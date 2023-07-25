SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT

This Securities Purchase Agreement (this " Agreement ") is dated as of July __, 2023, between RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a company organized under the laws of Israel (the " Company "), and each purchaser identified on the signature pages hereto (each, including its successors and assigns, a " Purchaser " and, collectively, the " Purchasers ").

WHEREAS, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement and pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act " or " Act "), the Company desires to issue and sell to each Purchaser, and each Purchaser, severally and not jointly, desires to purchase from the Company, securities of the Company as more fully described in this Agreement.

NOW, THEREFORE, IN CONSIDERATION of the mutual covenants contained in this Agreement, and for other good and valuable consideration the receipt and adequacy of which are hereby acknowledged, the Company and each Purchaser agree as follows:

ARTICLE I.

DEFINITIONS

1.1 Definitions . In addition to the terms defined elsewhere in this Agreement, for all purposes of this Agreement, the following terms have the meanings set forth in this Section 1.1:

" Acquiring Person " shall have the meaning ascribed to such term in Section 4.6.

" ADS(s) " means American Depositary Shares issued pursuant to the Deposit Agreement (as defined below), each representing four hundred (400) Ordinary Shares.

" Affiliate " means any Person that, directly or indirectly through one or more intermediaries, controls or is controlled by or is under common control with a Person as such terms are used in and construed under Rule 405 under the Securities Act.

" Board of Directors " means the board of directors of the Company.

" Business Day " means any day except any Saturday, any Sunday, any day which is a federal legal holiday in the United States or any day on which banking institutions in the State of New York are authorized or required by law or other governmental action to close; provided , however , for clarification, commercial banks shall not be deemed to be authorized or required by law to remain closed due to "stay at home", "shelter-in-place", "non-essential employee" or any other similar orders or restrictions or the closure of any physical branch locations at the direction of any governmental authority so long as the electronic funds transfer systems (including for wire transfers) of commercial banks in The City of New York generally are open for use by customers on such day.

" Closing " means the closing of the purchase and sale of the ADSs and Pre-Funded Warrants pursuant to Section 2.1.

" Closing Date " means the Trading Day on which all of the Transaction Documents have been executed and delivered by the applicable parties thereto, and all conditions precedent to (i) the Purchasers' obligations to pay the Subscription Amount and (ii) the Company's obligations to deliver the ADSs and Pre-Funded Warrants, in each case, have been satisfied or waived, but in no event later than the second (2nd) Trading Day following the date hereof.

" Commission " means the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.





" Company Israeli Counsel " means Goldfarb Gross Seligman & Co. with offices located in Tel-Aviv, Israel.





" Company U.S. Counsel " means Haynes and Boone, LLP, with offices located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10112.

" Deposit Agreement " means the Deposit Agreement dated as of December 26, 2012, among the Company, The Bank of New York Mellon as Depositary and the owners and holders of ADSs from time to time, as such agreement may be amended or supplemented.





" Depositary " means The Bank of New York Mellon, as Depositary under the Deposit Agreement.





" Disclosure Time " means, (i) if this Agreement is signed on a day that is not a Trading Day or after 9:00 a.m. (New York City time) and before midnight (New York City time) on any Trading Day, 9:01 a.m. (New York City time) on the Trading Day immediately following the date hereof, unless otherwise instructed as to an earlier time by the Placement Agent, and (ii) if this Agreement is signed between midnight (New York City time) and 9:00 a.m. (New York City time) on any Trading Day, no later than 9:01 a.m. (New York City time) on the date hereof, unless otherwise instructed as to an earlier time by the Placement Agent.

" Disclosure Schedules " means the Disclosure Schedules of the Company delivered concurrently herewith.

" EGS " means Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, with offices located at 1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10105-0302.

" Exchange Act " means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.





" Exempt Issuance " means (i) the issuance of securities to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to employee benefit plans, equity incentive plans or other employee compensation plans existing on the date hereof and as described in the Prospectus or pursuant to Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), provided that issuances to consultants under this clause (i) shall be issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144) and carry no registration rights that require or permit the filing of any registration statement in connection therewith during the prohibition period in Section 4.12(a) herein, (ii) securities pursuant to the exercise, exchange or conversion of any options, warrants, restricted stock units, rights or convertible securities outstanding on the date hereof, provided that such options, warrants, restricted stock units, rights or convertible securities have not been amended since the date of this Agreement to increase the number of such securities or to decrease the exercise price, exchange price or conversion price of such securities or to extend the term of such securities (except in connection with an exchange of equity awards issued under the Company's equity incentive plans), (iii) securities upon the exercise or exchange of, or conversion of, any Securities issued hereunder, in connection with the transactions pursuant to this Agreement, (iv) securities issued in connection with any joint venture, commercial or collaborative relationship, or the acquisition or license by the Company of the securities, businesses, property or other assets of another person, provided that such securities are issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144) and carry no registration rights that require or permit the filing of any registration statement in connection therewith during the prohibition period in Section 4.12(a) herein, and provided that any such issuance shall only be to a Person (or to the equityholders of a Person) which is, itself or through its subsidiaries, an operating company or an owner of an asset in a business synergistic with the business of the Company and shall provide to the Company additional benefits in addition to the investment of funds, but shall not include a transaction in which the Company is issuing securities primarily for the purpose of raising capital or to an entity whose primary business is investing in securities, (v) issuances to one or more lenders in connection with the Company's entry into a debt financing transaction, provided that such issuances shall only be in the form of warrants to purchase ADSs, provided that such securities are issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144) and carry no registration rights that require or permit the filing of any registration statement in connection therewith during the prohibition period in Section 4.12(a) herein, (vi) the issuance of warrants to the Placement Agent or its designees in connection with the transactions pursuant to this Agreement and any securities issued upon exercise of such warrants to the Placement Agent or its designees and (vii) issuances of securities pursuant to that certain strategic agreement between Kukbo Co. Ltd. and the Company, dated November 8, 2021, provided that such securities shall be issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144) and carry no registration rights that require or permit the filing of any registration statement in connection therewith during the prohibition period in Section 4.12(a) herein.

" Lock-Up Agreement " means the Lock-Up Agreement, dated as of the date hereof, by and among the Company and the Company's directors and officers, in the form of Exhibit B attached hereto.

" Material Adverse Effect " shall have the meaning assigned to such term in Section 3.1(a).

" Ordinary Share(s) " means the ordinary shares of the Company, par value NIS 0.01 per share, and any other class of securities into which such securities may hereafter be reclassified or changed.

" Ordinary Share Equivalents " means any securities of the Company or the Subsidiaries which would entitle the holder thereof to acquire at any time Ordinary Shares or ADSs, including, without limitation, any debt, preferred share, right, option, warrant or other instrument that is at any time convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for, or otherwise entitles the holder thereof to receive, Ordinary Shares or ADSs.

" Per ADS Purchase Price " equals $1.35, subject to adjustment for reverse and forward stock splits, stock dividends, stock combinations and other similar transactions of the Ordinary Shares that occur after the date of this Agreement and prior to the Closing Date, provided that the purchase price per Pre-Funded Warrant shall be the Per ADS Purchase Price minus $0.001.

" Person " means an individual or corporation, partnership, trust, incorporated or unincorporated association, joint venture, limited liability company, joint stock company, government (or an agency or subdivision thereof) or other entity of any kind.

" Placement Agent " means H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.

" Pre-Funded Warrants " means, collectively, the Pre-Funded ADS purchase warrants delivered to the Purchasers at the Closing in accordance with Section 2.2(a) hereof, which Pre-Funded Warrants shall be exercisable immediately and will expire when exercised in full, in the form of Exhibit A-1 attached hereto.

" Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs " means the ADSs issuable upon the exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrants.

" Pre-Funded Warrant Shares " means the Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrants.

" Prospectus " means the final base prospectus filed for the Registration Statement, including all information, documents and exhibits filed with or incorporated by reference into such base prospectus.

" Prospectus Supplement " means the supplement to the Prospectus complying with Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act that is filed with the Commission and delivered by the Company to each Purchaser at the Closing, including all information, documents and exhibits filed with or incorporated by reference into such supplement to the Prospectus.

" Purchaser Party " shall have the meaning ascribed to such term in Section 4.9.

" Registration Statement " means the effective registration statement with Commission (File No. 333-258259), including all information, documents and exhibits filed with or incorporated by reference into such registration statement, which registers the sale of the Shares, the Pre-Funded Warrants, and the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares to the Purchasers.

" Rule 144 " means Rule 144 promulgated by the Commission pursuant to the Securities Act, as such Rule may be amended or interpreted from time to time, or any similar rule or regulation hereafter adopted by the Commission having substantially the same purpose and effect as such Rule.

" Rule 424 " means Rule 424 promulgated by the Commission pursuant to the Securities Act, as such Rule may be amended or interpreted from time to time, or any similar rule or regulation hereafter adopted by the Commission having substantially the same purpose and effect as such Rule.

" Securities " means the Shares, the ADSs, the Pre-Funded Warrants, the Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs, and the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares.

" Shares " means the Ordinary Shares, as represented by ADSs, issued pursuant to the Deposit Agreement, each ADS representing four hundred (400) Ordinary Shares, issued or issuable to the Purchaser pursuant to this Agreement.

" Short Sales " means all "short sales" as defined in Rule 200 of Regulation SHO under the Exchange Act (but shall not be deemed to include locating and/or borrowing of ADSs or Ordinary Shares).

" Subscription Amount " means, as to each Purchaser, the aggregate amount to be paid for Shares purchased hereunder as specified below such Purchaser's name on the signature page of this Agreement and next to the heading "Subscription Amount," in United States dollars and in immediately available funds (minus, if applicable, a Purchaser's aggregate exercise price of the Pre-Funded Warrants, which amounts shall be paid as and when such Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised).

" Trading Day " means a day on which the principal Trading Market is open for trading.

" Trading Market " means any of the following markets or exchanges on which the ADSs or Ordinary Shares are listed or quoted for trading on the date in question: the NYSE American, the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Nasdaq Global Market, the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the New York Stock Exchange (or any successors to any of the foregoing).

" Transaction Documents " means this Agreement, the Pre-Funded Warrants, the Lock-Up Agreements, all exhibits and schedules thereto and hereto and any other documents or agreements executed in connection with the transactions contemplated hereunder.

" Variable Rate Transaction " shall have the meaning ascribed to such term in Section 4.12(b).

" VWAP " means, for any date, the price determined by the first of the following clauses that applies: (a) if the ADSs are then listed or quoted on a Trading Market, the daily volume weighted average price of the ADSs for such date (or the nearest preceding date) on the Trading Market on which the ADSs are then listed or quoted as reported by Bloomberg L.P. (based on a Trading Day from 9:30 a.m. (New York City time) to 4:02 p.m. (New York City time)), (b) if OTCQB Venture Market (" OTCQB ") or the OTCQX Best Market (" OTCQX ") is not a Trading Market, the volume weighted average price of the ADSs for such date (or the nearest preceding date) on OTCQB or OTCQX as applicable, (c) if the ADSs are not then listed or quoted for trading on OTCQB or OTCQX and if prices for the ADSs are then reported on The Pink Open Market (" Pink Market ") operated by OTC Markets, Inc. (or a similar organization or agency succeeding to its functions of reporting prices), the most recent bid price per ADS so reported, or (d) in all other cases, the fair market value of an ADS as determined by an independent appraiser selected in good faith by the Holders of a majority in interest of the Securities then outstanding and reasonably acceptable to the Company, the fees and expenses of which shall be paid by the Company.

ARTICLE II.

PURCHASE AND SALE

2.1 Closing . On the Closing Date, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth herein, the Company agrees to sell, and the Purchasers, severally and not jointly, agree to purchase, up to an aggregate of $1,757,596.05 of ADSs. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, to the extent that the Purchaser determines, in its sole discretion, that the Purchaser's Subscription Amount would cause the Purchaser's beneficial ownership of Ordinary Shares or Ordinary Shares underlying the ADSs to exceed the Beneficial Ownership Limitation, or as the Purchaser may otherwise choose, the Purchaser may elect to purchase Pre-Funded Warrants in lieu of the ADSs as determined pursuant to Section 2.2(a). The " Beneficial Ownership Limitation " shall be 4.99% (or, at the election of the Purchaser at Closing, 9.99%) of the number of Ordinary Shares outstanding immediately after giving effect to the issuance of the Securities on the Closing Date. Each Purchaser's Subscription Amount as set forth on the signature page hereto executed by such Purchaser shall be made available for "Delivery Versus Payment" (" DVP ") settlement with the Company or its designee. The Company shall deliver to each Purchaser its respective ADSs and/or Pre-Funded Warrant (as applicable to such Purchaser) as determined pursuant to Section 2.2(a), and the Company and each Purchaser shall deliver the other items set forth in Section 2.2 deliverable at the Closing. Upon satisfaction of the covenants and conditions set forth in Sections 2.2 and 2.3, the Closing shall occur at the offices of EGS or such other location as the parties shall mutually agree. Unless otherwise directed by the Placement Agent, settlement of the ADSs shall occur via DVP(i.e., on the Closing Date, the Company shall issue the ADSs registered in the Purchasers' names and addresses and released by the Depositary directly to the account(s) at the Placement Agent identified by each Purchaser; upon receipt of such ADSs, the Placement Agent shall promptly electronically deliver such ADSs to the applicable Purchaser, and payment therefor shall be made by the Placement Agent (or its clearing firm) by wire transfer to the Company). Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, if at any time on or after the time of execution of this Agreement by the Company and an applicable Purchaser, through, and including the time immediately prior to the Closing (the " Pre-Settlement Period "), such Purchaser sells to any Person all, or any portion, of the ADSs to be issued hereunder to such Purchaser at the Closing (collectively, the " Pre-Settlement ADSs "), such Purchaser shall, automatically hereunder (without any additional required actions by such Purchaser or the Company), be deemed to be unconditionally bound to purchase, such Pre-Settlement ADSs at the Closing; provided, that the Company shall not be required to deliver any Pre-Settlement ADSs to such Purchaser prior to the Company's receipt of the purchase price of such Pre-Settlement ADSs hereunder; and provided further that the Company hereby acknowledges and agrees that the forgoing shall not constitute a representation or covenant by such Purchaser as to whether or not during the Pre-Settlement Period such Purchaser shall sell any ADSs to any Person and that any such decision to sell any ADSs by such Purchaser shall solely be made at the time such Purchaser elects to effect any such sale, if any. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein and a Purchaser's Subscription Amount set forth on the signature pages attached hereto, the number of Shares purchased by a Purchaser (and its Affiliates) hereunder shall not, when aggregated with all other ADSs owned by such Purchaser (and its Affiliates) at such time, result in such Purchaser beneficially owning (as determined in accordance with Section 13(d) of the Exchange Act) in excess of 9.9% of the then issued and outstanding Common Stock outstanding at the Closing (the " Beneficial Ownership Maximum "), and such Purchaser's Subscription Amount, to the extent it would otherwise exceed the Beneficial Ownership Maximum immediately prior to the Closing, shall be conditioned upon the issuance of Shares at the Closing to the other Purchasers signatory hereto. To the extent that a Purchaser's beneficial ownership of the Shares would otherwise be deemed to exceed the Beneficial Ownership Maximum, such Purchaser's Subscription Amount shall automatically be reduced as necessary in order to comply with this paragraph. Notwithstanding the foregoing, with respect to any Notice(s) of Exercise (as defined in the Pre-Funded Warrants) delivered on or prior to 9:00 a.m. (New York City time) on the Trading Day immediately prior to the Closing Date, which may be delivered at any time after the time of execution of this Agreement, the Company agrees to deliver the Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs subject to such notice(s) by 4:00 p.m. (New York City time) on the Closing Date and the Closing Date shall be the Warrant ADS Delivery Date (as defined in the Pre-Funded Warrants) for purposes hereunder.

2.2 Deliveries .

(a) On or prior to the Closing Date, the Company shall deliver or cause to be delivered to each Purchaser the following:

(i) this Agreement duly executed by the Company;

(ii) a legal opinion of Company U.S. Counsel, directed to the Placement Agent and the Purchasers, in a form reasonably acceptable to the Placement Agent and the Purchasers;

(iii) a legal opinion of Company Israeli Counsel, directed to the Placement Agent and the Purchasers, in a form and substance reasonably acceptable to the Placement Agent and the Purchasers;

(iv) subject to Section 2.1, the Company shall have provided each Purchaser with the Company's wire instructions, on Company letterhead and executed by the Chief Executive Officer or Chief Financial Officer;

(v) subject to Section 2.1, a copy of the irrevocable instructions to the Depositary instructing the Depositary to deliver on an expedited basis via The Depository Trust Company Deposit or Withdrawal at Custodian system (" DWAC ") ADSs equal to each Purchaser's Subscription Amount divided by the Per ADS Purchase Price, registered in the name of such Purchaser (minus the number of ADSs issuable upon exercise of such Purchaser's Pre-Funded Warrants, if applicable);

(vi) if applicable, a Pre-Funded Warrant registered in the name of such Purchaser to purchase up to a number of ADSs equal to the difference between (A) the Purchaser's Subscription Amount divided by the Per ADS Purchase Price and (B) the number of ADS otherwise issuable to the Purchaser that would cause the Purchaser's beneficial ownership of Ordinary Shares underlying the ADSs to be more than the Beneficial Ownership Limitation with an exercise price equal to $0.001 per ADS, subject to adjustment therein;

(vii) the Lock-Up Agreements; and

(viii) the Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement (which may be delivered in accordance with Rule 172 under the Securities Act).

(b) On or prior to the Closing Date, each Purchaser shall deliver or cause to be delivered to the Company the following:

(i) this Agreement duly executed by such Purchaser; and

(ii) such Purchaser's Subscription Amount, which shall be made available for DVP settlement with the Company or its designees.

2.3 Closing Conditions .

(a) The obligations of the Company hereunder in connection with the Closing are subject to the following conditions being met:

(i) the accuracy in all material respects (or, to the extent representations or warranties are qualified by materiality or Material Adverse Effect, in all respects) when made and on the Closing Date of the representations and warranties of the Purchasers contained herein (unless as of a specific date therein in which case they shall be accurate as of such date);

(ii) all obligations, covenants and agreements of each Purchaser required to be performed at or prior to the Closing Date shall have been performed; and

(iii) the delivery by each Purchaser of the items set forth in Section 2.2(b) of this Agreement.

(b) The respective obligations of the Purchasers hereunder in connection with the Closing are subject to the following conditions being met:

(i) the accuracy in all material respects (or, to the extent representations or warranties are qualified by materiality or Material Adverse Effect, in all respects) when made and on the Closing Date of the representations and warranties of the Company contained herein (unless as of a specific date therein in which case they shall be accurate in all material respects or, to the extent representations or warranties are qualified by materiality or Material Adverse Effect, in all respects as of such date);

(ii) all obligations, covenants and agreements of the Company required to be performed at or prior to the Closing Date shall have been performed;

(iii) the delivery by the Company of the items set forth in Section 2.2(a) of this Agreement;

(iv) there shall have been no Material Adverse Effect with respect to the Company since the date hereof; and

(v) from the date hereof to the Closing Date, trading in the ADSs or the Ordinary Shares shall not have been suspended by the Commission or the Company's principal Trading Market, and, at any time prior to the Closing Date, trading in securities generally as reported by Bloomberg L.P. shall not have been suspended or limited, or minimum prices shall not have been established on securities whose trades are reported by such service, or on any Trading Market, nor shall a banking moratorium have been declared either by the United States or New York State authorities nor shall there have occurred any material outbreak or escalation of hostilities or other national or international calamity of such magnitude in its effect on, or any material adverse change in, any financial market which, in each case, in the reasonable judgment of such Purchaser, makes it impracticable or inadvisable to purchase the Securities at the Closing.

ARTICLE III.

REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES

3.1 Representations and Warranties of the Company . Except as set forth in the Disclosure Schedules, which Disclosure Schedules shall be deemed a part hereof and shall qualify any representation or otherwise made herein to the extent of the disclosure contained in the corresponding section of the Disclosure Schedules, the Company hereby makes the following representations and warranties to each Purchaser:

(a) Organization and Good Standing .Each of the subsidiaries of the Company are set forth on Schedule 3.1(a) . Each of the Company and its subsidiaries has been duly organized and is validly existing as a corporation in good standing under the laws of its jurisdiction of incorporation. Each of the Company and its subsidiaries has full corporate power and authority to own its properties and conduct its business as currently being carried on and as described in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, and is duly qualified to do business as a foreign corporation in good standing in each jurisdiction in which it owns or leases real property or in which the conduct of its business makes such qualification necessary and in which the failure to so qualify would have (a) a material adverse effect upon the business, management, properties, operations, condition (financial or otherwise) or results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole, or (b) a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to perform in any material respect on a timely basis its obligations under the Transaction Documents (" Material Adverse Effect "). All of the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of each of the Company's subsidiaries have been duly and validly authorized and issued and are fully paid and nonassessable, and, except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(a) , the Company owns of record and beneficially, free and clear of any security interests, claims, liens, proxies, equities or other encumbrances, all of the issued and outstanding shares of such stock.

(b) No Violations or Defaults . Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries (A) is in violation of its respective charters, bylaws or other organizational documents, (B) is in breach of or otherwise in default and no event has occurred which, with notice or lapse of time or both, would constitute such a default, in the performance or observance of any term, covenant or condition contained in any contract, indenture, mortgage, deed of trust, loan agreement, lease or other agreement or instrument to which it is a party or by which it is bound or to which any of its material property or assets is subject, (C) is in violation in any respect of any law, ordinance, governmental rule, regulation or court order, decree or judgment to which it or its property or assets may be subject, including the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; or (D) is in violation of any applicable requirements set forth in the rules of the Exchange Act; except, in the case of clauses (B), (C) and (D) of this paragraph (b), for any breaches, violations or defaults which, singularly or in the aggregate, would not have a Material Adverse Effect.

(c) Authorization; No Conflicts; Authority . This Agreement has been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company, and constitutes a valid, legal and binding obligation of the Company, enforceable in accordance with its terms, except as rights to indemnity hereunder may be limited by federal or state securities laws and except as such enforceability may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization or similar laws affecting the rights of creditors generally and subject to general principles of equity. The Pre-Funded Warrants have each been duly authorized, and when executed and delivered by the Company, shall constitute each a valid, legal and binding obligation of the Company, enforceable in accordance with their terms, except as such enforceability may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization or similar laws affecting the rights of creditors generally and subject to general principles of equity. The execution, delivery and performance of the Transaction Documents and the consummation of the transactions herein and therein contemplated will not (A) conflict with or result in a breach or violation of any of the terms or provisions of, or constitute a default under, or result in the creation or imposition of any lien, charge or encumbrance upon any property or assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries pursuant to any indenture, mortgage, deed of trust, loan agreement or other agreement or instrument to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is a party or by which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is bound or to which any of the property or assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries is subject, (B) result in any violation of the provisions of the Company's charter or by-laws or (C) result in the violation of any law or statute or any judgment, order, rule, regulation or decree of any court or arbitrator or federal, state, local or foreign governmental agency or regulatory authority having jurisdiction over the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any of their properties or assets (each, a " Governmental Authority "), except in the case of clause (A) or (C) as would not result in a Material Adverse Effect. No consent, approval, authorization or order of, or registration or filing with any Governmental Authority is required for the execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement or for the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby, including the issuance or sale of the Shares and ADSs by the Company, except such as may be required under the Act, the rules of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (" FINRA ") or state securities or blue sky laws; and the Company has full power and authority to enter into this the Transaction Documents and to consummate the transactions contemplated hereby and thereby, including the authorization, issuance and sale of the Securities as contemplated by this Agreement.

10

(d) Issuance of the Securities; Registration . The Shares and ADSs are duly authorized and, when issued and paid for in accordance with the applicable Transaction Documents, will be duly and validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable, free and clear of all Liens imposed by the Company. When paid for and issued in accordance with this Agreement, the Pre-Funded Warrants will constitute valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with their respective terms, except: (i) as such enforceability may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization or similar laws affecting the rights of creditors generally and subject to general principles of equity. The Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs, when issued in accordance with the terms of the Pre-Funded Warrants, will be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable, free and clear of all Liens imposed by the Company. The Company has reserved from its duly authorized capital stock the maximum number of Shares issuable pursuant to this Agreement and the Pre-Funded Warrants. The Company has prepared and filed the Registration Statement in conformity with the requirements of the Securities Act, which became effective on August 9, 2021, including the Prospectus, and such amendments and supplements thereto as may have been required to the date of this Agreement. The Company was at the time of the filing of the Registration Statement eligible to use Form F-3. The Company and the Depositary have prepared and filed with the Commission a registration statement relating to ADSs on Form F-6 (File No. 333-268713) for registration under the Securities Act (the " ADS Registration Statement ") which became effective on December 8, 2022. The Registration Statement and ADS Registration Statement are effective under the Securities Act and no stop order preventing or suspending the effectiveness of the Registration Statement or the ADS Registration Statement or suspending or preventing the use of the Prospectus has been issued by the Commission and no proceedings for that purpose have been instituted or, to the knowledge of the Company, are threatened by the Commission. The Company, if required by the rules and regulations of the Commission, shall file the Prospectus Supplement with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b). At the time the Registration Statement and the ADS Registration Statement and any amendments thereto became effective, at the date of this Agreement and at the Closing Date, the Registration Statement and the ADS Registration Statement and any amendments thereto conformed and will conform in all material respects to the requirements of the Securities Act and did not and will not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary to make the statements therein not misleading; and the Prospectus and any amendments or supplements thereto, at the time the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto was issued and at the Closing Date, conformed and will conform in all material respects to the requirements of the Securities Act and did not and will not contain an untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The Company is eligible to use Form F-3 under the Securities Act and meets the transaction requirements with respect to the aggregate market value of securities being sold pursuant to this offering and during the twelve (12) calendar months prior to this offering, as set forth in General Instruction I.B.5 of Form F-3.

11

(e) Capitalization . The capitalization of the Company as of the date hereof is as set forth on Schedule 3.1(e) . All of the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company, including the outstanding Ordinary Shares, are duly authorized and validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable, have been issued in compliance with all federal and state and foreign securities laws, were not issued in violation of or subject to any preemptive rights or other rights to subscribe for or purchase securities that have not been waived in writing, and the holders thereof are not subject to personal liability by reason of being such holders; the capital stock of the Company, including the ADSs, the Ordinary Shares and the Pre-Funded Warrants, conforms in all material respects to the description thereof in the Registration Statement, the ADS Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement. Except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(e) , (A) there are no preemptive rights or other rights to subscribe for or to purchase, or any restriction upon the voting or transfer of, any ADSs or Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company's charter, by-laws or any agreement or other instrument to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is a party or by which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is bound; and (B) neither the filing of the Registration Statement nor the offering or sale of the Securities as contemplated by this Agreement gives rise to any rights for or relating to the registration of any ADSs or Ordinary Shares or other securities of the Company (collectively " Registration Rights "). Except as a result of the purchase and sale of the Securities or as set forth on Schedule 3.1(e) , there are no outstanding options, warrants, scrip rights to subscribe to, calls or commitments of any character whatsoever relating to, or securities, rights or obligations convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for, or giving any Person any right to subscribe for or acquire, any ADSs, Ordinary Shares, or contracts, commitments, understandings or arrangements by which the Company or any Subsidiary is or may become bound to issue additional shares of ADSs, Ordinary Shares or Ordinary Share Equivalents or capital stock of any Subsidiary. Except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(e) , there are no outstanding securities or instruments of the Company or any subsidiary with any provision that adjusts the exercise, conversion, exchange or reset price of such security or instrument upon an issuance of securities by the Company or any subsidiary. Except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(e) , there are no outstanding securities or instruments of the Company or any subsidiary that contain any redemption or similar provisions, and there are no contracts, commitments, understandings or arrangements by which the Company or any subsidiary is or may become bound to redeem a security of the Company or any subsidiary. No further approval or authorization of any shareholders, the Board of Directors or others is required for the issuance and sale of the Securities. There are no shareholder agreements, voting agreements or other similar agreements with respect to the Company's capital stock to which the Company is a party or, to the knowledge of the Company, between or among any of the Company's shareholders.

12

(f) SEC Reports . The Company has filed all reports, schedules, forms, statements and other documents required to be filed by the Company under the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, including pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) thereof, for the two years preceding the date hereof (or such shorter period as the Company was required by law or regulation to file such material) (the foregoing materials, including the exhibits thereto and documents incorporated by reference therein, together with the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, being collectively referred to herein as the " SEC Reports ") on a timely basis or has received a valid extension of such time of filing and has filed any such SEC Reports prior to the expiration of any such extension. As of their respective dates, the SEC Reports complied in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, as applicable, and none of the SEC Reports, when filed, contained any untrue statement of a material fact or omitted to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The Company has never been an issuer subject to Rule 144(i) under the Securities Act.

(g) Financial Statements . The financial statements of the Company, together with the related notes, set forth or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement comply in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act and fairly present the financial condition of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of the dates indicated and the results of operations and changes in cash flows for the periods therein specified in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ") consistently applied throughout the periods involved; the supporting schedules included in the Registration Statement present fairly the information required to be stated therein; all non-IFRS financial information included in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement complies with the requirements of Regulation G and Item 10 of Regulation S-K under the Act; and, except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(g) , there are no material off-balance sheet arrangements (as defined in Regulation S-K under the Act, Item 303(a)(4)(ii)) or any other relationships with unconsolidated entities or other persons, that may have a material current effect or, to the Company's knowledge, material future effect on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures, capital resources or significant components of revenue or expenses. No other financial statements or schedules are required to be included in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus or the Prospectus Supplement. To the Company's knowledge, Kesselman & Kesselman, Certified Public Accountants (Isr.), a member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, which has expressed its opinion with respect to the financial statements and schedules filed as a part of the Registration Statement and included in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement is (x) an independent public accounting firm within the meaning of the Act and the Rules and Regulations, (y) a registered public accounting firm (as defined in Section 2(a)(12) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (the " Sarbanes-Oxley Act ")) and (z) not in violation of the auditor independence requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

(h) Absence of Certain Events; Undisclosed Events, Liabilities or Developments . Since the date of the latest audited financial statements included within the SEC Reports, except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(h) , neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has incurred any material liabilities or obligations, direct or contingent, or entered into any material transactions, or declared or paid any dividends or made any distribution of any kind with respect to its capital stock; and there has not been any change in the capital stock (other than a change in the number of outstanding Ordinary Shares due to the issuance of shares upon the exercise of outstanding options or warrants, settlement of restricted stock units or conversion of convertible securities), or any material change in the short-term or long-term debt (other than as a result of the conversion of convertible securities), or any issuance of options, warrants, restricted stock units, convertible securities or other rights to purchase the capital stock, of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any event or development that has had a Material Adverse Effect or any development which could reasonably be expected to result in any Material Adverse Effect. Except for the issuance of the Securities contemplated by this Agreement, no event, liability, fact, circumstance, occurrence or development has occurred or exists or is reasonably expected to occur or exist with respect to the Company or its Subsidiaries or their respective businesses, prospects, properties, operations, assets or financial condition that would be required to be disclosed by the Company under applicable securities laws at the time this representation is made or deemed made that has not been publicly disclosed at least one (1) Trading Day prior to the date that this representation is made

(i) Absence of Proceedings . Except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(i) , there is not pending or, to the knowledge of the Company, threatened or contemplated, any action, suit or proceeding (a) to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is a party or (b) which has as the subject thereof any officer or director of the Company or any subsidiary, any employee benefit plan sponsored by the Company or any subsidiary or any property or assets owned or leased by the Company or any subsidiary before or by any court or Governmental Authority, or any arbitrator, which, individually or in the aggregate, might result in any Material Adverse Effect, or would materially and adversely affect the ability of the Company to perform its obligations under the Transaction Documents or which are otherwise material in the context of the sale of the Securities. There are no current or, to the knowledge of the Company, pending, legal, governmental or regulatory actions, suits or proceedings (x) to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is subject or (y) which has as the subject thereof any officer or director of the Company or any subsidiary, any employee plan sponsored by the Company or any subsidiary or any property or assets owned or leased by the Company or any subsidiary, that are required to be described in the Registration Statement, Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement by the Securities Act or by the Rules and Regulations and that have not been so described. There has not been, and to the knowledge of the Company, there is not pending or contemplated, any investigation by the Commission involving the Company or any current or former director or officer of the Company. The Commission has not issued any stop order or other order suspending the effectiveness of any registration statement filed by the Company or any subsidiary under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act.

(j) Labor Relations . No labor dispute with the employees of the Company or any of its subsidiaries exists or, to the Company's knowledge, is threatened or imminent, and the Company is not aware of any existing or imminent labor disturbance by the employees of any of its or its subsidiaries' principal suppliers, contractors or customers, that could have a Material Adverse Effect.

(k) Compliance with Laws . The Company and each of its subsidiaries holds, and is operating in compliance in all material respects with, all franchises, grants, authorizations, licenses, permits, easements, consents, certificates and orders of any Governmental Authority or self-regulatory body required for the conduct of its business and all such franchises, grants, authorizations, licenses, permits, easements, consents, certifications and orders are valid and in full force and effect; and neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has received notice of any revocation or modification of any such franchise, grant, authorization, license, permit, easement, consent, certification or order or has reason to believe that any such franchise, grant, authorization, license, permit, easement, consent, certification or order will not be renewed in the ordinary course; and the Company and each of its subsidiaries is in compliance in all material respects with all applicable federal, state, local and foreign laws, regulations, orders and decrees.

(l) Compliance with Environmental Laws . Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries is in violation of any statute, any rule, regulation, decision or order of any Governmental Authority or any court, domestic or foreign, relating to the use, disposal or release of hazardous or toxic substances or relating to the protection or restoration of the environment or human exposure to hazardous or toxic substances (collectively, " Environmental Laws "), owns or operates any real property contaminated with any substance that is subject to any environmental laws, is liable for any off-site disposal or contamination pursuant to any Environmental Laws, or is subject to any claim relating to any Environmental Laws, which violation, contamination, liability or claim would individually or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect; and the Company is not aware of any pending investigation which might lead to such a claim. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries anticipates incurring any material capital expenditures relating to compliance with Environmental Laws.

(m) Ownership of Assets . The Company and its subsidiaries have good and marketable title to all property (whether real or personal) described in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement as being owned by them, in each case free and clear of all liens, claims, security interests, other encumbrances or defects except such as are described in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement or as would not, individually or in the aggregate, result in a Material Adverse Effect. The property held under lease by the Company and its subsidiaries is held by them under valid, subsisting and enforceable leases with only such exceptions with respect to any particular lease as do not interfere in any material respect with the conduct of the business of the Company or its subsidiaries.

(n) Intellectual Property . The Company and each of its subsidiaries owns, possesses, or can acquire on reasonable terms, all Intellectual Property (as defined below) necessary for the conduct of the Company's and its subsidiaries' business as now conducted or as described in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement to be conducted, except as such failure to own, possess, or acquire such rights would not result in a Material Adverse Effect. Furthermore, except as described in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, (A) to the Knowledge (as defined herein) of the Company, there is no infringement, misappropriation or violation by third parties of any such Intellectual Property, except as such infringement, misappropriation or violation would not result in a Material Adverse Effect; (B) there is no pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened, action, suit, proceeding or claim by others challenging the Company's or any of its subsidiaries' rights in or to any such Intellectual Property, and the Company is unaware of any objective facts which would form a reasonable basis for any such claim; (C) the Intellectual Property owned by the Company and its subsidiaries, and to the Knowledge of the Company, the Intellectual Property licensed to the Company and its subsidiaries, has not been adjudged invalid or unenforceable, in whole or in part, and there is no pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened action, suit, proceeding or claim by others challenging the validity or scope of any such Intellectual Property; (D) there is no pending or, to the Knowledge of the Company, threatened action, suit, proceeding or claim by others that the Company or any of its subsidiaries infringes, misappropriates or otherwise violates any Intellectual Property or other proprietary rights of others, and neither the Company or any of its subsidiaries has received any written notice of such claim; and (E) to the Company's knowledge, no employee of the Company or any of its subsidiaries is in or has ever been in violation of any term of any employment contract, patent disclosure agreement, invention assignment agreement, non-competition agreement, non-solicitation agreement, nondisclosure agreement or any restrictive covenant to or with a former employer where the basis of such violation relates to such employee's employment with the Company or any of its subsidiaries or actions undertaken by the employee while employed with the Company or any of its subsidiaries, except as such violation would not result in a Material Adverse Effect. "Intellectual Property" shall mean all patents, patent applications, trademarks, trademark registrations, service marks, service mark registrations, trade names, copyrights, copyright registrations, licenses, inventions, trade secrets, Internet domain names, Internet domain name registrations, technology, registrations, trade secret rights, know-how and other intellectual property.

(o) Insurance . The Company and each of its subsidiaries carries, or is covered by, insurance from reputable insurers in such amounts and covering such risks as is adequate for the conduct of its business and the value of its properties and the properties of its subsidiaries and as is customary for companies engaged in similar businesses in similar industries; all policies of insurance and any fidelity or surety bonds insuring the Company or any of its subsidiaries or its business, assets, employees, officers and directors are in full force and effect; the Company and its subsidiaries are in compliance with the terms of such policies and instruments in all material respects; there are no claims by the Company or any of its subsidiaries under any such policy or instrument as to which any insurance company is denying liability or defending under a reservation of rights clause; neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has been refused any insurance coverage sought or applied for; and neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has reason to believe that it will not be able to renew its existing insurance coverage as and when such coverage expires or to obtain similar coverage from similar insurers as may be necessary to continue its business at a cost that would not have a Material Adverse Effect.

(p) Transactions With Affiliates and Employees . Except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(p) , none of the officers or directors of the Company or any subsidiary and, to the knowledge of the Company, none of the employees of the Company or any subsidiary is presently a party to any transaction with the Company or any subsidiary (other than for services as employees, officers and directors), including any contract, agreement or other arrangement providing for the furnishing of services to or by, providing for rental of real or personal property to or from, providing for the borrowing of money from or lending of money to or otherwise requiring payments to or from any officer, director or such employee or, to the knowledge of the Company, any entity in which any officer, director, or any such employee has a substantial interest or is an officer, director, trustee, stockholder, member or partner, in each case in excess of $120,000 other than for (i) payment of salary or consulting fees for services rendered, (ii) reimbursement for expenses incurred on behalf of the Company and (iii) other employee benefits, including stock option agreements under any stock option plan of the Company.

(q) Internal Accounting Controls . The Company and its subsidiaries maintain a system of internal accounting controls sufficient to provide reasonable assurances that (i) transactions are executed in accordance with management's general or specific authorization; (ii) transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States and to maintain accountability for assets; (iii) access to assets is permitted only in accordance with management's general or specific authorization; and (iv) the recorded accountability for assets is compared with existing assets at reasonable intervals and appropriate action is taken with respect to any differences. Except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(q) , the Company's internal control over financial reporting is effective and none of the Company, its board of directors and audit committee is aware of any "significant deficiencies" or "material weaknesses" (each as defined by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) in its internal control over financial reporting, or any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees of the Company and its subsidiaries who have a significant role in the Company's internal controls; and since the end of the latest audited fiscal year, there has been no change in the Company's internal control over financial reporting (whether or not remediated) that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting. The Company's board of directors has, subject to the exceptions, cure periods and the phase in periods specified in the applicable stock exchange rules (" Exchange Rules "), validly appointed an audit committee to oversee internal accounting controls whose composition satisfies the applicable requirements of the Exchange Rules and the Company's board of directors and/or the audit committee has adopted a charter that satisfies the requirements of the Exchange Rules.

(r) Certain Fees . Except as set forth in the Prospectus Supplement, no brokerage or finder's fees or commissions are or will be payable by the Company or any subsidiary to any broker, financial advisor or consultant, finder, placement agent, investment banker, bank or other Person with respect to the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents. The Purchasers shall have no obligation with respect to any fees or with respect to any claims made by or on behalf of other Persons for fees of a type contemplated in this Section that may be due in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents.

(s) Investment Company . The Company is not and, after giving effect to the offering and sale of the Securities, will not be an "investment company," as such term is defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

(t) Registration Rights . Except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(t) , no Person has any right to cause the Company or any Subsidiary to effect the registration under the Securities Act of any securities of the Company or any Subsidiary.

(u) Listing and Maintenance Requirements . The ADSs and Ordinary Shares are registered pursuant to Section 12(b) or 12(g) of the Exchange Act, and the Company has taken no action designed to, or which to its knowledge is likely to have the effect of, terminating the registration of the ADSs or Ordinary Shares under the Exchange Act nor has the Company received any notification that the Commission is contemplating terminating such registration. Except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(u) , the Company has not, in the 12 months preceding the date hereof, received notice from any Trading Market on which the ADSs or Ordinary Shares are or have been listed or quoted to the effect that the Company is not in compliance with the listing or maintenance requirements of such Trading Market. Except as set forth on Schedule 3.1(u) , the Company is, and has no reason to believe that it will not in the foreseeable future continue to be, in compliance with all such listing and maintenance requirements. The ADSs are currently eligible for electronic transfer through the Depository Trust Company or another established clearing corporation and the Company is current in payment of the fees to the Depository Trust Company (or such other established clearing corporation) in connection with such electronic transfer.

(v) Application of Takeover Protections . The Company and the Board of Directors have taken all necessary action, if any, in order to render inapplicable any control share acquisition, business combination, poison pill (including any distribution under a rights agreement) or other similar anti-takeover provision under the Company's certificate of incorporation (or similar charter documents) or the laws of its state or jurisdiction of incorporation that is or could become applicable to the Purchasers as a result of the Purchasers and the Company fulfilling their obligations or exercising their rights under the Transaction Documents, including without limitation as a result of the Company's issuance of the Securities and the Purchasers' ownership of the Securities.

(w) Disclosure . Except with respect to the material terms and conditions of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents, the Company confirms that neither it nor any other Person acting on its behalf has provided to any of the Purchasers or their agents or counsel with any information that it believes constitutes or might constitute material, non-public information which is not otherwise disclosed in the Prospectus Supplement. The Company understands and confirms that the Purchasers will rely on the foregoing representation in effecting transactions in securities of the Company. All of the disclosure furnished by or on behalf of the Company to the Purchasers regarding the Company and its Subsidiaries, their respective businesses and the transactions contemplated hereby, including the Disclosure Schedules to this Agreement, taken as a whole, is true and correct and does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact necessary in order to make the statements made therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The press releases disseminated by the Company during the twelve months preceding the date of this Agreement taken as a whole do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made and when made, not misleading. The Company acknowledges and agrees that no Purchaser makes or has made any representations or warranties with respect to the transactions contemplated hereby other than those specifically set forth in Section 3.2 hereof.

(x) No Integrated Offering . Assuming the accuracy of the Purchaser's representations and warranties set forth in Section 3.2, neither the Company, nor any of its Affiliates, nor any Person acting on its or their behalf has, directly or indirectly, made any offers or sales of any security or solicited any offers to buy any security, under circumstances that would cause this offering of Securities to be integrated with any other offering by the Company for purposes of any applicable shareholder approval provisions of any Trading Market on which any of the securities of the Company are listed or designated.

(y) Solvency . Based on the consolidated financial condition of the Company as of the Closing Date, after giving effect to the receipt by the Company of the proceeds from the sale of the Securities hereunder, (i) the fair saleable value of the Company's assets exceeds the amount that will be required to be paid on or in respect of the Company's existing debts and other liabilities (including known contingent liabilities) as they mature, (ii) the Company's assets do not constitute unreasonably small capital to carry on its business as now conducted and as proposed to be conducted including its capital needs taking into account the particular capital requirements of the business conducted by the Company, consolidated and projected capital requirements and capital availability thereof, and (iii) the current cash flow of the Company, together with the proceeds the Company would receive, were it to liquidate all of its assets, after taking into account all anticipated uses of the cash, would be sufficient to pay all amounts on or in respect of its liabilities when such amounts are required to be paid. The Company does not intend to incur debts beyond its ability to pay such debts as they mature (taking into account the timing and amounts of cash to be payable on or in respect of its debt). The Company has no knowledge of any facts or circumstances which lead it to believe that it will file for reorganization or liquidation under the bankruptcy or reorganization laws of any jurisdiction within one year from the Closing Date. Schedule 3.1(y) sets forth as of the date hereof all outstanding secured and unsecured Indebtedness of the Company or any subsidiary, or for which the Company or any subsidiary has commitments. For the purposes of this Agreement, " Indebtedness " means (x) any liabilities for borrowed money or amounts owed in excess of $50,000 (other than trade accounts payable incurred in the ordinary course of business), (y) all guaranties, endorsements and other contingent obligations in respect of indebtedness of others, whether or not the same are or should be reflected in the Company's consolidated balance sheet (or the notes thereto) or disclosed the SEC Reports, except guaranties by endorsement of negotiable instruments for deposit or collection or similar transactions in the ordinary course of business; and (z) the present value of any lease payments in excess of $50,000 due under leases required to be capitalized in accordance with IFRS. Neither the Company nor any subsidiary is in default with respect to any Indebtedness.

(z) Tax Status . The Company and its subsidiaries (A) have timely filed all federal, state, local and foreign income and franchise tax returns required to be filed and (B) are not in default in the payment of any taxes which were payable pursuant to said returns or any assessments with respect thereto, other than any which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is contesting in good faith; except those, in each of the cases described in clauses (A) and (B) of this paragraph (x), that would not, singularly or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect. There is no pending dispute with any taxing authority relating to any of such returns, and the Company has no knowledge of any proposed liability for any tax to be imposed upon the properties or assets of the Company for which there is not an adequate reserve reflected in the Company's financial statements included in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement.

(aa) Anti-Bribery and Anti-Money Laundering Laws . Each of the Company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and any of their respective officers, directors, supervisors, managers, agents, or employees, each in their respective roles with the Company, has not violated, its participation in the offering will not violate, and the Company and each of its subsidiaries has instituted and maintains policies and procedures designed to ensure continued compliance with, each of the following laws: anti-bribery laws, including but not limited to, any applicable law, rule, or regulation of any locality in which the Company does business, including but not limited to any applicable law, rule, or regulation promulgated to implement the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, signed December 17, 1997, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 (the " FCPA "), as amended, the U.K. Bribery Act 2010 (to the extent applicable), or any other applicable law, rule or regulation of similar purposes and scope, or anti-money laundering laws, including but not limited to, applicable federal, state, international, foreign or other laws, regulations or government guidance regarding anti-money laundering, including, without limitation, Title 18 US. Code section 1956 and 1957, the Patriot Act, the Bank Secrecy Act, and international anti-money laundering principles or procedures by an intergovernmental group or organization, such as the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering, of which the United States is a member and with which designation the United States representative to the group or organization continues to concur, all as amended, and any executive order, directive, or regulation pursuant to the authority of any of the foregoing, or any orders or licenses issued thereunder.

(bb) Acknowledgment Regarding Purchasers' Purchase of Securities . The Company acknowledges and agrees that each of the Purchasers is acting solely in the capacity of an arm's length purchaser with respect to the Transaction Documents and the transactions contemplated thereby. The Company further acknowledges that no Purchaser is acting as a financial advisor or fiduciary of the Company (or in any similar capacity) with respect to the Transaction Documents and the transactions contemplated thereby and any advice given by any Purchaser or any of their respective representatives or agents in connection with the Transaction Documents and the transactions contemplated thereby is merely incidental to the Purchasers' purchase of the Securities. The Company further represents to each Purchaser that the Company's decision to enter into this Agreement and the other Transaction Documents has been based solely on the independent evaluation of the transactions contemplated hereby by the Company and its representatives.

(cc) Acknowledgment Regarding Purchaser's Trading Activity . Anything in this Agreement or elsewhere herein to the contrary notwithstanding (except for Sections 3.2(f) and 4.14 hereof), it is understood and acknowledged by the Company that: (i) none of the Purchasers has been asked by the Company to agree, nor has the Purchaser agreed, to desist from purchasing or selling, long and/or short, securities of the Company, or "derivative" securities based on securities issued by the Company or to hold the Securities for any specified term; (ii) past or future open market or other transactions by any Purchaser, specifically including, without limitation, Short Sales or "derivative" transactions, before or after the closing of this or future private placement transactions, may negatively impact the market price of the Company's publicly-traded securities; (iii) any Purchaser, and counter-parties in "derivative" transactions, if any, to which any such Purchaser is a party, directly or indirectly, presently may have a "short" position in the Ordinary Shares and/or ADSs, and (iv) each Purchaser shall not be deemed to have any affiliation with or control over any arm's length counter-party in any "derivative" transaction. The Company further understands and acknowledges that (y) one or more Purchasers may engage in hedging activities at various times during the period that the Securities are outstanding, and (z) such hedging activities (if any) could reduce the value of the existing shareholders' equity interests in the Company at and after the time that the hedging activities are being conducted. The Company acknowledges that such aforementioned hedging activities do not constitute a breach of any of the Transaction Documents.

(dd) Regulation M Compliance . The Company has not, and to its knowledge no one acting on its behalf has, (i) taken, directly or indirectly, any action designed to cause or to result in the stabilization or manipulation of the price of any security of the Company to facilitate the sale or resale of any of the Securities, (ii) sold, bid for, purchased, or, paid any compensation for soliciting purchases of, any of the Securities, or (iii) paid or agreed to pay to any Person any compensation for soliciting another to purchase any other securities of the Company, other than, in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii), compensation paid to the Company's placement agent in connection with the placement of the Securities.

(ee) FDA and Regulatory Matters . Except as set forth in the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, there is no legal or governmental proceeding to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is a party or of which any property or assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or any officer or director of the Company, in their roles as such, or any employee benefit plan sponsored by the Company, is the subject, including any proceeding before the United States Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (the " FDA ") or comparable federal, state, local or foreign governmental authorities (it being understood that the interaction between the Company and the FDA and such comparable governmental bodies relating to the clinical development and product approval process shall not be deemed proceedings for purposes of this representation), which is required to be described in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus or the Prospectus Supplement or a document incorporated by reference therein and is not described therein, or which, singularly or in the aggregate, if determined adversely to the Company or any of its subsidiaries, could reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect; and to the Company's knowledge after reasonable investigation (" Knowledge "), no such proceedings are threatened by governmental authorities. The Company is in compliance with all applicable federal, state, local and foreign laws, regulations, orders and decrees governing its business as prescribed by the FDA, or any other federal, state or foreign agencies or bodies engaged in the regulation of pharmaceuticals or biohazardous substances or materials, except where noncompliance would not, singly or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect. All preclinical and clinical studies conducted by or on behalf of the Company to support approval for commercialization of the Company's products have been conducted by the Company, or to the Company's Knowledge by third parties, in compliance with all applicable federal, state or foreign laws, rules, orders and regulations, except for such failure or failures to be in compliance as could not reasonably be expected to have, singularly or in the aggregate, a Material Adverse Effect.

The Company and each of its subsidiaries possess all licenses, certificates, authorizations and permits issued by, and have made all declarations and filings with, the appropriate local, state, federal or foreign governmental or regulatory agencies or bodies (including, without limitation, those administered by the FDA or by any foreign, federal, state or local governmental or regulatory authority performing functions similar to those performed by the FDA) that are necessary for the ownership or lease of their respective properties or the conduct of their respective businesses as described in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement (collectively, the " Governmental Permits "), except where any failures to possess or make the same would not, singularly or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect. The Company and its subsidiaries are in compliance with all such Governmental Permits and all such Governmental Permits are valid and in full force and effect, except where the noncompliance, validity or failure to be in full force and effect would not, singularly or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect. Neither the Company nor any subsidiary has received notification of any revocation, modification, suspension, termination or invalidation (or proceedings related thereto) of any such Governmental Permit and to the Knowledge of the Company, no event has occurred that allows or results in, or after notice or lapse of time or both would allow or result in, revocation, modification, suspension, termination or invalidation (or proceedings related thereto) of any such Governmental Permit and the Company has no reason to believe that any such Governmental Permit will not be renewed, except where such revocation, modification, suspension, termination, invalidation or nonrenewal would not, singularly or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect. The Company and its subsidiaries, and to the Company's Knowledge, its directors, officers, employees or agents, each in their respective roles with the Company, are and have been in compliance in all material respects with applicable federal, state, local and foreign health care regulatory laws, including without limitation, laws related to fraud and abuse, payment transparency, and privacy and security of protected health information (collectively, " Health Care Laws "). The Company and its subsidiaries have not received written notice of any claim, action, suit, proceeding, hearing, enforcement, investigation, arbitration or other action from any court, arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority or third party alleging that the Company, its subsidiaries or its personnel have violated any applicable Health Care Law, nor, to the Company's Knowledge, has any such claim, action, suit, proceeding, hearing, enforcement, investigation, arbitration or other action been threatened, which, individually or in the aggregate, might result in any Material Adverse Effect.



22 The studies, tests and preclinical or clinical trials conducted by or on behalf of the Company that are described in the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement (the " Company Studies and Trials ") were and, if still pending, are being conducted in all material respects in accordance with experimental protocols, procedures and controls pursuant to, where applicable, accepted professional scientific standards; the descriptions of the results of the Company Studies and Trials contained or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement are accurate in all material respects; the Company has no knowledge of any other studies or trials not described in the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, the results of which are inconsistent with or call in question the results described or referred to in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement; and the Company has not received any notices or correspondence from the FDA or any foreign, state or local governmental authority exercising comparable authority requiring the termination, suspension or material modification of any Company Studies and Trials that termination, suspension or material modification would reasonably be expected to have a Material Adverse Effect and, to the Company's Knowledge, there are no reasonable grounds for the same.

Except as disclosed in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, the Company has not granted rights to develop, manufacture, produce, assemble, distribute, license, market or sell its products or product candidates to any other person and is not bound by any agreement that affects the exclusive right of the Company to develop, manufacture, produce, assemble, distribute, license, market or sell its products or product candidates.

(ff) Stock Option Plans . Except as described in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, there are no options, warrants, restricted stock units, agreements, contracts or other rights in existence to purchase or acquire from the Company or any subsidiary of the Company any shares of the capital stock of the Company or any subsidiary of the Company. The description of the Company's stock option, stock bonus and other stock plans or arrangements (the "Company Stock Plans" ), and the options (the " Options" ) or other rights granted thereunder, set forth in the Registration Statement, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement accurately and fairly presents the information required to be shown with respect to such plans, arrangements, options and rights. Each grant of an Option (A) was duly authorized no later than the date on which the grant of such Option was by its terms to be effective by all necessary corporate action, including, as applicable, approval by the board of directors of the Company (or a duly constituted and authorized committee thereof) and any required shareholder approval by the necessary number of votes or written consents, and the award agreement governing such grant (if any) was duly executed and delivered by each party thereto and (B) was made in accordance with the terms of the applicable Company Stock Plan, and all applicable laws and regulatory rules or requirements, including all applicable federal securities laws.

(gg) Cybersecurity . (i)(x) There has been no security breach or other compromise of or relating to any of the Company's or any subsidiary's information technology and computer systems, networks, hardware, software, data (including the data of its respective customers, employees, suppliers, vendors and any third party data maintained by or on behalf of it), equipment or technology (collectively, " IT Systems and Data ") and (y) the Company and the subsidiaries have not been notified of, and has no knowledge of any event or condition that would reasonably be expected to result in, any security breach or other compromise to its IT Systems and Data; (ii) the Company and the subsidiaries are presently in compliance with all applicable laws or statutes and all judgments, orders, rules and regulations of any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority, internal policies and contractual obligations relating to the privacy and security of IT Systems and Data and to the protection of such IT Systems and Data from unauthorized use, access, misappropriation or modification, except as would not, individually or in the aggregate, have a Material Adverse Effect; (iii) the Company and the subsidiaries have implemented and maintained commercially reasonable safeguards to maintain and protect its material confidential information and the integrity, continuous operation, redundancy and security of all IT Systems and Data; and (iv) the Company and the subsidiaries have implemented backup and disaster recovery technology consistent with industry standards and practices.

(hh) Office of Foreign Assets Control . Neither the Company nor any subsidiary nor, to the Company's knowledge, any director, officer, agent, employee or affiliate of the Company or any subsidiary is currently subject to any U.S. sanctions administered by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Treasury Department (" OFAC ").

(ii) U.S. Real Property Holding Corporation . The Company is not and has never been a U.S. real property holding corporation within the meaning of Section 897 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and the Company shall so certify upon a Purchaser's request.

(jj) Bank Holding Company Act . Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries or Affiliates is subject to the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the " BHCA ") and to regulation by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the " Federal Reserve "). Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries or Affiliates owns or controls, directly or indirectly, five percent (5%) or more of the outstanding shares of any class of voting securities or twenty-five percent (25%) or more of the total equity of a bank or any entity that is subject to the BHCA and to regulation by the Federal Reserve. Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries or Affiliates exercises a controlling influence over the management or policies of a bank or any entity that is subject to the BHCA and to regulation by the Federal Reserve.

3.2 Representations and Warranties of the Purchasers . Each Purchaser, for itself and for no other Purchaser, hereby represents and warrants as of the date hereof and as of the Closing Date to the Company as follows (unless as of a specific date therein, in which case they shall be accurate as of such date):

(a) Organization; Authority . Such Purchaser is either an individual or an entity duly incorporated or formed, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of the jurisdiction of its incorporation or formation with full right, corporate, partnership, limited liability company or similar power and authority to enter into and to consummate the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents and otherwise to carry out its obligations hereunder and thereunder. The execution and delivery of the Transaction Documents and performance by such Purchaser of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate, partnership, limited liability company or similar action, as applicable, on the part of such Purchaser. Each Transaction Document to which it is a party has been duly executed by such Purchaser, and when delivered by such Purchaser in accordance with the terms hereof, will constitute the valid and legally binding obligation of such Purchaser, enforceable against it in accordance with its terms, except: (i) as limited by general equitable principles and applicable bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium and other laws of general application affecting enforcement of creditors' rights generally, (ii) as limited by laws relating to the availability of specific performance, injunctive relief or other equitable remedies and (iii) insofar as indemnification and contribution provisions may be limited by applicable law.

(b) Understandings or Arrangements . Such Purchaser is acquiring the Securities as principal for its own account and has no direct or indirect arrangement or understandings with any other persons to distribute or regarding the distribution of such Securities (this representation and warranty not limiting such Purchaser's right to sell the Securities pursuant to the Registration Statement or otherwise in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws). Such Purchaser is acquiring the Securities hereunder in the ordinary course of its business.

(c) Purchaser Status . At the time such Purchaser was offered the Securities, it was, and as of the date hereof it is, and on each date on which it exercises any Pre-Funded Warrants, it will be either: (i) an "accredited investor" as defined in Rule 501(a)(1), (a)(2), (a)(3), (a)(7), (a)(8), (a)(9), (a)(12) or (a)(13) under the Securities Act or (ii) a "qualified institutional buyer" as defined in Rule 144A(a) under the Securities Act.

(d) Experience of such Purchaser . Such Purchaser, either alone or together with its representatives, has such knowledge, sophistication and experience in business and financial matters so as to be capable of evaluating the merits and risks of the prospective investment in the Securities, and has so evaluated the merits and risks of such investment. Such Purchaser is able to bear the economic risk of an investment in the Securities and, at the present time, is able to afford a complete loss of such investment.

(e) Access to Information . Such Purchaser acknowledges that it has had the opportunity to review the Transaction Documents (including all exhibits and schedules thereto) and the SEC Reports and has been afforded, (i) the opportunity to ask such questions as it has deemed necessary of, and to receive answers from, representatives of the Company concerning the terms and conditions of the offering of the Securities and the merits and risks of investing in the Securities; (ii) access to information about the Company and its financial condition, results of operations, business, properties, management and prospects sufficient to enable it to evaluate its investment; and (iii) the opportunity to obtain such additional information that the Company possesses or can acquire without unreasonable effort or expense that is necessary to make an informed investment decision with respect to the investment. Such Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that neither the Placement Agent nor any Affiliate of the Placement Agent has provided such Purchaser with any information or advice with respect to the Securities nor is such information or advice necessary or desired. Neither the Placement Agent nor any Affiliate has made or makes any representation as to the Company or the quality of the Securities and the Placement Agent and any Affiliate may have acquired non-public information with respect to the Company which such Purchaser agrees need not be provided to it. In connection with the issuance of the Securities to such Purchaser, neither the Placement Agent nor any of its Affiliates has acted as a financial advisor or fiduciary to such Purchaser.

(f) Certain Transactions and Confidentiality . Other than consummating the transactions contemplated hereunder, such Purchaser has not, nor has any Person acting on behalf of or pursuant to any understanding with such Purchaser, directly or indirectly executed any purchases or sales, including Short Sales, of the securities of the Company during the period commencing as of the time that such Purchaser first received a term sheet (written or oral) from the Company or any other Person representing the Company setting forth the material terms of the transactions contemplated hereunder and ending immediately prior to the execution hereof. Other than to other Persons party to this Agreement or to such Purchaser's representatives, including, without limitation, its officers, directors, partners, legal and other advisors, employees, agents and Affiliates, such Purchaser has maintained the confidentiality of all disclosures made to it in connection with this transaction (including the existence and terms of this transaction). Notwithstanding the foregoing, for the avoidance of doubt, nothing contained herein shall constitute a representation or warranty, or preclude any actions, with respect to locating or borrowing shares in order to effect Short Sales or similar transactions in the future.

The Company acknowledges and agrees that the representations contained in this Section 3.2 shall not modify, amend or affect such Purchaser's right to rely on the Company's representations and warranties contained in this Agreement or any representations and warranties contained in any other Transaction Document or any other document or instrument executed and/or delivered in connection with this Agreement or the consummation of the transactions contemplated hereby. Notwithstanding the foregoing, for the avoidance of doubt, nothing contained herein shall constitute a representation or warranty, or preclude any actions, with respect to locating or borrowing shares in order to effect Short Sales or similar transactions in the future.

ARTICLE IV.

OTHER AGREEMENTS OF THE PARTIES

4.1 Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs . If all or any portion of a Pre-Funded Warrant is exercised at a time when there is an effective registration statement to cover the issuance or resale of the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and the Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs or if the Pre-Funded Warrant is exercised via cashless exercise, the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs issued pursuant to any such exercise shall be issued free of all legends. If at any time following the date hereof the Registration Statement (or any subsequent registration statement registering the sale or resale of the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs) is not effective or is not otherwise available for the sale or resale of the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs, the Company shall immediately notify the holders of the Pre-Funded Warrants in writing that such registration statement is not then effective and thereafter shall promptly notify such holders when the registration statement is effective again and available for the sale or resale of the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs (it being understood and agreed that the foregoing shall not limit the ability of the Company to issue, or any Purchaser to sell, any of the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws). The Company shall use best efforts to keep a registration statement (including the Registration Statement and the ADS Registration Statement) registering the issuance or resale of the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs effective during the term of the Pre-Funded Warrants.

4.2 Furnishing of Information . Until the time that no Purchaser owns Securities, the Company covenants to timely file (or obtain extensions in respect thereof and file within the applicable grace period) all reports required to be filed by the Company after the date hereof pursuant to the Exchange Act even if the Company is not then subject to the reporting requirements of the Exchange Act.

4.3 [RESERVED]

4.4 Integration . The Company shall not sell, offer for sale or solicit offers to buy or otherwise negotiate in respect of any security (as defined in Section 2 of the Securities Act) that would be integrated with the offer or sale of the Securities for purposes of the rules and regulations of any Trading Market such that it would require shareholder approval prior to the closing of such other transaction unless shareholder approval is obtained before the closing of such subsequent transaction.

4.5 Securities Laws Disclosure; Publicity . The Company shall (a) by the Disclosure Time, issue a press release disclosing the material terms of the transactions contemplated hereby, and (b) file a Report on Form 6-K, including the Transaction Documents as exhibits thereto, with the Commission within the time required by the Exchange Act. From and after the issuance of such press release, the Company represents to the Purchasers that it shall have publicly disclosed all material, non-public information delivered to any of the Purchasers by the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any of their respective officers, directors, employees or agents in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents. The Company covenants and agrees that neither it, nor any other Person acting on its behalf will provide any of the Purchasers or their respective agents or counsel with any information that constitutes, or the Company reasonably believes constitutes, material non-public information, unless prior thereto such Purchaser shall have consented to the receipt of such information and agreed with the Company to keep such information confidential. The Company understands and confirms that the Purchasers shall be relying on the foregoing covenant in effecting transactions in securities of the Company. In addition, effective upon the issuance of such press release, the Company acknowledges and agrees that any and all confidentiality or similar obligations under any agreement, whether written or oral, between the Company, any of its subsidiaries or any of their respective officers, directors, agents, employees or Affiliates on the one hand, and any of the Purchasers or any of their Affiliates on the other hand, shall terminate. The Company and each Purchaser shall consult with each other in issuing any other press releases with respect to the transactions contemplated hereby, and neither the Company nor any Purchaser shall issue any such press release nor otherwise make any such public statement without the prior consent of the Company, with respect to any press release of any Purchaser, or without the prior consent of each Purchaser, with respect to any press release of the Company, which consent shall not unreasonably be withheld or delayed, except if such disclosure is required by law, in which case the disclosing party shall promptly provide the other party with prior notice of such public statement or communication. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company shall not publicly disclose the name of any Purchaser, or include the name of any Purchaser in any filing with the Commission or any regulatory agency or Trading Market, without the prior written consent of such Purchaser, except (a) as required by federal securities law in connection with the filing of final Transaction Documents with the Commission and (b) to the extent such disclosure is required by law or Trading Market regulations, in which case the Company shall provide the Purchasers with prior notice of such disclosure permitted under this clause (b) and reasonably cooperate with such Purchaser regarding such disclosure.

4.6 Shareholder Rights Plan . No claim will be made or enforced by the Company or, with the consent of the Company, any other Person, that any Purchaser is an " Acquiring Person " under any control share acquisition, business combination, poison pill (including any distribution under a rights agreement) or similar anti-takeover plan or arrangement in effect or hereafter adopted by the Company, or that any Purchaser could be deemed to trigger the provisions of any such plan or arrangement, by virtue of receiving Securities under the Transaction Documents or under any other agreement between the Company and the Purchasers.

4.7 Non-Public Information . Except with respect to the material terms and conditions of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents, which shall be disclosed pursuant to Section 4.5, the Company covenants and agrees that neither it, nor any other Person acting on its behalf will provide any Purchaser or its agents or counsel with any information that constitutes, or the Company reasonably believes constitutes, material non-public information, unless prior thereto such Purchaser shall have consented in writing to the receipt of such information and agreed in writing with the Company to keep such information confidential. The Company understands and confirms that each Purchaser shall be relying on the foregoing covenant in effecting transactions in securities of the Company. To the extent that the Company delivers any material, non-public information to a Purchaser without such Purchaser's consent, the Company hereby covenants and agrees that such Purchaser shall not have any duty of confidentiality to the Company, any of its subsidiaries, or any of their respective officers, directors, agents, employees or Affiliates, or a duty to the Company, any of its subsidiaries or any of their respective officers, directors, agents, employees or Affiliates not to trade on the basis of, such material, non-public information. To the extent that any notice provided pursuant to any Transaction Document constitutes, or contains, material, non-public information regarding the Company or any subsidiaries, the Company shall simultaneously with the delivery of such notice file such notice with the Commission pursuant to a Report on Form 6-K. The Company understands and confirms that such Purchaser shall be relying on the foregoing covenant in effecting transactions in securities of the Company.

4.8 Use of Proceeds . The Company shall use the net proceeds from the sale of the Securities hereunder for general working capital purposes, acquisitions, research and development and general corporate purposes.

4.9 Indemnification of the Purchasers . Subject to the provisions of this Section 4.9, the Company will indemnify and hold each Purchaser and its directors, officers, shareholders, members, partners, employees and agents (and any other Persons with a functionally equivalent role of a Person holding such titles notwithstanding a lack of such title or any other title), each Person who controls such Purchaser (within the meaning of Section 15 of the Securities Act and Section 20 of the Exchange Act), and the directors, officers, shareholders, agents, members, partners or employees (and any other Persons with a functionally equivalent role of a Person holding such titles notwithstanding a lack of such title or any other title) of such controlling persons (each, a " Purchaser Party ") harmless from any and all losses, liabilities, obligations, claims, contingencies, damages, costs and expenses, including all judgments, amounts paid in settlements, court costs and reasonable attorneys' fees and costs of investigation that any such Purchaser Party may suffer or incur as a result of or relating to (a) any breach of any of the representations, warranties, covenants or agreements made by the Company in this Agreement or in the other Transaction Documents or (b) any action instituted against the Purchaser Parties in any capacity, or any of them or their respective Affiliates, by any shareholders of the Company who is not an Affiliate of such Purchaser Party, with respect to any of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents (unless such action is solely based upon a material breach of such Purchaser Party's representations, warranties or covenants under the Transaction Documents or any agreements or understandings such Purchaser Party may have with any such shareholders or any violations by such Purchaser Party of state or federal securities laws or any conduct by such Purchaser Party which is finally judicially determined to constitute fraud, gross negligence or willful misconduct). If any action shall be brought against any Purchaser Party in respect of which indemnity may be sought pursuant to this Agreement, such Purchaser Party shall promptly notify the Company in writing, and the Company shall have the right to assume the defense thereof with counsel of its own choosing reasonably acceptable to the Purchaser Party. Any Purchaser Party shall have the right to employ separate counsel in any such action and participate in the defense thereof, but the fees and expenses of such counsel shall be at the expense of such Purchaser Party except to the extent that (x) the employment thereof has been specifically authorized by the Company in writing, (y) the Company has failed after a reasonable period of time to assume such defense and to employ counsel or (z) in such action there is, in the reasonable opinion of counsel, a material conflict on any material issue between the position of the Company and the position of such Purchaser Party, in which case the Company shall be responsible for the reasonable fees and expenses of no more than one such separate counsel. The Company will not be liable to any Purchaser Party under this Agreement (1) for any settlement by a Purchaser Party effected without the Company's prior written consent, which shall not be unreasonably withheld or delayed; or (2) to the extent, but only to the extent that a loss, claim, damage or liability is attributable to any Purchaser Party's breach of any of the representations, warranties, covenants or agreements made by such Purchaser Party in this Agreement or in the other Transaction Documents. The indemnification required by this Section 4.9 shall be made by periodic payments of the amount thereof during the course of the investigation or defense, as and when bills are received or are incurred. The indemnity agreements contained herein shall be in addition to any cause of action or similar right of any Purchaser Party against the Company or others and any liabilities the Company may be subject to pursuant to law.

29

4.10 Reservation of ADSs and Ordinary Shares . As of the date hereof, the Company has reserved and the Company shall continue to reserve and keep available at all times, free of preemptive rights, a sufficient number of shares of ADSs and Ordinary Shares for the purpose of enabling the Company to issue ADSs and Ordinary Shares pursuant to this Agreement and the Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs pursuant to any exercise of the Pre-Funded Warrants.

4.11 L isting of ADSs . The Company hereby agrees to use commercially reasonable best efforts to maintain the listing or quotation of the ADSs, and Ordinary Shares on each Trading Market on which each is currently listed, and concurrently with the Closing, the Company shall, to the extent required by the applicable Trading Market, apply to list or quote all of the Shares, Pre-Funded Warrant Shares, Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs and/or ADSs on such Trading Markets and promptly secure the listing of all of the ADSs, Shares, Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs on such Trading Markets. The Company further agrees, if the Company applies to have the Ordinary Shares or ADSs traded on any other Trading Market, it will then include in such application all of the ADSs, Shares, Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs, and will take such other action as is necessary to cause all of the ADSs, Shares, Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs to be listed or quoted on such other Trading Market as promptly as possible. The Company will then take all action reasonably necessary to continue the listing and trading of its ADSs and Ordinary Shares on a Trading Market and will comply in all respects with the Company's reporting, filing and other obligations under the bylaws or rules of the Trading Market. The Company agrees to maintain the eligibility of the ADSs for electronic transfer through the Depository Trust Company or another established clearing corporation, including, without limitation, by timely payment of fees to the Depository Trust Company or such other established clearing corporation in connection with such electronic transfer.

4.12 Subsequent Equity Sales .

(a) From the date hereof until thirty (30) days after the Closing, neither the Company nor any subsidiary shall (i) issue, enter into any agreement to issue, or announce the issuance or proposed issuance of any ADSs, Ordinary Shares or Ordinary Share Equivalents or (ii) file any registration statement or amendment or supplement thereto, other than (a) the Prospectus Supplement, (b) a resale registration statement to register the ADSs issuable upon exercise of warrants held by the Purchasers only, (c) a resale registration statement on Form F-3 registering for resale the ADSs issuable upon the exercise of certain warrants issued in a private placement in May 2022 or (d) a resale registration statement registering for resale the ADSs issuable upon exercise of certain warrants issued in connection with the certain warrant exercise inducement letter, dated as of the date hereof.

(b) From the date hereof until one (1) year following the Closing, the Company shall be prohibited from effecting or entering into an agreement to effect any issuance by the Company or any of its Subsidiaries of any ADSs, Ordinary Shares or Ordinary Share Equivalents (or a combination of units thereof) involving a Variable Rate Transaction. " Variable Rate Transaction " means a transaction in which the Company (i) issues or sells any debt or equity securities that are convertible into, exchangeable or exercisable for, or include the right to receive additional ADSs or Ordinary Shares either (A) at a conversion price, exercise price or exchange rate or other price that is based upon and/or varies with the trading prices of or quotations for the ADSs or Ordinary Shares at any time after the initial issuance of such debt or equity securities, or (B) with a conversion, exercise or exchange price that is subject to being reset at some future date after the initial issuance of such debt or equity security or upon the occurrence of specified or contingent events directly or indirectly related to the business of the Company or the market for ADSs or Ordinary Shares or (ii) enters into, or effects a transaction under, any agreement, including, but not limited to, an equity line of credit, whereby the Company may issue securities at a future determined price regardless of whether shares or ADSs pursuant to such agreement have actually been issued and regardless of whether such agreement is subsequently canceled; provided , however , that, after six (6) months following the Closing, the entry into and/or issuance of Ordinary Shares or ADSs in an "at the market" offering shall not be deemed a Variable Rate Transaction. Any Purchaser shall be entitled to obtain injunctive relief against the Company to preclude any such issuance, which remedy shall be in addition to any right to collect damages.

(c) Notwithstanding the foregoing, this Section 4.12 shall not apply in respect of an Exempt Issuance, except that no Variable Rate Transaction shall be an Exempt Issuance.

4.13 Equal Treatment of Purchasers . No consideration (including any modification of this Agreement) shall be offered or paid to any Person to amend or consent to a waiver or modification of any provision of this Agreement unless the same consideration is also offered to all of the parties to this Agreement. For clarification purposes, this provision constitutes a separate right granted to each Purchaser by the Company and negotiated separately by each Purchaser, and is intended for the Company to treat the Purchasers as a class and shall not in any way be construed as the Purchasers acting in concert or as a group with respect to the purchase, disposition or voting of Securities or otherwise.

4.14 Certain Transactions and Confidentiality . Each Purchaser, severally and not jointly with the other Purchasers, covenants that neither it nor any Affiliate acting on its behalf or pursuant to any understanding with it will execute any purchases or sales, including Short Sales of any of the Company's securities during the period commencing with the execution of this Agreement and ending at such time that the transactions contemplated by this Agreement are first publicly announced pursuant to the initial press release as described in Section 4.5. Each Purchaser, severally and not jointly with the other Purchasers, covenants that until such time as the transactions contemplated by this Agreement are publicly disclosed by the Company pursuant to the initial press release as described in Section 4.5, such Purchaser will maintain the confidentiality of the existence and terms of this transaction. Notwithstanding the foregoing, and notwithstanding anything contained in this Agreement to the contrary, the Company expressly acknowledges and agrees that (i) no Purchaser makes any representation, warranty or covenant hereby that it will not engage in effecting transactions in any securities of the Company after the time that the transactions contemplated by this Agreement are first publicly announced pursuant to the initial press release as described in Section 4.5, (ii) no Purchaser shall be restricted or prohibited from effecting any transactions in any securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws from and after the time that the transactions contemplated by this Agreement are first publicly announced pursuant to the initial press release as described in Section 4.5, and (iii) no Purchaser shall have any duty of confidentiality or duty not to trade in the securities of the Company to the Company or its subsidiaries after the issuance of the initial press release as described in Section 4.5.

4.15 Exercise Procedures . The form of Notice of Exercise included in the Pre-Funded Warrants set forth the totality of the procedures required of the Purchasers in order to exercise the Pre-Funded Warrants. No additional legal opinion, other information or instructions shall be required of the Purchasers to exercise its Pre-Funded Warrants. Without limiting the preceding sentences, no ink-original Notice of Exercise shall be required, nor shall any medallion guarantee (or other type of guarantee or notarization) of any Notice of Exercise form be required in order to exercise the Pre-Funded Warrants. The Company shall honor exercises of the Pre-Funded Warrants and shall deliver Pre-Funded Warrant Shares and Pre-Funded Warrant ADSs in accordance with the terms, conditions and time periods set forth in the Transaction Documents.

ARTICLE V.

MISCELLANEOUS

5.1 Termination . This Agreement may be terminated by any Purchaser, as to such Purchaser's obligations hereunder only and without any effect whatsoever on the obligations between the Company and the other Purchasers, by written notice to the other parties, if the Closing has not been consummated on or before the fifth (5th) Trading Day following the date hereof; provided, however, that no such termination will affect the right of any party to sue for any breach by any other party (or parties).

5.2 Fees and Expenses . Except as expressly set forth in the Transaction Documents to the contrary, each party shall pay the fees and expenses of its advisers, counsel, accountants and other experts, if any, and all other expenses incurred by such party incident to the negotiation, preparation, execution, delivery and performance of this Agreement. The Company shall pay all Depositary fees (including, without limitation, any fees required for same-day processing of any instruction letter delivered by the Company and any exercise notice delivered by a Purchaser), stamp taxes and other taxes and duties levied in connection with the delivery of any Securities to the Purchasers and shall reimburse the Purchasers for any fees charged to Purchasers by the Depositary in connection with the issuance or holding or sale of the ADSs, Pre-Funded Warrant ADS and/or Ordinary Shares.

5.3 Entire Agreement . The Transaction Documents, together with the exhibits and schedules thereto, the Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, contain the entire understanding of the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and thereof and supersede all prior agreements and understandings, oral or written, with respect to such matters, which the parties acknowledge have been merged into such documents, exhibits and schedules.

5.4 Notices . Any and all notices or other communications or deliveries required or permitted to be provided hereunder shall be in writing and shall be deemed given and effective on the earliest of: (a) the time of transmission, if such notice or communication is delivered via facsimile at the facsimile number or email attachment at the email address as set forth on the signature pages attached hereto at or prior to 5:30 p.m. (New York City time) on a Trading Day, (b) the next Trading Day after the time of transmission, if such notice or communication is delivered via facsimile at the facsimile number or email attachment at the email address as set forth on the signature pages attached hereto on a day that is not a Trading Day or later than 5:30 p.m. (New York City time) on any Trading Day, (c) the second (2nd)Trading Day following the date of mailing, if sent by U.S. nationally recognized overnight courier service or (d) upon actual receipt by the party to whom such notice is required to be given. The address for such notices and communications shall be as set forth on the signature pages attached hereto. To the extent that any notice provided pursuant to any Transaction Document constitutes, or contains, material, non-public information regarding the Company or any subsidiaries, the Company shall simultaneously file such notice with the Commission pursuant to a Report on Form -K.

5.5 Amendments; Waivers . No provision of this Agreement may be waived, modified, supplemented or amended except in a written instrument signed, in the case of an amendment, by the Company and the Purchasers which purchased at least 50.1% in interest of the Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants based on the initial Subscription Amounts hereunder (or, prior to the Closing, the Company and each Purchaser) or, in the case of a waiver, by the party against whom enforcement of any such waived provision is sought, provided that if any amendment, modification or waiver disproportionately and adversely impacts a Purchaser (or group of Purchasers), the consent of at least 50.1% in interest of such disproportionately impacted Purchaser (or group of Purchasers) shall also be required. No waiver of any default with respect to any provision, condition or requirement of this Agreement shall be deemed to be a continuing waiver in the future or a waiver of any subsequent default or a waiver of any other provision, condition or requirement hereof, nor shall any delay or omission of any party to exercise any right hereunder in any manner impair the exercise of any such right. Any proposed amendment or waiver that disproportionately, materially and adversely affects the rights and obligations of any Purchaser relative to the comparable rights and obligations of the other Purchasers shall require the prior written consent of such adversely affected Purchaser. Any amendment effected in accordance with this Section 5.5 shall be binding upon each Purchaser and holder of Securities and the Company.

5.6 Headings . The headings herein are for convenience only, do not constitute a part of this Agreement and shall not be deemed to limit or affect any of the provisions hereof.

5.7 Successors and Assigns . This Agreement shall be binding upon and inure to the benefit of the parties and their successors and permitted assigns. The Company may not assign this Agreement or any rights or obligations hereunder without the prior written consent of each Purchaser (other than by merger). Any Purchaser may assign any or all of its rights under this Agreement to any Person to whom such Purchaser assigns or transfers any Securities, provided that such transferee agrees in writing to be bound, with respect to the transferred Securities, by the provisions of the Transaction Documents that apply to the "Purchasers."

5.8 No Third-Party Beneficiaries . The Placement Agent shall be the third-party beneficiary of the representations and warranties of the Company in Section 3.1 and the representations and warranties of the Purchasers in Section 3.2. This Agreement is intended for the benefit of the parties hereto and their respective successors and permitted assigns and is not for the benefit of, nor may any provision hereof be enforced by, any other Person, except as otherwise set forth in Section 4.9 and this Section 5.8.

5.9 Governing Law . All questions concerning the construction, validity, enforcement and interpretation of the Transaction Documents shall be governed by and construed and enforced in accordance with the internal laws of the State of New York, without regard to the principles of conflicts of law thereof. Each party agrees that all legal Proceedings concerning the interpretations, enforcement and defense of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement and any other Transaction Documents (whether brought against a party hereto or its respective affiliates, directors, officers, shareholders, partners, members, employees or agents) shall be commenced exclusively in the state and federal courts sitting in the City of New York. Each party hereby irrevocably submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts sitting in the City of New York, Borough of Manhattan for the adjudication of any dispute hereunder or in connection herewith or with any transaction contemplated hereby or discussed herein (including with respect to the enforcement of any of the Transaction Documents), and hereby irrevocably waives, and agrees not to assert in any Action or Proceeding, any claim that it is not personally subject to the jurisdiction of any such court, that such Action or Proceeding is improper or is an inconvenient venue for such Proceeding. Each party hereby irrevocably waives personal service of process and consents to process being served in any such Action or Proceeding by mailing a copy thereof via registered or certified mail or overnight delivery (with evidence of delivery) to such party at the address in effect for notices to it under this Agreement and agrees that such service shall constitute good and sufficient service of process and notice thereof. Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to limit in any way any right to serve process in any other manner permitted by law. If any party shall commence an Action or Proceeding to enforce any provisions of the Transaction Documents, then, in addition to the obligations of the Company under Section 4.9, the prevailing party in such Action or Proceeding shall be reimbursed by the non-prevailing party for its reasonable attorneys' fees and other costs and expenses incurred with the investigation, preparation and prosecution of such Action or Proceeding.

5.10 Survival . The representations and warranties contained herein shall survive the Closing and the delivery of the Securities.

5.11 Execution . This Agreement may be executed in two or more counterparts, all of which when taken together shall be considered one and the same agreement and shall become effective when counterparts have been signed by each party and delivered to each other party, it being understood that the parties need not sign the same counterpart. In the event that any signature is delivered by facsimile transmission or by e-mail delivery of a ".pdf" format data file, such signature shall create a valid and binding obligation of the party executing (or on whose behalf such signature is executed) with the same force and effect as if such facsimile or ".pdf" signature page were an original thereof.

5.12 Severability . If any term, provision, covenant or restriction of this Agreement is held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, illegal, void or unenforceable, the remainder of the terms, provisions, covenants and restrictions set forth herein shall remain in full force and effect and shall in no way be affected, impaired or invalidated, and the parties hereto shall use their commercially reasonable efforts to find and employ an alternative means to achieve the same or substantially the same result as that contemplated by such term, provision, covenant or restriction. It is hereby stipulated and declared to be the intention of the parties that they would have executed the remaining terms, provisions, covenants and restrictions without including any of such that may be hereafter declared invalid, illegal, void or unenforceable.

5.13 Rescission and Withdrawal Right . Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in (and without limiting any similar provisions of) any of the other Transaction Documents, whenever any Purchaser exercises a right, election, demand or option under a Transaction Document and the Company does not timely perform its related obligations within the periods therein provided, then such Purchaser may rescind or withdraw, in its sole discretion from time to time upon written notice to the Company, any relevant notice, demand or election in whole or in part without prejudice to its future actions and rights; provided, however, that in the case of a rescission of an exercise of a Pre-Funded Warrant, the applicable Purchaser shall be required to return any ADSs or Ordinary Shares subject to any such rescinded exercise notice concurrently with the return to such Purchaser of the aggregate exercise price paid to the Company for such shares and the restoration of such Purchaser's right to acquire such shares pursuant to such Purchaser's Pre-Funded Warrant (including, issuance of a replacement warrant certificate evidencing such restored right).

5.14 Replacement of Securities . If any certificate or instrument evidencing any Securities is mutilated, lost, stolen or destroyed, the Company shall issue or cause to be issued in exchange and substitution for and upon cancellation thereof (in the case of mutilation), or in lieu of and substitution therefor, a new certificate or instrument, but only upon receipt of evidence reasonably satisfactory to the Company of such loss, theft or destruction. The applicant for a new certificate or instrument under such circumstances shall also pay any reasonable third-party costs (including customary indemnity) associated with the issuance of such replacement Securities.

5.15 Remedies . In addition to being entitled to exercise all rights provided herein or granted by law, including recovery of damages, each of the Purchasers and the Company will be entitled to specific performance under the Transaction Documents. The parties agree that monetary damages may not be adequate compensation for any loss incurred by reason of any breach of obligations contained in the Transaction Documents and hereby agree to waive and not to assert in any Action for specific performance of any such obligation the defense that a remedy at law would be adequate.

5.16 Payment Set Aside . To the extent that the Company makes a payment or payments to any Purchaser pursuant to any Transaction Document or a Purchaser enforces or exercises its rights thereunder, and such payment or payments or the proceeds of such enforcement or exercise or any part thereof are subsequently invalidated, declared to be fraudulent or preferential, set aside, recovered from, disgorged by or are required to be refunded, repaid or otherwise restored to the Company, a trustee, receiver or any other Person under any law (including, without limitation, any bankruptcy law, state or federal law, common law or equitable cause of action), then to the extent of any such restoration the obligation or part thereof originally intended to be satisfied shall be revived and continued in full force and effect as if such payment had not been made or such enforcement or setoff had not occurred.

5.17 Independent Nature of Purchasers' Obligations and Rights . The obligations of each Purchaser under any Transaction Document are several and not joint with the obligations of any other Purchaser, and no Purchaser shall be responsible in any way for the performance or non-performance of the obligations of any other Purchaser under any Transaction Document. Nothing contained herein or in any other Transaction Document, and no action taken by any Purchaser pursuant hereto or thereto, shall be deemed to constitute the Purchasers as a partnership, an association, a joint venture or any other kind of entity, or create a presumption that the Purchasers are in any way acting in concert or as a group with respect to such obligations or the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Documents. Each Purchaser shall be entitled to independently protect and enforce its rights including, without limitation, the rights arising out of this Agreement or out of the other Transaction Documents, and it shall not be necessary for any other Purchaser to be joined as an additional party in any Proceeding for such purpose. Each Purchaser has been represented by its own separate legal counsel in its review and negotiation of the Transaction Documents. For reasons of administrative convenience only, each Purchaser and its respective counsel have chosen to communicate with the Company through EGS. EGS does not represent any of the Purchasers and only represents the Placement Agent. The Company has elected to provide all Purchasers with the same terms and Transaction Documents for the convenience of the Company and not because it was required or requested to do so by any of the Purchasers. It is expressly understood and agreed that each provision contained in this Agreement and in each other Transaction Document is between the Company and a Purchaser, solely, and not between the Company and the Purchasers collectively and not between and among the Purchasers.

5.18 Liquidated Damages . The Company's obligations to pay any partial liquidated damages or other amounts owing under the Transaction Documents is a continuing obligation of the Company and shall not terminate until all unpaid partial liquidated damages and other amounts have been paid notwithstanding the fact that the instrument or security pursuant to which such partial liquidated damages or other amounts are due and payable shall have been canceled.

5.19 Saturdays, Sundays, Holidays, etc. If the last or appointed day for the taking of any action or the expiration of any right required or granted herein shall not be a Business Day, then such action may be taken or such right may be exercised on the next succeeding Business Day.

5.20 Construction . The parties agree that each of them and/or their respective counsel have reviewed and had an opportunity to revise the Transaction Documents and, therefore, the normal rule of construction to the effect that any ambiguities are to be resolved against the drafting party shall not be employed in the interpretation of the Transaction Documents or any amendments thereto. In addition, each and every reference to share prices, ADSs and Ordinary Shares in any Transaction Document shall be subject to adjustment for reverse and forward stock splits, stock dividends, stock combinations and other similar transactions of the ADSs and Ordinary Shares that occur after the date of this Agreement.

5.21 WAIVER OF JURY TRIAL . IN ANY ACTION, SUIT, OR PROCEEDING IN ANY JURISDICTION BROUGHT BY ANY PARTY AGAINST ANY OTHER PARTY, THE PARTIES EACH KNOWINGLY AND INTENTIONALLY, TO THE GREATEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, HEREBY ABSOLUTELY, UNCONDITIONALLY, IRREVOCABLY AND EXPRESSLY WAIVES FOREVER TRIAL BY JURY.

(Signature Pages Follow)

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Securities Purchase Agreement to be duly executed by their respective authorized signatories as of the date first indicated above.

