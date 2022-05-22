Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Redington (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REDINGTON   INE891D01026

REDINGTON (INDIA) LIMITED

(REDINGTON)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/20 07:16:37 am EDT
143.20 INR   +4.91%
REDINGTON INDIA : Investor Presentation
PU
03/29Redington Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/25REDINGTON INDIA : Postal Ballot
PU
Redington India : Investor Presentation

05/22/2022 | 07:36am EDT
May 22, 2022

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Floor 25, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.

Symbol: REDINGTON

Scrip: 532805

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Earnings presentation

This is further to our announcement dated May 21, 2022, on the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, we enclose herewith a copy of the earnings Presentations.

The same will also be uploaded on the website of the Company at https://redingtongroup.com/india/financials-and-reports/

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you.

Yours truly,

MUTHUKUMARAS AMY MUTHUKRISHNAN

Digitally signed by

MUTHUKUMARASAMY MUTHUKRISHNAN Date: 2022.05.22 16:27:03 +05'30'

  1. Muthukumarasamy Company Secretary

REDINGTON (INDIA) LIMITED

Q4FY22 Earnings Presentation Mar 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Redington India Limited's future

business developments and economic performance.

While these forward looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations.

These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance.

Redington India Limited undertakes no obligation to periodically revise any forward looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

2

Financial Highlights

  • Q4FY22 - On a Global basis, Revenue# grew by 12% while EBITDA grew by 14% and PAT grew by 15%
    • India - Revenue# grew by 22%, EBITDA grew by 8% and PAT grew by 8%
    • Overseas - Revenue# grew by 4%, EBITDA grew by 18% and PAT grew by 20%
  • FY22 - On a Global basis, Revenue# grew by 10%, while EBITDA grew by 31% and PAT grew by 69%*
    • India - Revenue# grew by 19%, EBITDA grew by 33% and PAT grew by 100%*
    • Overseas - Revenue# grew by 4%, EBITDA grew by 29% and PAT grew by 54%
  • Key Metrics
    • Positive FCF generation of Rs. 3,392mn for FY22
    • On a Global basis, WC days for Q4FY22 is 13 days and FY22 is 14 days
    • On a Global basis, for the quarter, ROCE is 68% and ROE is 25.5%
    • Gross Debt to Equity is at 0.1x and Net Debt to Equity is at (0.5x)

Note: #Q4 Revenues growth as per Gross a/c - India: 25% ; Overseas: 5% ; Global: 13%

Note: #FY Revenues growth as per Gross a/c - India: 21% ; Overseas: 5% ; Global:12%

Note: *Base FY PAT in India contains one-off VSV tax provision of Rs 890mn (Mainly Gift of shares case)

3

Financial Highlights

INDIA BUSINESS

  • During the quarter,
    • India Distribution - Revenue grew by 23%, EBITDA grew by 6% and PAT grew by 9%
    • Highest ever India Distribution Revenue was led by IT segment
    • WC days stood at 7 days in Q4FY22 as against 15 days in Q4FY21
    • ROCE is strong at 71.8% and ROE at 27.2%

ProConnect India (PCS)

  • PCS grew revenues by 1% on YoY basis due to delayed new pipeline orders
  • PCS registered EBITDA margin of 15% for the quarter and EBITDA grew by 29% YOY

4



Disclaimer

Redington (India) Limited published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 11:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 622 B 7 993 M 7 993 M
Net income 2022 12 724 M 164 M 164 M
Net cash 2022 29 225 M 376 M 376 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,64x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 112 B 1 438 M 1 438 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart REDINGTON (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Redington (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REDINGTON (INDIA) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 143,20 INR
Average target price 206,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajiv Srivastava Managing Director & Director
S. Vasant Krishnan Global CFO & Executive Director
V. Ravi Shankar Chief Financial Officer
Jayaraman Ramachandran Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gurbir Singh Bhatia Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REDINGTON (INDIA) LIMITED-1.14%1 438
HP INC.-8.02%36 499
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-28.70%29 963
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-10.21%18 410
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-29.08%17 213
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-10.60%12 289