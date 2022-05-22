Redington India : Investor Presentation

This presentation contains "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Redington India Limited's future
business developments and economic performance.
While these forward looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations.
These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance.
Redington India Limited undertakes no obligation to periodically revise any forward looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.
2
Financial Highlights
Q4FY22 - On a Global basis, Revenue# grew by 12% while EBITDA grew by 14% and PAT grew by 15%
India - Revenue# grew by 22%, EBITDA grew by 8% and PAT grew by 8%
Overseas - Revenue# grew by 4%, EBITDA grew by 18% and PAT grew by 20%
FY22 - On a Global basis, Revenue# grew by 10%, while EBITDA grew by 31% and PAT grew by 69%*
India - Revenue# grew by 19%, EBITDA grew by 33% and PAT grew by 100%*
Overseas - Revenue# grew by 4%, EBITDA grew by 29% and PAT grew by 54%
Key Metrics
Positive FCFgeneration of Rs. 3,392mn for FY22
On a Global basis,WC days for Q4FY22 is 13 days and FY22 is 14 days
On a Global basis, for the quarter,ROCE is 68% and ROE is 25.5%
Gross Debt to Equityis at 0.1x and Net Debt to Equity is at(0.5x)
Note: #Q4 Revenues growth as per Gross a/c - India: 25% ; Overseas: 5% ; Global: 13%
Note: #FY Revenues growth as per Gross a/c - India: 21% ; Overseas: 5% ; Global:12%
Note: *Base FY PAT in India contains one-off VSV tax provision of Rs 890mn (Mainly Gift of shares case)
3
Financial Highlights
INDIA BUSINESS
During the quarter,
India Distribution - Revenue grew by23%, EBITDA grew by 6% and PAT grew by 9%
Highest ever India Distribution Revenue was led by IT segment
WC days stood at 7 days in Q4FY22 as against 15 days in Q4FY21
ROCEis strong at 71.8% and ROE at 27.2%
ProConnect India (PCS)
PCS grew revenues by1% on YoY basis due to delayed new pipeline orders
PCS registeredEBITDA margin of 15% for the quarter and EBITDA grew by 29% YOY
4
This is an excerpt of the original content.
