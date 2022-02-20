Log in
    REDINGTON   INE891D01026

REDINGTON (INDIA) LIMITED

(REDINGTON)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 02/18 06:14:09 am
160.35 INR   -2.82%
Redington India : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

02/20/2022 | 05:51am EST
February 19, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.

Symbol: REDINGTON

Scrip: 532805

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of shares pursuant to exercise of Stock Appreciation rights (SAR) granted

under Redington Stock Appreciation Right Scheme 2017

We wish to inform you that the SAR Share Allotment Committee of the Directors of the Company has considered and approved the allotment of 59,942 (Fifty-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty-Two Only) equity shares of INR 2/- each on February 18, 2022, pursuant to exercise of Stock Appreciation Rights granted under Redington Stock Appreciation Right Scheme, 2017 - Plan Series A.

We are enclosing herewith the notification pursuant to Regulation 10 (c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

Thanking you.

Very truly yours,

MUTHUKUMARASA Digitally signed by

MUTHUKUMARASAMY

MYMUTHUKRISHNAN MUTHUKRISHNAN Date: 2022.02.19 16:19:55

+05'30'

  1. Muthukumarasamy Company Secretary

REGULATION 10(C) - FORMAT OF NOTIFICATION FOR ISSUE OF SHARES

S. No.

PARTICULARS

DETAILS

1.

Company name and address of

Redington (India) Limited

Registered Office

"Centre Point", Plot No. 11 (SP), Thiru Vi Ka

Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai 600032

2.

Name of the recognised Stock Exchanges

National Stock Exchange of India Limited and

on which the company's shares are listed

BSE Limited

3.

Filing date of the statement referred in

February 20, 2018

regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based

Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity)

Regulations, 2021 with the recognised

Stock Exchange

4.

Filing Number, if any

NSE: NSE/LIST/15284

BSE: DCS/IPO/AJ/ESOP-IP/2695/2017-18

5.

Title of the Scheme pursuant to which

Redington Stock Appreciation Right Scheme,

shares are issued, if any

2017

6.

Kind of security to be listed

Equity Shares

7.

Par value of the shares

INR 2/- per equity share

8.

Date of issue of shares

February 18, 2022

9.

Number of shares issued

59,942 equity shares

10.

Share Certificate No., if applicable

NA

11.

Distinctive number of the share, if

79,25,16,640 to 79,25,76,581 (both inclusive)

applicable

12.

ISIN Number of the shares if issued in

INE891D01026

Demat

13.

Exercise price per share

INR 2/- per equity share

14.

Premium per share

Employees were issued equity shares at face

value and premium amount on the shares

allotted is borne by the Company out of reserves

created for Stock Appreciation Rights. No

premium amount is payable by the employees.

15.

Total Issued shares after this issue

78,14,56,581 Equity Shares

16.

Total Issued share capital after this issue

INR 1,56,29,13,162 /-

17.

Details of any lock-in on the shares

NA

18.

Date of expiry of lock-in

NA

19.

Whether shares identical in all respects to

Shares allotted shall rank pari passu with

existing shares if not, when will they become

the existing Equity Shares of the Company

identical?

20.

Details of listing fees, if payable

NA

MUTHUKUMARAS Digitally signed by

AMY

MUTHUKUMARASAMY

MUTHUKRISHNAN

MUTHUKRISHNAN Date: 2022.02.19 16:19:28 +05'30'

  1. Muthukumarasamy Company Secretary

Date: February 19, 2022

Place: Chennai

Redington (India) Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 10:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
