Redington India : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
February 19, 2022
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza,
Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.
Symbol: REDINGTON
Scrip: 532805
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Allotment of shares pursuant to exercise of Stock Appreciation rights (SAR) granted
under Redington Stock Appreciation Right Scheme 2017
We wish to inform you that the SAR Share Allotment Committee of the Directors of the Company has considered and approved the allotment of 59,942 (Fifty-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred and Forty-Two Only) equity shares of INR 2/- each on February 18, 2022, pursuant to exercise of Stock Appreciation Rights granted under Redington Stock Appreciation Right Scheme, 2017 - Plan Series A.
We are enclosing herewith the notification pursuant to Regulation 10 (c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.
Thanking you.
Very truly yours,
MUTHUKUMARASA Digitally signed by
MUTHUKUMARASAMY
MY MUTHUKRISHNAN
MUTHUKRISHNAN Date: 2022.02.19 16:19:55
+05'30'
Muthukumarasamy Company Secretary
REGULATION 10(C) - FORMAT OF NOTIFICATION FOR ISSUE OF SHARES
S. No.
PARTICULARS
DETAILS
1.
Company name and address of
Redington (India) Limited
Registered Office
"Centre Point", Plot No. 11 (SP), Thiru Vi Ka
Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai 600032
2.
Name of the recognised Stock Exchanges
National Stock Exchange of India Limited and
on which the company's shares are listed
BSE Limited
3.
Filing date of the statement referred in
February 20, 2018
regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based
Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity)
Regulations, 2021 with the recognised
Stock Exchange
4.
Filing Number, if any
•
NSE: NSE/LIST/15284
•
BSE: DCS/IPO/AJ/ESOP-IP/2695/2017-18
5.
Title of the Scheme pursuant to which
Redington Stock Appreciation Right Scheme,
shares are issued, if any
2017
6.
Kind of security to be listed
Equity Shares
7.
Par value of the shares
INR 2/- per equity share
8.
Date of issue of shares
February 18, 2022
9.
Number of shares issued
59,942 equity shares
10.
Share Certificate No., if applicable
NA
11.
Distinctive number of the share, if
79,25,16,640 to 79,25,76,581 (both inclusive)
applicable
12.
ISIN Number of the shares if issued in
INE891D01026
Demat
13.
Exercise price per share
INR 2/- per equity share
14.
Premium per share
Employees were issued equity shares at face
value and premium amount on the shares
allotted is borne by the Company out of reserves
created for Stock Appreciation Rights. No
premium amount is payable by the employees.
15.
Total Issued shares after this issue
78,14,56,581 Equity Shares
16.
Total Issued share capital after this issue
INR 1,56,29,13,162 /-
17.
Details of any lock-in on the shares
NA
18.
Date of expiry of lock-in
NA
19.
Whether shares identical in all respects to
Shares allotted shall rank pari passu with
existing shares if not, when will they become
the existing Equity Shares of the Company
identical?
20.
Details of listing fees, if payable
NA
MUTHUKUMARAS Digitally signed by
AMY
MUTHUKUMARASAMY
MUTHUKRISHNAN
MUTHUKRISHNAN Date: 2022.02.19 16:19:28 +05'30'
Muthukumarasamy Company Secretary
Date: February 19, 2022
Place: Chennai
