Redflow Limited (ASX: RFX), a global leader in clean energy storage, is pleased to announce that its safe, scalable, and environmentally sustainable flow batteries have been selected by Horizon Power to supply and install an initial 100 kW / 400 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to support their remote community grid network.



Redflow's energy storage solution will be located at Nullagine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The initial deployment will review how Redflow's zinc-bromine flow battery operates on Horizon Power's network with a distinct focus on the temperature resilience of the technology.



Redflow will supply and install two Pod 200 units to provide 400 kWh of storage capacity along with power conditioning equipment and control systems. Redflow will partner with a WA EPC service provider for the build and commissioning of the BESS. Deployment is expected late in 2024 subject to concluding customary procurement agreements and final technical approvals.



Funding for the project has been awarded to Horizon Power by ARENA, under the Regional Australia Microgrids Pilot Program, and the Western Australian State Government.



Redflow CEO and Managing Director Tim Harris said he was excited to be playing a part in Horizon Power's transition to net zero.



"As Australia moves towards its net zero goals, it is vital that the utility networks gain experience with the operation of long-duration energy storage (LDES). Local utilities are developing strategies to determine how they can achieve their net zero targets given their enormous energy storage needs. This project with Horizon Power represents Redflow's second project with an Australian utility providing LDES technology.



"Horizon Power's groundbreaking program seeks to develop the expertise needed to integrate LDES technologies such as Redflow's to ensure resilient and cost-effective power systems throughout Western Australia's remote communities," Mr Harris said.



"Redflow is delighted to be partnering with Horizon Power to further develop their understanding of our technology and its benefits as they work towards achieving their decarbonisation goals," he added.



Horizon Power CEO Stephanie Unwin said, "We are really excited about these ground-breaking trials which will support the Australian and State Government's carbon emissions reduction targets, while making renewables more accessible for our regional and remote customers".



"Our Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) trials will provide our project team with key learnings around how the technology can be effectively integrated into our network and test their temperature resilience in regions with extreme weather conditions. Our latest trials will continue our exploration of LDES technologies which are suitable for withstanding the extreme temperatures of our regions, providing valuable insights which will support with future deployment of the batteries in our regions," Ms Unwin said.



Horizon Power's Future Technology and Innovation Manager, David Edwards said that their aim is to support the transition to net zero and evaluating Redflow's long-duration energy storage solution is an important part to ensuring a reliable grid as renewable power generation increases.



"Our commitment continues to be delivering reliable power to our customers and local communities, while also working towards the WA Government's commitment to achieving an 80% reduction in emissions by 2030. This is why we are working with Redflow and other energy storage technology providers, to deliver the best combination of solutions for the network," Mr Edwards said.

Horizon Power



As Western Australia's regional energy provider, Horizon Power is committed to delivering sustainable, innovative, and affordable energy solutions to regional and remote communities across the state.



As Western Australia's only vertically integrated electricity utility, Horizon Power operates across the full energy supply chain: generation, transmission, distribution, and retail services.



Horizon Power's service area is the largest geographical catchment of any Australian energy provider. It manages the North West Interconnected System (NWIS) in the Pilbara; the connected network covering three interconnected systems in Kununurra, Wyndham and Lake Argyle; and 34 microgrids tailored to meet the unique needs of some of the most isolated and remote communities in the world.