Australia, ACCIONA Energía has 1.6 GW of projects installed or under construction and more than 150 employees, making it one of Australia's largest renewable energy project developers.



The project with ACCIONA Energía will include a 200 kWh pod, supplied by Redflow, and will integrate the company's technology with front-of-meter grid-participating applications. Additionally, the project will combine Redflow's zinc-bromine flow batteries with the solar assets at ACCIONA Energía's Montes Del Cierzo clean energy innovation center in Spain. If successful, this installment could lead to future utility-scale deployments across ACCIONA Energía's portfolio of renewable energy projects across 20 countries including Australia, North America and Europe.



Redflow CEO and Managing Director Tim Harris said, "We are delighted to have this opportunity to work with ACCIONA Energía as it seeks to find new ways to bring reliable, safe and sustainable carbon free energy solutions to all of its markets worldwide. As long duration energy storage becomes core to this goal, ACCIONA Energía is at the forefront of innovative solutions like Redflow's to meet their customers' needs, and with ACCIONA's high global standards, our installment at the Energy Hub will demonstrate our battery's robust performance and capabilities in utility-scale projects and applications."



Arantza Ezpeleta ACCIONA Energía Chief Operating Officer said, "Our extensive portfolio of renewable assets will need co-located LDES resources to support the ever-evolving grid. As part of that evolution, we're exploring a range of energy storage options, including flow batteries, to support this transition. Redflow's technology is one solution that we are eager to see the results of when integrated into our network."



ACCIONA Energía also plans to use Redflow's technology to demonstrate a hybrid solution that includes LDES solutions and ultracapacitors integrated with solar and wind generation assets, in alignment with their plans to add storage to existing renewables projects at sites around the world, and incorporate storage into other projects currently under development.



