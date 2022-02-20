Redington India : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

February 19, 2022 The National Stock Exchange of India Limited, BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051. Symbol: REDINGTON Scrip: 532805

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Allotment of shares pursuant to exercise of Stock Appreciation rights (SAR) granted

under Redington Stock Appreciation Right Scheme 2017

We wish to inform you that the SAR Share Allotment Committee of the Directors of the Company has considered and approved the allotment of 59,942 (Fifty-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty-Two Only) equity shares of INR 2/- each on February 18, 2022, pursuant to exercise of Stock Appreciation Rights granted under Redington Stock Appreciation Right Scheme, 2017 - Plan Series A.

We are enclosing herewith the notification pursuant to Regulation 10 (c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

Thanking you.

Very truly yours,

MUTHUKUMARASA Digitally signed by

MUTHUKUMARASAMY

MYMUTHUKRISHNAN MUTHUKRISHNAN Date: 2022.02.19 16:19:55

+05'30'